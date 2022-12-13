ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

KTSM

5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs7.com

Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, RK Pump Supply donated a $1500 check, 600 pounds of meat, and $1000 worth of thermals to Jesus House of Odessa. This Christmas donation and others will go toward building His Community, a project by Jesus House that hopes to bring affordable housing to qualified individuals.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Women: Meet Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison!

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The holidays bring so many families together to celebrate their love and holiday spirit, and for two Midland women, showcasing their love for the community through their holiday spirit is what makes them remarkable women. “Those little girls, knocking on doors saying, ‘Would you like to buy some burlap flowers?’ I […]
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!

Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Ready Midland asks residents to report earthquake damage

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County’s emergency management agency,. , is asking residents to report damage caused by the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that struck West Texas on Friday. The goal is to help local emergency management officials understand the damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Did party politics cost a Texas city manager and attorney their jobs?

LUBBOCK — When Progressive-era advocates pushed for municipal elections to be nonpartisan, they sought to remove party politics from local government. More than a century later, party politics appear to have seeped back into down-ballot races, injecting political ideology into municipal affairs in places like Odessa — an oil town in West Texas.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

New HTeaO Coming Soon To This Location In Odessa!

Put this in the 'things we can never have too many of' file. In case you haven't noticed something new is coming to Odessa right across from the Walmart on John Ben Sheppard Parkway. Yep! In the Music City Mall parking lot, south of Golden Corral (did I get descriptive enough for you?) construction has begun on something new!
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Bond reduction denied for Odessa mom accused in death of baby

ODESSA, Texas — A judge denied a motion to reduce the bond of a woman accused of having a hand in her child’s death, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. Leyla Pierson, 18, and her significant other Kameron Gammage, 23, were arrested back in July following the death of their 7-month-old.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Community celebrates assistant fire chief's retirement

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue's Assistant Chief Rodd Huber retired Friday. "It's been very rewarding, you know, you're doing something for your community," said Huber. "You know, you're doing something good for the people." Many community members showed up to celebrate his service, including his colleagues. "His time...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa community comes together during search for missing dog

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda Brown tells ABC Big 2 News that her precious pup Miss Riley went missing back in early November while she was doing laundry at the Woodlands apartment complex in Odessa. And ever since then she’s been searching both on and offline to bring her baby home. “I don’t actually know […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Brittany is an 11-year-old poodle mix. She and another dog named Betty were surrendered by their family, who could not take care of them in their new living arrangements. She is a...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Convicted thief accused of shoplifting again

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a grocery store. Michael Wayne Bizzell, 45, has been charged with Theft of Property.  According to an affidavit, on December 14, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the HEB store on west […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

