wbap.com
14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms
UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 15 evening forecast
The cold weather is finally here in North Texas. Arctic air from the north is making temperatures drop. FOX 4's Dan Henry talks about just how cold it is going to get.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
Tornado Warnings Issued All Across Texas Causing Widespread Damage
There have been power outages in several counties.
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm
Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm on Tuesday. Strong winds blew rain horizontally and slammed debris up against Foster’s vehicle.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Custom Bootmaker Outfitting the Cowboys of Texas
When Steven Parker leans back in his chair to tell the story of his life, he has the look of an old cowboy recounting tales by the fire. He wears a cattleman’s hat, a pair of boots, and a big, engraved metal belt buckle. He’s got tattoos on his tanned arms and hands. A scraggly gray beard reaches his chest. His voice has an outlaw country twang to it.
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
fox7austin.com
Severe weather: 5 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, possibly as many 12
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, as many as 12 may have occurred on Tuesday. 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County,...
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (12/14/22)
At Least Five Tornadoes Touched Down Yesterday. Three of those were in Tarrant County. One in Fort Worth, near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, another in North Richland Hills, and one in Grapevine. The other two were in Wise County and west of Paris. The Tarrant twisters were between EF-0 and EF-1 speeds—between 40 and 112 miles per hour—and five people have been hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening. The one in Wise County was an EF-2, and 125 mile-per-hour winds mowed down a pair of homes. Another 12 tornadoes were reported, which the National Weather Service is working to confirm.
National Weather Service confirms 2 more tornadoes in yesterday's storms
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning that it had confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down in yesterday's storms, bringing the total number to eight.In addition to the six tornadoes confirmed yesterday, the NWS said that an EF-1 with 90 mph winds left a 1.5 mile trail of damage in its wake as it moved through North Richland Hills in Tarrant County and that an EF-0 with 85 mph winds had touched down northwest of Callisburg in Cooke County.The six other confirmed tornadoes from the outbreak are:EF 2 in Wise CountyThree in Tarrant County near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (EF0, EF0, EF1)Tornado in Grapevine (confirmed through video, no rating as of yet)Tornado in Lamar County, west of Paris (visual confirmation, no rating as of yet)Additional surveys are ongoing, and more are expected to begin today and Thursday. One of the locations surveyors are headed to is Blue Ridge, a town of about 1,000 which may have been hit by a twister for the second time this year.The NWS says that after they finish, the total number of confirmed tornadoes could rise to over 12.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
dmagazine.com
Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 47
Today’s jaunt takes us way up Greenville Avenue, north of Park Lane. The famously walkable Lower Greenville might as well be in a different city: we are in the land of strip malls and storage centers and AutoZones and Presby hospital. This is also home to one of the largest concentrations of apartments in the city, in Vickery Meadow, and the infrastructure doesn’t reflect that.
dallasexpress.com
$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas
A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas
A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
dmagazine.com
Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth
The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
KXII.com
Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm. Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”
What to expect from incoming cold front & storms in North Texas on Tuesday
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is in store for a cold front on Tuesday and along with it some storms that could produce some damaging winds, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for Monday moving into Tuesday to ensure you’re up to speed.
Parts of North Texas under Tornado Watch Tuesday morning, here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Parts of the North Texas region are under a Tornado Watch through 11 a.m., the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shows most of the northern portion of the region is under the watch. NWS Fort Worth reports conditions are favorable for severe weather including...
