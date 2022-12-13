Read full article on original website
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
New Jersey Has Secret Boozy Ice Cream With Your Name On It
Ice cream shop employee: "What toppings would you like on that?" Dreams do come true. There is a place in New Jersey serving up boozy ice cream for grown-ups. Sorry kids, this one is for us. Adults have to bear the burden of facing the daily grind, filing taxes, cooking...
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
We tried the ‘world’s largest’ go-kart track, soon to open in N.J. Here’s our review.
New Jersey. The home of Bruce Springsteen, Taylor ham, and now... the self-proclaimed world’s largest indoor go-karting course?. Supercharged Entertainment aims to morph the Garden State into the Go-Kart State with a massive new entertainment complex, which opens in Edison on Monday.
These 15 meals at NJ restaurants need to be on your bucket list
Everybody in New Jersey has that one "go to" meal that they only treat themselves to once in a while, and would recommend to anyone. We asked our listeners what "bucket list" meals people should check out before they check out of the Garden State or this world. There was...
You Won’t Believes What’s Been Named New Jersey’s Top Signature Food This Time
I love to read about New Jersey online, mostly because there are so many stereotypes about our great state, and I chuckle every time I read one. This time I got surprised. It didn't take me long to find another one of those lists that talk about each state's best food or signature food, and you can almost always guarantee that the article will bypass all the great New Jersey food and head straight for the obvious.
Major Website Celebrates This Underrated New Jersey Town
One of the many things we love about New Jersey is the sheer number of fantastic small towns we have in our state. Apparently, we have so many, it's hard to celebrate them all sufficiently. When a major website decided to celebrate great underrated towns in each state, it must...
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
This Stunning Town Has Been Named The Most Beautiful In New Jersey
The hits just keep on coming for one town in the Garden State. This time around, it's been named the most beautiful small town in New Jersey by a major publication. Now, this town is no stranger to getting honors. As a matter of fact, the only time there is any true surprise, it's when this town doesn't get an honor.
Food Experts Say This Place Serves Up New Jersey’s Most Amazing Burger
New Jersey clearly has some of the best burger joints in America, and now a major publication has revealed what they think is the best burger place in the entire state. We are accustomed to getting the absolute best burgers we've ever had on a regular basis here in the Garden State, mainly because we are the diner capital of the world.
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
Are These REALLY New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookies?
Raise your hand if you're eating a lot more sweets this time of the year? It's the holiday season and the treats are aplenty. No judgement here. Everybody hits the kitchen hard around the holidays. I'm no exception to that stereotype. In fact, I'm planning on baking a bunch of banana and pumpkin bread over the next few days. I have to admit, we've even made the holy grail of holiday sweet treat staples already, too: Christmas cookies.
Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here
Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
LOL! Funny Video Nails All Nutty New Jersey Moms During The Holidays
Everybody loves the holiday season here in the Garden State, but sometimes things can get a bit scary around the house. You remember what your mom was like when preparing for guests around Christmastime, right? After you watch this video, just don't blame us for the flashbacks. You can't tell me this wasn't your mom all holiday season long, especially if you're house is the one hosting Christmas dinner.
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore
Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
One Photograph Proves the Idiocy of the New Jersey Paper Straw Law
Have you gone to a New Jersey fast-food restaurant lately?. Unless you specifically ask for a plastic straw with your beverage (and, frankly, who remembers?) you're handed a paper straw with your soda. Have you ever used a paper straw?. Yuck!. It's literally like sticking a piece of paper in...
onthewater.com
Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 15, 2022
Mother Nature made it clear who calls the shots when it comes to late fall fishing. Wet, cold and windy weather kept anglers off the beaches and boats at the docks for most of the past week. There were a few fishable windows but the incredible fall run hit a wall.
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
