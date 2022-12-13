ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

wbap.com

14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms

UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 15 evening forecast

The cold weather is finally here in North Texas. Arctic air from the north is making temperatures drop. FOX 4's Dan Henry talks about just how cold it is going to get.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups

Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the Custom Bootmaker Outfitting the Cowboys of Texas

When Steven Parker leans back in his chair to tell the story of his life, he has the look of an old cowboy recounting tales by the fire. He wears a cattleman’s hat, a pair of boots, and a big, engraved metal belt buckle. He’s got tattoos on his tanned arms and hands. A scraggly gray beard reaches his chest. His voice has an outlaw country twang to it.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (12/14/22)

At Least Five Tornadoes Touched Down Yesterday. Three of those were in Tarrant County. One in Fort Worth, near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, another in North Richland Hills, and one in Grapevine. The other two were in Wise County and west of Paris. The Tarrant twisters were between EF-0 and EF-1 speeds—between 40 and 112 miles per hour—and five people have been hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening. The one in Wise County was an EF-2, and 125 mile-per-hour winds mowed down a pair of homes. Another 12 tornadoes were reported, which the National Weather Service is working to confirm.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service confirms 2 more tornadoes in yesterday's storms

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning that it had confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down in yesterday's storms, bringing the total number to eight.In addition to the six tornadoes confirmed yesterday, the NWS said that an EF-1 with 90 mph winds left a 1.5 mile trail of damage in its wake as it moved through North Richland Hills in Tarrant County and that an EF-0 with 85 mph winds had touched down northwest of Callisburg in Cooke County.The six other confirmed tornadoes from the outbreak are:EF 2 in Wise CountyThree in Tarrant County near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (EF0, EF0, EF1)Tornado in Grapevine (confirmed through video, no rating as of yet)Tornado in Lamar County, west of Paris (visual confirmation, no rating as of yet)Additional surveys are ongoing, and more are expected to begin today and Thursday. One of the locations surveyors are headed to is Blue Ridge, a town of about 1,000 which may have been hit by a twister for the second time this year.The NWS says that after they finish, the total number of confirmed tornadoes could rise to over 12.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 47

Today’s jaunt takes us way up Greenville Avenue, north of Park Lane. The famously walkable Lower Greenville might as well be in a different city: we are in the land of strip malls and storage centers and AutoZones and Presby hospital. This is also home to one of the largest concentrations of apartments in the city, in Vickery Meadow, and the infrastructure doesn’t reflect that.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas

A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas

A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth

The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm. Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”
LEONARD, TX

