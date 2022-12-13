Read full article on original website
1017thepoint.com
RPD SEEKS SUSPECT IN STABBING
(Richmond, IN)--Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a Richmond stabbing that occurred Thursday. It began at just before noon with the report of one person with a gun chasing another person in the 200 block of South 13th. The report of the weapon was then changed to a baseball bat. When officers arrived in the area, they found 29-year-old Malique Thompson with stab wounds to the stomach and chest. Thompson was taken to Reid Health and underwent emergency surgery. Thompson’s condition Friday morning was not available. No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.
DNA leads to identification of woman killed in Richmond fire last month
RICHMOND — Weeks after a woman died in a building fire in Richmond, DNA evidence lead to her being identified. Kimberly E. Wall, 40, has been identified as the victim killed in the Nov. 19th., fire at the 600 block of South J Street in Richmond, according to a spokesperson with Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
1 taken to hospital after reported chase ends in stabbing; Police investigating
RICHMOND, Ind. — A 29-year-old reportedly being chased by someone armed with a gun Thursday morning was found by police suffering from stab wounds, Richmond police said. >> I-TEAM: Price inconsistencies found in random check of Dollar General stores. Malique Thompson was taken to Reid Health. At last report,...
WISH-TV
Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
New Castle woman faces 6 charges after hitting pedestrian
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman is expected in court Thursday afternoon after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in November. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of South 14th Street, near South Main Street, in New Castle. Court...
Proposed no-jail plea agreement for alleged drugged driver angers victim
A New Castle woman injured by an alleged drugged driver is raising concerns about a proposed plea agreement that would allow the suspect to stay out of jail or prison.
1 in custody after DPD called to standoff in Dayton
Authorities confirmed a call came into authorities at 10:24 a.m. on a report of trespassing.
Criminal charges formally filed against Tipp City detective previously placed on leave
TIPP CITY — A Tipp City police detective has been charged with three misdemeanor charges of assault and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition, according to court documents. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation. The charges were filed against Officer Todd Daly Friday following a...
1 in custody, 1 injured after Richmond SWAT standoff
The Richmond SWAT team began making attempts to communicate with the man, however, he continued to refuse to cooperate.
Richmond man shoots woman, causes hours-long standoff with authorities
Authorities in Wayne County were involved in an hours-long standoff Monday afternoon that ended with the arrest of a 58-year-old man.
Deputies say possible attempted abduction of 13-year-old girl was actually ‘misunderstanding’
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has ended its investigation of a possible attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl, calling the situation a “misunderstanding.”. On Sunday, December 4 around 6 p.m., the girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when she...
UPDATE: Search for evidence in criminal investigation concludes at Madison Lakes, police say
TROTWOOD — UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. A “criminal investigation” that spanned hours concluded at Madison Lakes in Trotwood Thursday, without police locating a piece of evidence they were looking for, according to investigators. Multiple agencies, including Trotwood detectives, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Department of Natural...
Fox 19
Arrest warrant issued for father following infant daughter’s death in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a father who was indicted on charges following the death of his infant daughter. John Powers, who now lives in Gainsville, Texas, is facing charges of murder and endangering children, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office. His...
8 teen girls arrested after fight breaks out at Dayton school Tuesday night
DAYTON — A group of teenage girls were arrested Tuesday night after a fight broke out at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Dayton. Crews were requested by the school shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a large group of people who had forced their way into the building, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.
WISH-TV
Docs: Marine involved in crash that killed Fishers kindergarten teacher
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marine was arrested Monday after being involved in a July crash that killed a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband, according to court papers. Jaime Heredia, 30, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide. On July 11 just before 1 p.m., Lawrence Police Department...
Police: 25-year-old woman arrested for April 2022 murder in North College Hill
Jamiah Richardson, 25, has been arrested and charged with the April 8 shooting death of 22-year-old Brennan Crites, Cincinnati police said.
WKRC
Suspect arrested for murder of man found dead in burning car in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrest a suspect in the murder of a man back in April. Jamiah Richardson, 25, is charged with murder. Brennan Crites, 22, was found dead in a vehicle fire on the morning of April 8 near Paul J. Pies Park. However, investigators say he was actually shot and killed on Baltimore Avenue near Westwood Northern Boulevard.
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Law enforcement responded to a home on W Stirling Dr. Monday at 12:30 a.m. Muncie PD said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and detained a 17-year-old girl in relation to the shooting. Chrysta Barnhouse […]
Richmond murder suspect arrested in Nevada
RICHMOND, Ind. — A suspect in the 2021 murder of a Richmond man has been taken into custody. On April 17, 2021, at approximately 10:12 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North 13th Street on a shooting. Chad Mullins, 26, of Richmond, was located with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
3 arrested after stolen vehicle crash in Moraine
As officers approached the car, it took off, leading police on a chase. The suspects then crashed into another car, got out and attempted to flee. They were then apprehended by police.
