ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released

LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach leaves behind legacy of ‘ambition and guile’

Mike Leach, the one-time head coach at Texas Tech and most recently at Mississippi State, died Tuesday at the age of 61 from complications due to heart issues, doctors said. The winningest college football coach in the history of the Red Raiders program, Leach was considered by many to be among the most influential figures in college football history. His adoption of the air raid offense dazzled opposing defenses and earned him the 2008 College Football Coach of the Year honor.
LUBBOCK, TX
southeasthoops.com

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
OXFORD, MS
ourmshome.com

Former MSU hoops coach Schaefer enjoys successful return

JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s return to the Magnolia State was a successful one Wednesday afternoon. Schaefer, in his third season at the helm of the University of Texas Lady Longhorns after leaving Starkville for Austin, and his Texas team knocked off Jackson State 75-57 at the Mississippi Coliseum in an afternoon matinee contest.
JACKSON, MS
everythinglubbock.com

Riley White to be new football coach at Trinity Christian School

LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School on Friday announced the hiring of Riley White as the new Head Varsity Football Coach. Coach White will succeed outgoing coach Kevin Spiller. White came to TCS in February and served most recently as the Associate Head Football and Offensive Assistant Coach. Before...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Estacado HS collecting professional attire for female students in need

LUBBOCK, Texas — Estacado High School football head coach William Blaylock and his wife Khalilah Blaylock have always been about lending a hand and helping out in any way possible, especially when it comes to their students. After putting together a successful clothing drive a few months ago, they’re back at it again. It’s the same cause, but a slightly different crowd.
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

A Mexican tradition celebrated by many

LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares the history of a Mexican Christmas Tradition celebrated by families with ties to their faith and culture. Plus, we have updates on events coming up. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the December edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council announced the upcoming retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza. According to a press release, Garza started with the City of Lubbock in August 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. She later moved on become Lubbock’s first Assistant City Secretary in 1998.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock offers you a festive weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas—The weekend is almost here, so Trends and Friends share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend is sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays with a giant gingerbread house, pancakes with Santa and even a way to give back.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy