WITN
Mother organizes searches along Greenville greenway for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway...
WITN
Investigation underway after car crashes into sign in Pitt County, one person injured
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Investigators with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what exactly happened to cause a car to go off of the road and crash into a brick sign. It happened on Highway 121 in the Falkland Farmville area Thursday night. Detectives on scene...
WITN
Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
cbs17
Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. The Farmville Fire Department received a call about a home garage being on fire at 6 pm. The department responded immediately. The Bell Arthur Fire Department Captain, Virgin O’Neal, made a statement saying that no one was injured and the […]
WITN
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman was involuntarily admitted to the hospital after trying to set her son on fire. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., deputies responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane. Once there, deputies say they learned...
WITN
Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
Nash County mother faces charges after trying to set child on fire, sheriff says
A Nash County mother is facing charges after attempting to light her son on fire, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
FOX Carolina
Police looking for 3 accused of stealing almost $8,000 worth of glasses
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help identifying three suspects wanted in connection to a theft at Lens Crafters. Police said on Dec. 11, the three suspects stole over over $7,800 worth of glasses and left in a newer model BMW with what appears to be a dealer tag.
WITN
Pitt County Health Department and Greenville Fire/Rescue host holiday events
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Holiday cheer continues to be spread across Eastern Carolina in several different ways. Social workers and counselors from Pitt County schools marched into Greenville Fire Station Six to pick up toys, not for themselves but for the less fortunate. Nina Plowman was one of the...
Body found in vehicle recovered from Roanoke River
A body was found in a vehicle pulled from the water Wednesday at the Weldon boating access, Roanoke Rapids Police said.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified after fatal wreck on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh on Wednesday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was struck while walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic when the collision took place at approximately 8:22 a.m., according to police.
WITN
Annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus toy drop off happens today
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A toy drive in our area is working hard to bring Christmas cheer to children in Pitt County. The 34th annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus toy drop off takes place Thursday. The annual toy drive focuses on getting toys into the hands of children in need within Pitt County.
Poultry parts spilled along Highway 24 in Sampson County
ROSEBORO, N.C. — Crews were trying to clean up a spill along a busy Sampson County road on Tuesday afternoon. What appeared to be poultry carcasses, belonging to either chickens or turkeys, were strewn along Highway 24. The spill occurred near a garbage dump. Lee Coleman sent in photos...
WITN
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy has revealed that one of the two victims found dead in a car earlier this month was 12 weeks pregnant. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the North Carolina Medical Examiners’ Office’s autopsy revealed Destiny Wiggins was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.
WITN
More details emerge into Toys for Tots theft
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway in one Eastern Carolina town after toys from a Toys for Tots warehouse were stolen in an unthinkable crime so close to Christmas. Melissa Battle, the Halifax County Toys for Tots coordinator, walked into what was a warehouse full of toys for...
WRAL
Sheriff: Nash Co. mother nearly set 4-year-old son on fire before sibling intervened
NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
WITN
Mom grateful as City of Washington gives back at annual toy drive
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -It’s the season of giving and several kids in Washington are smiling ear to ear after they were given Christmas gifts Friday at the Shop with a Safety Officer Toy Drive. The annual charity event gives back to families less fortunate, and the mission was no...
