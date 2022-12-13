ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

WITN

Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. The Farmville Fire Department received a call about a home garage being on fire at 6 pm. The department responded immediately. The Bell Arthur Fire Department Captain, Virgin O’Neal, made a statement saying that no one was injured and the […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman was involuntarily admitted to the hospital after trying to set her son on fire. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., deputies responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane. Once there, deputies say they learned...
WITN

Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus toy drop off happens today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A toy drive in our area is working hard to bring Christmas cheer to children in Pitt County. The 34th annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus toy drop off takes place Thursday. The annual toy drive focuses on getting toys into the hands of children in need within Pitt County.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

More details emerge into Toys for Tots theft

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway in one Eastern Carolina town after toys from a Toys for Tots warehouse were stolen in an unthinkable crime so close to Christmas. Melissa Battle, the Halifax County Toys for Tots coordinator, walked into what was a warehouse full of toys for...
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Nash Co. mother nearly set 4-year-old son on fire before sibling intervened

NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Mom grateful as City of Washington gives back at annual toy drive

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -It’s the season of giving and several kids in Washington are smiling ear to ear after they were given Christmas gifts Friday at the Shop with a Safety Officer Toy Drive. The annual charity event gives back to families less fortunate, and the mission was no...
WASHINGTON, NC

