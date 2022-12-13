ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KCJJ

Search resumes for next UI Carver College of Medicine dean

After two months of gathering input from campus stakeholders, the University of Iowa is relaunching a search for the next vice president for medical affairs (VPMA) and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. That’s according to a new release issued Thursday by the UI Office of Strategic Communication.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Gov. Kim Reynolds awards University of Iowa with $8.2 million grant

Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded the University of Iowa $8.2 million for bioscience research and economic development on Wednesday. The UI plans to renovate space in the south tower of the College of Pharmacy building and build a new top-floor in the same building with the grant. The money will be used once it is approved by the state Board of Regents, a UI news release said.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

UI awarded $8.2 million for bioscience research, economic development

The University of Iowa has been awarded an $8.2 million grant from the state of Iowa to enhance the growth of bioscience research and economic development on campus. The grant money will be used to enhance existing space, thereby avoiding the construction of a new building. UI officials say as a result, the school will minimize the need for new operational costs while creating commercial wet lab and innovation space for economic development.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

What parents can do to treat kids with an RSV infection

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Respiratory virus season hit hard and hit early sending children to area hospitals. That’s the case in communities served by OSF Health Care. According to OSF Advanced Practice Nurse Michelle Johnson, parents can help their kids who have gotten sick by keeping them hydrated and using children’s over-the-counter medications to keep them comfortable. OSF also has launched an at-home monitoring program for RSV. it provides comfort and supportive care in an effort to keep kids out of the hospital.
DAVENPORT, IA
K92.3

Iowa Health Officials Scoping Dating Apps for Infectious Reason

They say it's better to give than receive, especially during the holidays, but in this case, neither is a very desirable outcome. When it comes to dating, it's no secret it's a jungle out there. More and more singles are resorting to meeting each other through dating apps, and according to KCRG, there's an increase locally and nationwide in those encounters ending with more than dinner, a movie, and a little cuddling.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings

(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Former UI President Willard “Sandy” Boyd passes away

Former UI president Willard “Sandy” Boyd died at age 95 Tuesday in Iowa City. Boyd had over six decades of service to the University of Iowa, serving twice as president and as a law professor. The Iowa Now website reports that Boyd joined the UI faculty in 1954;...
IOWA CITY, IA
wvik.org

Three Davenport Elementary Schools Will Close

Herb Trix's guest is Olivia Allen, education reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant

A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
SOLON, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - If you get a chance to meet Liam Doxsee, you would think he’s an average 8-year-old. He loves to play, read, and he especially loves his pug, Lulu. “If I’m sick, she’ll lay right on top of me and then mom will be like,...
COAL VALLEY, IL
KCCI.com

Dating apps being used in Iowa to cut down on STI cases

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both nationally and locally. The Linn County Public Health Department is using dating apps, among other methods, to try and limit spread, KCRG reports. “Every case of gonorrhea, every case of syphilis, every case of HIV, we...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Suspect in Iowa City parking ramp incident faces additional charges

On Monday, December 12th around 2 pm ICPD responded to the parking ramp for a welfare check. Officers encountered Hunter, a woman, and childen inside the bus depot. Hunter made threatened comments and fled with the woman into the parking ramp. 33-year old Carldale D. Hunter already faced the following...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

DNR issues Emergency Order to C6-Zero after Marengo explosion

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday issued an Emergency Order to C6-Zero Iowa LLC following an explosion and fire on December 8, 2022. The DNR issued the order regarding the company’s Marengo, Iowa, facility due to the “clear threat to public health and the environment” in the facility’s current condition and the possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building.
MARENGO, IA

