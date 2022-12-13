The final four weeks of the Browns' season will be about evaluating what they have for the future. With Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods looking like he is on his way out, the Browns' future defensive philosophy is somewhat of an unknown. However, according to Football Outsiders, we know that the team must improve at defensive tackle as they currently rank 30th in Rush DVOA. The free-agent defensive tackle class is loaded with good options for the Browns, who won't break the bank but need to bring in at least one starter at the position and add some additional depth.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO