Local fraternity gives back by mentoring young men across Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen-Fort Hood Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity serves as mentors to young boys in Bell, McLennan and Coryell County. They spoke with Texas Today anchor Jasmin Caldwell about how the Killeen-Fort Hood Kappa League program helps to empower at-risk youth in the community. The program also help kids make positive life choices that may enable them.
Hewitt Police Chief to retire from law enforcement starting next year
HEWITT, Texas — Hewitt Police Department's police chief announced Friday that he will be retiring from law enforcement at the start of the new year. Police Chief Jim Devlin posted on Facebook and said he is leaving his policing career because he accepted the role as Assistant City Manager of Hewitt. He starts his new role on Jan. 1, 2023.
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
Pick up some free ‘Clothing for Christmas’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”. This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!
Waco restaurant recovering after fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A well-known Waco restaurant needs your help during its time of need. An electrical fire sparked in the building of the TruJamaica restaurant in East Waco on December 8. The fire was smoldering for hours and left significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof areas. No injuries have been reported due to the fire happening after-hours.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
Groundbreaking to be held for Temple Animal Shelter project
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Monday for the Temple Animal Shelter renovation project. This event will take place at the Temple Animal Shelter, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle. It is free and open to the public. The City of Temple says...
Speed limit increase on Rosewood Drive in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has approved and installed a higher speed limit sign on Rosewood Drive. At the Killeen City Council meeting on Dec. 13, councilmembers unanimously decided to increase the speed limit from 35 to 45 miles per hour. A traffic study on Rosewood Drive...
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) -The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance. Last month, residents in Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights...
RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
Ira Cross Elementary School kids get free haircuts for the holidays
KILLEEN, Texas — For the 8th year, a group of kids got some free haircuts courtesy of The Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas, as the organization brought in a local barber school to line up a group of boys just in time for the holidays. "I know...
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
Wreaths Across America to honor veterans at Killeen City Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — Wreaths Across America will be remembering and honoring veterans at the Killeen City Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Volunteers will place wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans while saying each of their names out loud to be remembered. Wreaths Across America does...
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Facebook’s parent company, Meta, on Thursday announced it is pausing construction of is new facility in Temple. “In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement sent to KWTX.
Imagination Library in Waco receives $5,000 grant from Baylor to help city's 'book deserts'
WACO, Texas — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Waco received a $5,000 grant from Baylor University earlier this month, which the organization says will help them grow and continue to provide free books to young children living in "book deserts." The program recently opened enrollment for its free monthly...
A Texas Today Exclusive: The story of the Rosebud
TEMPLE, Texas — If you knew fashion back in the eighties and lived in Temple, Texas you knew RoseBud. For 30 years, the iconic store brought in high fashion from all over the world, and at the center of it all was Betty Thrasher. Thrasher, Tom Ford's aunt, opened...
Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality
No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
‘I must be the luckiest woman ever’: Central Texas mom shares the joy her daughter gives her in heartwarming videos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother is sharing heartwarming videos of her daughter, Madi, who has Down syndrome, running out of school every day to embrace her at the end of a long sidewalk. Julie Potts says the joy she gets from the excitement Madi shows to see...
