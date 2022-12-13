ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
ETOnline.com

'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)

It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Bodie Talks Working With Blake Shelton and Releasing New Music (Exclusive)

Bodie may not have been crowned The Voice's season 22 champion on Tuesday, but he still feels like he's walking away a winner!. "I'm feeling so good... The goal from the beginning was to turn a chair and make it to the finale," he shared with ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet after Tuesday's live finale, where Bodie's teammate, country singer Bryce Leatherwood, was named the winner.
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry Talks About What He Misses Most After His Exit From Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't shy away from the drama surrounding their exit as senior members of the royal family in volume II of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But Harry also shares a candid moment in the series' final episode when the interviewer asks him if there is anything he misses about life in "the Institution," as the couple refers to the royal family throughout the series.
ETOnline.com

Chris Pratt Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute in Honor of Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt celebrated a very special day. The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to social media on Tuesday to wish his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, a happy 33rd birthday. "Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday," the actor wrote. "The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you!"

