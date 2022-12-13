ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa, If Your Real Tree Smells Like Cucumbers Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees are have that awesome smell of nature that most associate with the Christmas season, but if you think you smell something weird like cucumbers near your tree, that's a bad sign. In fact, if you do smell cucumbers once your Christmas tree is set up, it's best you get yourself and your pets out of the house and call an expert, because you most likely have a surprise visitor hiding in your tree.
IOWA STATE
Where Does Iowa Rank for Christmas Spirit This Year?

There's something to be said for the notion that all the Christmas magic we felt as kids was a result of being kids, and having parents who spent the time and energy needed to make it special. When you're now the one responsible for making it happen, it's kind of different, isn't it?
IOWA STATE
What Are The Chances The Quad Cities Will Have A White Christmas?

Around this time every year, we all are wondering if we are going to have a white Christmas in the Quad Cities. I assume meteorologists hate this time of year the most because it's probably the question they get the most. Then they get blamed when it snows more like it's their fault.
Midwest Hunter Tags The Buck Of A Lifetime [PHOTO]

It may come as no surprise but the most common and hunted big game animal in North America is the white-tailed deer. So, when you come across a hunter story involving a deer, it is typically nothing out of the ordinary. But this buckshot in Illinois was something out of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa, This Is When The Airports And Roads Will Likely Be The Busiest For Holiday Travel

We're planning the logistics of holiday travel now and the AAA has released the times that roads are expected to be the busiest this season. If you're a person who isn't normally late to stuff, like me, and has ever taken a road trip, you've had the thought of leaving early to avoid a slew of traffic jams. If you've ever flown, you may have gotten to the airport hours early because who knows what the security line could look like. (Bonus early points if this applies to the Moline airport, not Chicago O'Hare)
MOLINE, IL
It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa

There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
IOWA STATE
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
ILLINOIS STATE
2 Great Ways to Escape the Winter Blues in Illinois

Winter is almost officially here, and as the weather gets colder, many people may find themselves feeling cooped up and restless, aka, suffering from "cabin fever". Cabin fever can make even the most dedicated homebodies, (like me), eager to get out and explore, and lucky for us there is a ton of fun up for grabs in Illinois each winter!
ILLINOIS STATE
First Big Cold Blast Comes To The Quad Cities In Time For Christmas

This is the one article that I dread writing every single winter season. It's the first article talking about how cold it's going to get and to make matters even worse, there are a few chances for some snow before Christmas. If you're excited about a white Christmas, this is fairly good news for you but the extreme cold is bad news for us all.
IOWA STATE
You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week

Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
DAVENPORT, IA
