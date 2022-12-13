Read full article on original website
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
everythinglubbock.com
Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released
LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
keranews.org
Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach leaves behind legacy of ‘ambition and guile’
Mike Leach, the one-time head coach at Texas Tech and most recently at Mississippi State, died Tuesday at the age of 61 from complications due to heart issues, doctors said. The winningest college football coach in the history of the Red Raiders program, Leach was considered by many to be among the most influential figures in college football history. His adoption of the air raid offense dazzled opposing defenses and earned him the 2008 College Football Coach of the Year honor.
southeasthoops.com
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
ourmshome.com
Former MSU hoops coach Schaefer enjoys successful return
JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s return to the Magnolia State was a successful one Wednesday afternoon. Schaefer, in his third season at the helm of the University of Texas Lady Longhorns after leaving Starkville for Austin, and his Texas team knocked off Jackson State 75-57 at the Mississippi Coliseum in an afternoon matinee contest.
The sword continues to swing; Mike Leach is saving lives through organ donation
LUBBOCK, Texas – Mike Leach, the iconic college football coach that died due to heart complications on Monday, is giving the gift of life, even at his death. Leach’s passion for organ donation wasn’t new. It dated back to at least August 2008 when he filmed a public service announcement with a young liver transplant […]
Ole Miss Favored in Bowl Game Matchup vs. Texas Tech According to Vegas
Vegas is giving the Rebels the edge in their bowl matchup with the Red Raiders.
everythinglubbock.com
Riley White to be new football coach at Trinity Christian School
LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School on Friday announced the hiring of Riley White as the new Head Varsity Football Coach. Coach White will succeed outgoing coach Kevin Spiller. White came to TCS in February and served most recently as the Associate Head Football and Offensive Assistant Coach. Before...
Red Raiders Land Commitment From Elite 2024 QB Will Hammond
Will Hammond is the latest recruit in what could be an elite 2024 recruiting class for the Red Raiders.
everythinglubbock.com
Estacado HS collecting professional attire for female students in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — Estacado High School football head coach William Blaylock and his wife Khalilah Blaylock have always been about lending a hand and helping out in any way possible, especially when it comes to their students. After putting together a successful clothing drive a few months ago, they’re back at it again. It’s the same cause, but a slightly different crowd.
Texas Tech Big Man Fardaws Aimaq Expected to Transfer
The Texas Tech Red Raiders could be set to take a major blow to the roster thanks to the transfer portal.
Bailey Maupin continues to shine for the 9-1 Texas Tech Women’s Basketball team
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Gruver Lady Hound, Bailey Maupin is quickly making a name for herself in Lubbock, as she has already cracked the starting five as a true freshman. Maupin has helped the Lady Raiders reach a 9-1 record and has played red hot in the process. The freshman has averaged 12.9 points per […]
keranews.org
West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism
LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
‘That girl, she is so tough’: Shallowater 4-year-old with Down syndrome is now cancer-free
Shayna said Baylor was diagnosed in July of 2020 after showing several symptoms of a fever and acting like she was in pain. However, she never expected it would turn into what it did.
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth
A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
everythinglubbock.com
A Mexican tradition celebrated by many
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares the history of a Mexican Christmas Tradition celebrated by families with ties to their faith and culture. Plus, we have updates on events coming up. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the December edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council announced the upcoming retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza. According to a press release, Garza started with the City of Lubbock in August 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. She later moved on become Lubbock’s first Assistant City Secretary in 1998.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock offers you a festive weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—The weekend is almost here, so Trends and Friends share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend is sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays with a giant gingerbread house, pancakes with Santa and even a way to give back.
Claims of racism in Lubbock-area schools make national news
On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com broke the story that students and families from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Slaton ISD filed civil right complaints against the school districts alongside the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association. By Thursday, the story made national news.
