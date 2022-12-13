ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPD SEEKS SUSPECT IN STABBING

(Richmond, IN)--Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a Richmond stabbing that occurred Thursday. It began at just before noon with the report of one person with a gun chasing another person in the 200 block of South 13th. The report of the weapon was then changed to a baseball bat. When officers arrived in the area, they found 29-year-old Malique Thompson with stab wounds to the stomach and chest. Thompson was taken to Reid Health and underwent emergency surgery. Thompson’s condition Friday morning was not available. No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

New Castle woman faces 6 charges after hitting pedestrian

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman is expected in court Thursday afternoon after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in November. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of South 14th Street, near South Main Street, in New Castle. Court...
NEW CASTLE, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Marine involved in crash that killed Fishers kindergarten teacher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marine was arrested Monday after being involved in a July crash that killed a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband, according to court papers. Jaime Heredia, 30, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide. On July 11 just before 1 p.m., Lawrence Police Department...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Law enforcement responded to a home on W Stirling Dr. Monday at 12:30 a.m. Muncie PD said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and detained a 17-year-old girl in relation to the shooting. Chrysta Barnhouse […]
MUNCIE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Richmond murder suspect arrested in Nevada

RICHMOND, Ind. — A suspect in the 2021 murder of a Richmond man has been taken into custody. On April 17, 2021, at approximately 10:12 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North 13th Street on a shooting. Chad Mullins, 26, of Richmond, was located with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
RICHMOND, IN

