Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Boston Red Sox chasing MLB’s top free agent
The Boston Red Sox have once again stuck to the backroads in the early portion of MLB free agency, waiting
Former MLB slugger's deferred payments revealed, putting Bobby Bonilla to shame
Chris Davis's contract will go down as one of the worst in MLB history, but it looks even worse when you take a look at his deferred payments.
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
He sees him switching LA teams next offseason.
Dodgers: Is Suspended LA Pitcher The Reason Team isn't Spending So Far This Offseason?
There have been reports about the team being cautious of their payroll.
Yankees Reportedly Considering Snatching All-Star Pitcher From Red Sox
The Yankees may steal a Red Sox star in free agency
Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen arrives in Boston to cold reception
BOSTON — The news conference with new Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen was just about finished when, off to the side, 4-year-old Kyrian Jansen spoke up: “I have a question.”. He was handed a microphone. He hesitated. Finally, he said: “Go Boston.”. Jansen’s son is one of...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Photos: Meet The 'Paige Spiranac' Of Tennis
Paige Spiranac isn't the only former athlete turned social media influencer making it big. There are now some other prominent influencers popping up in other sports, including tennis. Outkick dubbed Rachel Stuhlmann the "Paige Spiranac of tennis" and it's hard to argue with that title. Rachel played at the University...
Photos: Meet The WWE Star Released For Risque Content
On Wednesday, the wrestling world learned that a prominent wrestler has reportedly been released by the WWE. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was released by the company today. The move was allegedly made due to the content she has posted on her FanTime page.
Dodgers News: Former Top 100 Outfield Prospect Retires
The outfield prospect was set to be the centerfielder of the future in LA. Baseball is hard.
Popculture
Golf Legend Pregnant With First Child
A golf legend is about to be a new mom. Inbee Park went to Instagram this week to announce she and her husband are expecting their first child. The post shows a photo of three pairs of shoes of different sizes in front of their dog and behind a pink coat and a stuffed bunny.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Dodgers: Former Top Pitching Prospect Signs with AL Central Team
He'll look to turn his career around in 2023.
Sports World Mourning Death Of Television Personality Today
TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, per TMZ. Several prominent figures around the sports world have taken to social media to react to this tragedy. NBA star Kevin Love, a well-known champion of mental health awareness, shared a message on...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
Sports World Praying For Longtime ESPN Announcer's Family
Few hosts, if any, are more synonymous with ESPN than John Buccigross. The longtime ESPN anchor and announcer is one of the most-liked personalities at the company. He's most known for his coverage of hockey, which he excels at, but he's integral to many other parts, as well. Buccigross is...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Utah Jazz Walker Kessler’s Girlfriend, Maggie Hellgeth
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler continues to perform above expectations in the NBA. The 22nd overall pick of the June 2022 draft, Kessler was traded twice before starting his NBA career. The Jazz rookie has also signed an endorsement deal with megabrand Adidas. But his private life is also in the spotlight, and his admirers want to know who his girlfriend is. Walker Kessler’s girlfriend, Maggie Hellgeth, is a talented painter and art student. Take a look at this Maggie Hellgeth wiki to learn more about her background.
Cardinals part ways with longtime broadcaster after latest arrest
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new television play-by-play voice in 2023 after making a significant change to the booth on Thursday. The team announced that it is parting ways with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin by mutual decision after 24 seasons. The change comes a week after McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated for a third time.
Comments / 1