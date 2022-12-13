Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Search resumes for next UI Carver College of Medicine dean
After two months of gathering input from campus stakeholders, the University of Iowa is relaunching a search for the next vice president for medical affairs (VPMA) and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. That’s according to a new release issued Thursday by the UI Office of Strategic Communication.
Daily Iowan
Gov. Kim Reynolds awards University of Iowa with $8.2 million grant
Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded the University of Iowa $8.2 million for bioscience research and economic development on Wednesday. The UI plans to renovate space in the south tower of the College of Pharmacy building and build a new top-floor in the same building with the grant. The money will be used once it is approved by the state Board of Regents, a UI news release said.
KCJJ
UI awarded $8.2 million for bioscience research, economic development
The University of Iowa has been awarded an $8.2 million grant from the state of Iowa to enhance the growth of bioscience research and economic development on campus. The grant money will be used to enhance existing space, thereby avoiding the construction of a new building. UI officials say as a result, the school will minimize the need for new operational costs while creating commercial wet lab and innovation space for economic development.
KWQC
What parents can do to treat kids with an RSV infection
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Respiratory virus season hit hard and hit early sending children to area hospitals. That’s the case in communities served by OSF Health Care. According to OSF Advanced Practice Nurse Michelle Johnson, parents can help their kids who have gotten sick by keeping them hydrated and using children’s over-the-counter medications to keep them comfortable. OSF also has launched an at-home monitoring program for RSV. it provides comfort and supportive care in an effort to keep kids out of the hospital.
Iowa Health Officials Scoping Dating Apps for Infectious Reason
They say it's better to give than receive, especially during the holidays, but in this case, neither is a very desirable outcome. When it comes to dating, it's no secret it's a jungle out there. More and more singles are resorting to meeting each other through dating apps, and according to KCRG, there's an increase locally and nationwide in those encounters ending with more than dinner, a movie, and a little cuddling.
University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings
(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
KCRG.com
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand says the Iowa Board of Regents and the University of Iowa’s agreement with a private company to run its power plant is risky and could cost Iowa taxpayers. The Iowa Board of Regents approved a more than $1 billion University...
KCJJ
Former UI President Willard “Sandy” Boyd passes away
Former UI president Willard “Sandy” Boyd died at age 95 Tuesday in Iowa City. Boyd had over six decades of service to the University of Iowa, serving twice as president and as a law professor. The Iowa Now website reports that Boyd joined the UI faculty in 1954;...
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
wvik.org
Three Davenport Elementary Schools Will Close
Herb Trix's guest is Olivia Allen, education reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico...
cbs2iowa.com
Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison for Taboo Nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Dimione Walker is sentenced to life in prison for murder in his role in the Taboo Nightclub shooting. Walker was found guilty of shooting and killing Michael Valentine after a quick deliberation during his trial in November. Walker was convicted of murder...
iowapublicradio.org
Experts are urging Iowans to take more precautions amid severe respiratory virus season
Respiratory virus season has started early, and experts say it's looking severe. Hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines are reporting high levels of kids in particular in their emergency rooms. Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines reported seeing about double the patient volume that it normally sees at this...
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
KWQC
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - If you get a chance to meet Liam Doxsee, you would think he’s an average 8-year-old. He loves to play, read, and he especially loves his pug, Lulu. “If I’m sick, she’ll lay right on top of me and then mom will be like,...
KCCI.com
Dating apps being used in Iowa to cut down on STI cases
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both nationally and locally. The Linn County Public Health Department is using dating apps, among other methods, to try and limit spread, KCRG reports. “Every case of gonorrhea, every case of syphilis, every case of HIV, we...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time
Iowa City and hookah bar reach temporary agreement over increased police calls. Iowa City and the owners of a hookah bar reached a temporary agreement in an effort to stop crime in the area. US lawmakers push for executive order to give rail workers paid sick leave. Updated: 5 hours...
cbs2iowa.com
Suspect in Iowa City parking ramp incident faces additional charges
On Monday, December 12th around 2 pm ICPD responded to the parking ramp for a welfare check. Officers encountered Hunter, a woman, and childen inside the bus depot. Hunter made threatened comments and fled with the woman into the parking ramp. 33-year old Carldale D. Hunter already faced the following...
KCJJ
DNR issues Emergency Order to C6-Zero after Marengo explosion
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday issued an Emergency Order to C6-Zero Iowa LLC following an explosion and fire on December 8, 2022. The DNR issued the order regarding the company’s Marengo, Iowa, facility due to the “clear threat to public health and the environment” in the facility’s current condition and the possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building.
KCJJ
Coralville man convicted in Taboo nightclub shooting case sentenced to life in prison
A Coralville man convicted of murder in last spring’s Taboo nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to life in prison. Judge Andrew Chappell handed the sentence down to 28-year-old Dimione Walker on Friday. Walker was convicted last month of shooting 25-year-old Michael Valentine at the 3rd Street...
