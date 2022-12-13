Read full article on original website
Iowa, If Your Real Tree Smells Like Cucumbers Leave Right Away
Real Christmas trees are have that awesome smell of nature that most associate with the Christmas season, but if you think you smell something weird like cucumbers near your tree, that's a bad sign. In fact, if you do smell cucumbers once your Christmas tree is set up, it's best you get yourself and your pets out of the house and call an expert, because you most likely have a surprise visitor hiding in your tree.
Where Does Iowa Rank for Christmas Spirit This Year?
There's something to be said for the notion that all the Christmas magic we felt as kids was a result of being kids, and having parents who spent the time and energy needed to make it special. When you're now the one responsible for making it happen, it's kind of different, isn't it?
The Second Coolest State In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
Illinois People HATE These Top 10 Christmas Songs With A Burning Passion
There are certain Christmas songs that bring warm fuzzy feelings, holiday cheer, and great past memories... These are not those songs. We asked people, what is the one Christmas song they absolutely cannot stand. The song that every time it comes on they scream, moan and groan, or turn the music off.
What Are The Chances The Quad Cities Will Have A White Christmas?
Around this time every year, we all are wondering if we are going to have a white Christmas in the Quad Cities. I assume meteorologists hate this time of year the most because it's probably the question they get the most. Then they get blamed when it snows more like it's their fault.
Iowa Mom’s “Home For The Holidays” Family Email Goes Viral For The Right Reasons
A family-wide email from an Iowa mom is going viral because of it's attention to detail. Some families are super organized when it comes to holiday prep, others not so much. There's a lot to consider if you're hosting the family and one Iowa mom seems to have it down to an art.
Midwest Hunter Tags The Buck Of A Lifetime [PHOTO]
It may come as no surprise but the most common and hunted big game animal in North America is the white-tailed deer. So, when you come across a hunter story involving a deer, it is typically nothing out of the ordinary. But this buckshot in Illinois was something out of...
It’s Your Last Day To Receive A FREE #1 Works Wash For A Good Cause
It's the final day to receive a FREE #1 Works Wash with Tommy's Express. All you have to do is bring in an item to donate to Kings Harvest Ministries! But that's not all, they will also register you to win a free ham!. It's the perfect way to give...
How Much Do You Have To Make In Iowa To Be Middle Class?
The "middle class" is referred to a lot in politics, and other forms of media. Are you part of the middle class? How do we know we are part of the middle class?. A study from Pew Research Center looked at every state and what it takes to be "middle class."
Iowa, This Is When The Airports And Roads Will Likely Be The Busiest For Holiday Travel
We're planning the logistics of holiday travel now and the AAA has released the times that roads are expected to be the busiest this season. If you're a person who isn't normally late to stuff, like me, and has ever taken a road trip, you've had the thought of leaving early to avoid a slew of traffic jams. If you've ever flown, you may have gotten to the airport hours early because who knows what the security line could look like. (Bonus early points if this applies to the Moline airport, not Chicago O'Hare)
Wisconsin’s Oldest City Is One Of The Oldest European Settlements In The US
Wisconsin has a very long and rich history. Wisconsin became a state in 1848, with the French controlling the area until 1763. The Wisconsin Territory was formed in 1836 and was admitted into the Union as the 30th state in 1848. Oldest Cities In Wisconsin. With such a long history...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa
There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
Vote Here For Your Favorite Holiday Light Display In The Quad Cities
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the Quad Cities is showing it off bigger and brighter than ever before. You got all the little lights twinkling. You got all the blow-ups waving in the wind. Every neighborhood has some kind of lights to make it a bit more festive as we wrap up 2022.
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away
Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
2 Great Ways to Escape the Winter Blues in Illinois
Winter is almost officially here, and as the weather gets colder, many people may find themselves feeling cooped up and restless, aka, suffering from "cabin fever". Cabin fever can make even the most dedicated homebodies, (like me), eager to get out and explore, and lucky for us there is a ton of fun up for grabs in Illinois each winter!
First Big Cold Blast Comes To The Quad Cities In Time For Christmas
This is the one article that I dread writing every single winter season. It's the first article talking about how cold it's going to get and to make matters even worse, there are a few chances for some snow before Christmas. If you're excited about a white Christmas, this is fairly good news for you but the extreme cold is bad news for us all.
You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week
Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
Small Town Christmas Novelist Based her Latest Book on Illinois TV Show
Forget watching Christmas movies, this year it's time to read a Christmas book and we've found the perfect one. There's something special about the way a book can transport you into another world. Sure you might be sitting in a waiting room, or on the bus... or on the treadmill...
When The Quad Cities Gets Free Happy Joe’s Ice Cream This Week
I don't care what anyone says, ice cream is as delicious when it's cold outside compared to when it's hot outside. Some people think I'm weird that Iike ice cream 365 days a year. Well, I say they are they weirdos. You didn't come here to listen to me rant...
