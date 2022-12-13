Read full article on original website
Related
Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police
After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County
A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
WANTED: Village of Liberty Police Asking For Help Finding Man
People are being asked to contact the police right away if they see this individual. Social media helps get a message out to a large amount of people in a short amount of time. In cases like this it helps inform the public about individuals that the police are looking for. The Village of Liberty Police are asking for the public's help with finding a.man they've been looking for.
Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley
Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
Police Arrest Alleged Crack Cocaine Dealer in Dutchess County
Crack is wack. A local drug task force has announced the arrest of a 46-year-old man, after an ongoing investigation. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages anyone seeking assistance with drug addiction or treatment to call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700. Drug Arrests in New York Per Year.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
Detectives In Ronkonkoma Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police
Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said. On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been mailed by an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana as part of a cyber scam, according to Suffolk County Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man reported missing from Connecticut 10 years ago, found dead in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – A 59-year-old man believed to have died from cardiac arrest at a residence in Rock Hill on Monday, December 5, turned out to be a man who had gone missing from Newtown, Connecticut 10 years ago. When Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence at about...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store
Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
Are there fewer ear-splitting, illegally modified vehicles in NY since the SLEEP Act went into effect?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A law meant to crack down on excessively loud cars and motorcycles went into effect in April, but it is unclear if the policy has made a difference. The “Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution Act,” known as the SLEEP Act, increased penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them louder.
102-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Massapequa Crash Involving Nassau County Police Vehicle
A 102-year-old local man has died from injuries a week after a two-vehicle Long Island crash involving a police cruiser. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in Massapequa. That's when a marked Nassau County Police vehicle was traveling southbound on Hicksville Road responding to an emergency...
Major Machinery Stolen in Orange County, Police Need Your Help
Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the police. It always seems like there is a lot of theft this time of year and it's a real shame because it's supposed to be about the season of giving and joy. A recent crime was committed in the Hudson Valley and it resulted in stolen property. One local police department is trying to help solve the crime and are looking for some assistance.
Task Force Arrests Presumed Hudson Valley Cocaine Dealer
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of Raymond White for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell, which is a class B Felony. Crack Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Poughkeepsie By Task Force. Dutchess County Drug Task Force Agents and the...
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Additional Charges Stem From ‘Superseding Indictment’ in Poughkeepsie Hotel Shooting
While the Hudson Valley continues to process the tragedy that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, the District Attorney's Office in Dutchess County shared new information about the indictment of the charged, Roy A. Johnson. Courtyard By Marriott Homicide: Roy Johnson, Arraigned in Dutchess...
VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground
The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
Weekend Stabbing Leads to Assault Charges For Hudson Valley Man
A described 'chaotic scene' in New Windsor on Sunday evening resulted in the arrest of a 51-year-old man for Assault in the 2nd Degree. Multiple parties reported injuries and the investigation continues as to why. Chaotic Scene in New Windsor With Reports of a Stabbing. New Windsor Police reported that...
Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver
A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Crack dealer arrested on Weed Street
POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-six-year-old Raymond White was arrested on December 2, 2022, after an investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. White was taken into custody after the task force executed a search warrant at a Weed Street location and found the suspect to be in possession of crack cocaine and an unspecified amount of cash.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2