Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Frigid Temperatures Across Indiana This Weekend Next Week, Light Snow and Rain at Times

STATEWIDE–You may see an occasional snow or rain shower in the next few days while temperatures begin to plummet across Indiana. “There might be a light dusting of snow at most in some areas, especially in northern parts of central Indiana, but otherwise, there will be just flurries this afternoon and evening into tonight. For the most part, it will just be light. We don’t see any significant accumulations,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 16, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 16, 2022. Colts prepare...
COLUMBUS, IN
103GBF

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana flu deaths double to 48, 1st pediatric death

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reports 48 flu deaths in Indiana this season – double what it was a week ago. That number, 48, includes the state's first pediatric flu death. That death was for a child between 5 and 24 years old. (NOTE: The above video is from a...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indy driver shot and killed

A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. BETH CHAPPO: THE VILLAGE COOKBOOK. IU,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Search for porch pirate in Hancock County

The person was caught on a door-bell camera stealing packages in Hancock County. You can see them taking the package right off this person's porch!
cbs4indy.com

Showers continue, cold blast with snow flurries

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off wet and chilly this morning with heavy rain around central Indiana. Showers will lighten up throughout the afternoon before our second round of heavy rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours. Major storm system impacting the U.S. We are still tracking a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kshb.com

Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library

KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Heavy rain coming to Indiana, cold blast to follow

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and feel-like temperatures in the 20s. Temperature rebound back into the upper 40s this afternoon with mild temperatures into early Thursday before a bitter blast moves in. Increasing clouds, showers late Tuesday. For the rest of...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News Now Warsaw

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN

