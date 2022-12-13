The Summers County Bobcats football players were recently honored with an awards banquet. Several players were presented with awards.

The awards are as follows:

Eli Franklin-Scout – Team Player of the Year.

Bryce Taylor – Lineman of the Year.

Duke Dodson – Defensive Player of the Year

Drake Cole – Offensive Player of the Year

Frankie McLaugherty – MVP of the Year

In addition, Xander Hudgins, Brandan Issac, Frankie McLaugherty and Bryce Taylor were presented with the Dickie Noel Heart and Hustle Award.

The post Football players honored with awards banquet appeared first on The Hinton News .