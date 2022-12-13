Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
ETOnline.com
Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List
It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
ETOnline.com
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
ETOnline.com
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss' Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner
Up NextPrince William & Kate Middleton Step Out All Smiles With Kids After 'Harry & Meghan' Vol. 2 Release.
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Open Up About Dramatic Delivery of Baby No. 2 as He Makes TV Debut (Exclusive)
Spencer Pratt almost had to help deliver his and wife Heidi Montag's second child in the car! The couple and their baby boy, Ryker, sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura for the newborn's first TV interview, and detailed life with baby no. 2 -- and his dramatic entry into the world.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
ETOnline.com
Jay Leno Reveals He Drove Himself Home With Facial Burns to Be With His Wife After Catching Fire
After his face and body caught fire in a recent accident, Jay Leno wasn't focused on getting treatment -- he was concerned about his 76-year-old wife, Mavis. The 72-year-old late-night veteran was urged by doctors to go straight to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles following the November incident, but he had other plans.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Bodie Talks Working With Blake Shelton and Releasing New Music (Exclusive)
Bodie may not have been crowned The Voice's season 22 champion on Tuesday, but he still feels like he's walking away a winner!. "I'm feeling so good... The goal from the beginning was to turn a chair and make it to the finale," he shared with ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet after Tuesday's live finale, where Bodie's teammate, country singer Bryce Leatherwood, was named the winner.
ETOnline.com
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Talks About What He Misses Most After His Exit From Royal Life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't shy away from the drama surrounding their exit as senior members of the royal family in volume II of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But Harry also shares a candid moment in the series' final episode when the interviewer asks him if there is anything he misses about life in "the Institution," as the couple refers to the royal family throughout the series.
ETOnline.com
Chris Pratt Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute in Honor of Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt celebrated a very special day. The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to social media on Tuesday to wish his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, a happy 33rd birthday. "Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday," the actor wrote. "The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you!"
