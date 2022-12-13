Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
WIBC.com
NWS: Frigid Temperatures Across Indiana This Weekend Next Week, Light Snow and Rain at Times
STATEWIDE–You may see an occasional snow or rain shower in the next few days while temperatures begin to plummet across Indiana. “There might be a light dusting of snow at most in some areas, especially in northern parts of central Indiana, but otherwise, there will be just flurries this afternoon and evening into tonight. For the most part, it will just be light. We don’t see any significant accumulations,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
Fox 59
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 16, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 16, 2022. Colts prepare...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
Indianapolis neighbors want changes to intersection after weekend crash
Chris Smith and Kelli Kyle are just several of neighbors who want Indy DPW to make improvements to the intersection near Norcroft Drive and W. Mooresville Road. – to help make their community safer.
WISH-TV
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
Indiana flu deaths double to 48, 1st pediatric death
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reports 48 flu deaths in Indiana this season – double what it was a week ago. That number, 48, includes the state's first pediatric flu death. That death was for a child between 5 and 24 years old. (NOTE: The above video is from a...
Fox 59
Indy driver shot and killed
A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. BETH CHAPPO: THE VILLAGE COOKBOOK. IU,...
WTHR
Search for porch pirate in Hancock County
The person was caught on a door-bell camera stealing packages in Hancock County. You can see them taking the package right off this person's porch!
cbs4indy.com
Showers continue, cold blast with snow flurries
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off wet and chilly this morning with heavy rain around central Indiana. Showers will lighten up throughout the afternoon before our second round of heavy rain moves in during the evening and overnight hours. Major storm system impacting the U.S. We are still tracking a...
kshb.com
Naloxone vending machine now in place at public Indiana library
KOKOMO — Howard County now has its first Naloxone vending machine to provide quicker access to a potentially life saving medication. The machine was unveiled Thursday inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch. "The vending machine at the library was a very important next step," Jen Cauthern, director...
cbs4indy.com
Heavy rain coming to Indiana, cold blast to follow
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and feel-like temperatures in the 20s. Temperature rebound back into the upper 40s this afternoon with mild temperatures into early Thursday before a bitter blast moves in. Increasing clouds, showers late Tuesday. For the rest of...
Flu deaths double again, could exceed peak inpatient capacity of COVID
The number of reported flu-related deaths once again doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
Person dead after concrete box falls from crane at Greenwood construction site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, hitting the victim. Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”. Upon arrival to the intersection of Orchard Lane […]
Fox 59
‘What did you do daddy?’: Honduran man shot girlfriend in front of their child in Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son. Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one...
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
