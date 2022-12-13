Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Yardbarker
Stuck Behind Talent The Steelers Steal 1 Intriguing True Nose Tackle From New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive lineman, Chris Wormley is likely out for the season after suffering a knee injury this past weekend. In dire need of some depth along the defensive line, general manager Omar Khan signed DT Jonathan Mitchell off the New York Jets practice squad on Tuesday. Mitchell was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played 77 snaps across four games in his rookie season.
OC Alex Van Pelt: All the Browns assistants loved Kevin Stefanski’s 4th-and-1 call with Jacoby Brissett
BEREA, Ohio — Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt didn’t call the fourth-and-1 play during Sunday’s 23-10 loss in Cincinnati that everyone wants to run Kevin Stefanski out of town for -- but he would’ve. On the Browns’ opening drive, they marched to the Bengals 25-yard...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/17: Watson's Home Debut, Ravens Run Dominance, and Payback Now
It’s Gameday, and you don’t need me to tell you what to do at this point. First, WAKE THE HELL UP!!! Hopefully, if you’re reading this piece, you’ve already accomplished that, although attempting to read this preamble runs the risk of having you relapse into a sleeping condition. This leads us to step two, which is to grab a big ass cup of coffee or beer or whatever helps you get fired up so you can make it through this nonsense.
Why the Browns could not get Nick Chubb going against the Bengals: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the first meeting against the Bengals, the Browns controlled the line of scrimmage and cruised to a dominant 32-13 victory. Nick Chubb finished with 101 yards on 23 carries and the Browns finished with 172 total yards on the ground. Sunday was a different story,...
Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team
It’s unclear if legendary quarterback Tom Brady will continue to play football after this year. Though he was expected to retire after this season, it’s been revealed that “all options are on the table” for his quarterback future after some massive personal changes and the fact that he is still able to dominate the league. If he Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski predicts Tom Brady future team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Mike Tomlin Trade Destination Floated On Wednesday
It has little chance of happening, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about it. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio floated an idea on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade head coach Mike Tomlin to the Carolina Panthers. "Maybe Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said...
Browns add veteran linebacker to roster amidst injuries
The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday.
It's your Official Damn Browns-Ratbirds Cooler Thread, Alright?
I’m in between 12 hour night shifts. I want to see us kick their butts badly but not sure I’ll be able to stay awake. I hope all their WRs are healthy. I don’t want our secondary confused. Hang in there bud. Jeff Howard won't live that...
Colin Cowherd Makes His Thoughts On Baker Mayfield's Football Future Clear
Colin Cowherd hasn't already said the nicest things about Baker Mayfield. Following a theatric comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut, the radio host revisited his stance on the quarterback. During Wednesday's The Herd, Cowherd considered the future of the top quarterbacks drafted in 2018. While Mayfield led a...
What channel is the Browns vs. Ravens game on Saturday? It depends where you live in Ohio
The Cleveland Browns play rival Baltimore on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It's the second year in a row the Browns have played a December Saturday NFL game. The Browns are one of six teams to play on Saturday on NFL Network. Here's what the schedule looks like:. Indianapolis Colts at...
NFL insider guesses Jets will have 2-time Super Bowl winner starting at QB next season
Could the New York Jets be getting a new quarterback?. The quarterback situation over there has definitely been interesting. Mike White has taken over the starting job from Zach Wilson since Week 12. But on Sunday, he exited with a rib injury and was replaced by veteran Joe Flacco. Want...
NFL Reportedly Considering Notable Rule Change
NFL player safety has been a major sticking point in many of the league's recent rule changes - some of them have been for the better and some have arguably made the game worse. But a major rule change is reportedly on the table for the NFL owners in the weeks to come.
NFL Owners Reportedly Have Prediction For Daniel Snyder
The NFL owners meetings are in Dallas this week, and Daniel Snyder is sure to be a major topic of conversation. But as for a vote to remove Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, don't count on it, says NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport told "The Pat McAfee Show"...
Big Game Spotlight: Can Perrion Winfrey Establish Himself as Part of The Browns Future at Defensive Tackle
The final four weeks of the Browns' season will be about evaluating what they have for the future. With Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods looking like he is on his way out, the Browns' future defensive philosophy is somewhat of an unknown. However, according to Football Outsiders, we know that the team must improve at defensive tackle as they currently rank 30th in Rush DVOA. The free-agent defensive tackle class is loaded with good options for the Browns, who won't break the bank but need to bring in at least one starter at the position and add some additional depth.
NFL World Reacts To The 'Sunday Ticket' Update
The NFL's Sunday Ticket deal with DirecTV ends after the 2022 season, and the package is poised to switch platforms for the first time. Speaking from the owners' meeting in Texas, commissioner Roger Goodell said they've reached "a very critical point" in negotiations to pick a new provider for 2023.
NFL World Reacts To Weather Report For Bills-Dolphins Game
This Saturday's game between the Bills and Dolphins could be impacted by the weather. The latest forecasts are projecting snow to hit Orchard Park. "Almost exactly 5yrs ago we had the Colts snow game," Spectrum News meteorologist Dan Russell said. "I have a feeling this is going to look a lot like that! Lake snow and gusty winds. Not as heavy as a month ago and won't last as long."
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell: Sunday Ticket negotiations are at a “very critical point”
DirecTV has held the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package since its inception in 1994. After the next four Sundays, DirecTV will be out. So who will be in? That’s still to be determined. But it apparently will be determined soon. Commissioner Roger Goodell, during a press conference...
WATCH: Bennett Williams embracing his final moments as a Duck
Oregon senior safety Bennett Williams discusses the final moments of his Oregon career ending with a bowl game against North Carolina, his NFL future, and why he believes Oregon's program is in a great place moving forward. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news...
wearebuffalo.net
The Projected Snowfall Totals for the Dolphins-Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium tomorrow night and oh boy, does it look like a snow game for the ages, not just for the Bills, but in NFL history. There's a lake effect snow warning for most of Western New York, including all of...
247Sports
