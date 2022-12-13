Read full article on original website
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Update on the Tragic Deaths of Two Judson College StudentsSherry McGuinnElgin, IL
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park shooting: Father of alleged gunman faces charges in connection to mass shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The father of the gunman who allegedly opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park this year is now facing charges in connection to the mass shooting. Robert Crimo Jr. was charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct Thursday. Crimo Jr. surrendered...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber. At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.
2 teens stuck by gunfire while inside West Side apartment
CHICAGO — Two teens were shot while they were inside an apartment on Chicago’s West Side Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley around 5:50 p.m. when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home. The 16-year-old was […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman says evidence recovered in vehicle may lead to arrest in Lincoln Park robbery
CHICAGO - Police have recovered a Jeep Cherokee taken by armed robbers who terrified a 70-year-old woman walking her dog in Lincoln Park. The vehicle was then used in three other robberies, including one where the victim was brutally beaten and pistol-whipped. The Jeep was located in west suburban Maywood.
WGNtv.com
Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
fox32chicago.com
4 teens charged in violent carjacking that seriously injured man in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Four juveniles are facing charges after a stabbing and carjacking earlier this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two boys, 14 and 16, and two girls, 15 and 17, allegedly took a vehicle by force from an 18-year-old man while armed with a knife on Dec. 5 in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said. Millsap was pronounced...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
CPD investigating 2 more Chicago robberies that happened minutes apart
Two men were robbed early Friday morning about a mile apart, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
fox32chicago.com
Police search for offender who fired shots from minivan in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after shots were fired from a minivan Monday night in suburban Mount Prospect. At about 8:23 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive. When officers arrived, they learned two people dressed in all...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, wounded in Chicago drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was grazed by gunfire in one of two shootings that took place minutes apart Wednesday night in the Ravenswood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue when someone in a vehicle started shooting, police said.
wlip.com
Police in Waukegan Investigate Murder of Woman Found Dead in a Car
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a homicide. Officials say they were called on Monday night to an area in the 19-hundred block of Waukegan Road…where they found a woman dead behind the wheel of a vehicle. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Shiyanna Hayes of Waukegan. Coroner’s officials say Hayes died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say early indications are that this was a targeted shooting, though no suspects have been identified, and no motive has been released. The situation remains under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
Woman in critical condition after high speed crash into several trees near Lake Villa
A woman is in critical condition after authorities say she drove off the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck several trees, leaving her trapped in the vehicle, near Lake Villa. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Villa Fire Protection District responded around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to Route 45 south of Kelly […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 62, reported missing for months from Hyde Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing from Hyde Park since September. Rhonda Davis, 62, was last seen Sept. 14 in the area of 5300 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Davis is...
