ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Lake, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

2 teens stuck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said. Millsap was pronounced...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials

ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
ROUND LAKE, IL
WGN News

8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, wounded in Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was grazed by gunfire in one of two shootings that took place minutes apart Wednesday night in the Ravenswood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue when someone in a vehicle started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Police in Waukegan Investigate Murder of Woman Found Dead in a Car

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a homicide. Officials say they were called on Monday night to an area in the 19-hundred block of Waukegan Road…where they found a woman dead behind the wheel of a vehicle. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Shiyanna Hayes of Waukegan. Coroner’s officials say Hayes died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say early indications are that this was a targeted shooting, though no suspects have been identified, and no motive has been released. The situation remains under investigation.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 62, reported missing for months from Hyde Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing from Hyde Park since September. Rhonda Davis, 62, was last seen Sept. 14 in the area of 5300 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Davis is...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy