GRASS LAKE – Strong defense turning into offense in the fourth quarter helped the Grass Lake girls basketball team race to a 66-43 win over East Jackson on Thursday. The Warriors entered the fourth quarter with a 45-36 lead, but steals by Breyenn Salts on back-to-back possessions, followed by another by Kate Starkey, then two more by Salts led to a quick outburst at the other end to extend the lead to 18 points, and Grass Lake never looked back.

GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO