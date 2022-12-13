Argentina vs. Croatia live stream: Here’s How to Watch Croatia vs. Argentina Live Online FIFA World Cup 2022 For free Updates on TV

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak is in charge of the World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Marciniak was given the honour of reffing the showpiece final by Fifa’s chairman of referees Pierluigi Collina, who has been assessing the officials across the tournament in Qatar.He is the first-ever Pole to referee a World Cup final and he is being assisted by compatriots PaweÅ Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz while another countryman - Tomasz Kwiatkowski - is the VAR for the game.Marciniak has already taken charge of both Argentina and France in Qatar. He had the...

