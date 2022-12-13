ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Stuck Behind Talent The Steelers Steal 1 Intriguing True Nose Tackle From New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive lineman, Chris Wormley is likely out for the season after suffering a knee injury this past weekend. In dire need of some depth along the defensive line, general manager Omar Khan signed DT Jonathan Mitchell off the New York Jets practice squad on Tuesday. Mitchell was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played 77 snaps across four games in his rookie season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/17: Watson's Home Debut, Ravens Run Dominance, and Payback Now

It’s Gameday, and you don’t need me to tell you what to do at this point. First, WAKE THE HELL UP!!! Hopefully, if you’re reading this piece, you’ve already accomplished that, although attempting to read this preamble runs the risk of having you relapse into a sleeping condition. This leads us to step two, which is to grab a big ass cup of coffee or beer or whatever helps you get fired up so you can make it through this nonsense.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team

It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Mike Tomlin Trade Destination Floated On Wednesday

It has little chance of happening, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about it. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio floated an idea on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade head coach Mike Tomlin to the Carolina Panthers. "Maybe Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Notable Rule Change

NFL player safety has been a major sticking point in many of the league's recent rule changes - some of them have been for the better and some have arguably made the game worse. But a major rule change is reportedly on the table for the NFL owners in the weeks to come.
247Sports

Big Game Spotlight: Can Perrion Winfrey Establish Himself as Part of The Browns Future at Defensive Tackle

The final four weeks of the Browns' season will be about evaluating what they have for the future. With Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods looking like he is on his way out, the Browns' future defensive philosophy is somewhat of an unknown. However, according to Football Outsiders, we know that the team must improve at defensive tackle as they currently rank 30th in Rush DVOA. The free-agent defensive tackle class is loaded with good options for the Browns, who won't break the bank but need to bring in at least one starter at the position and add some additional depth.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The 'Sunday Ticket' Update

The NFL's Sunday Ticket deal with DirecTV ends after the 2022 season, and the package is poised to switch platforms for the first time. Speaking from the owners' meeting in Texas, commissioner Roger Goodell said they've reached "a very critical point" in negotiations to pick a new provider for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Weather Report For Bills-Dolphins Game

This Saturday's game between the Bills and Dolphins could be impacted by the weather. The latest forecasts are projecting snow to hit Orchard Park. "Almost exactly 5yrs ago we had the Colts snow game," Spectrum News meteorologist Dan Russell said. "I have a feeling this is going to look a lot like that! Lake snow and gusty winds. Not as heavy as a month ago and won't last as long."
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

The Projected Snowfall Totals for the Dolphins-Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium tomorrow night and oh boy, does it look like a snow game for the ages, not just for the Bills, but in NFL history. There's a lake effect snow warning for most of Western New York, including all of...
247Sports

247Sports

