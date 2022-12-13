ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Football players honored with awards banquet

By Rebecca Stalnaker
 3 days ago

The Summers County Bobcats football players were recently honored with an awards banquet. Several players were presented with awards.

The awards are as follows:

  • Eli Franklin-Scout – Team Player of the Year.
  • Bryce Taylor – Lineman of the Year.
  • Duke Dodson – Defensive Player of the Year
  • Drake Cole – Offensive Player of the Year
  • Frankie McLaugherty – MVP of the Year

In addition, Xander Hudgins, Brandan Issac, Frankie McLaugherty and Bryce Taylor were presented with the Dickie Noel Heart and Hustle Award.

