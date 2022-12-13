Read full article on original website
Diamondback Energy Tutoring Program helps students at Midland Freshman High School
MIDLAND, Texas — Students at Midland Freshman High School have another option at their school to get some help with math and science. Diamondback Energy is working with the school to create the Diamondback Tutoring Program. This aims to give Diamondback engineers a chance to volunteer and work with...
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
Jesus House of Odessa recieves thousands of dollars worth of donations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday morning, RK Pump Supply donated a $1500 check, 600 pounds of meat, and $1000 worth of thermals to Jesus House of Odessa. This Christmas donation and others will go toward building His Community, a project by Jesus House that hopes to bring affordable housing to qualified individuals.
Remarkable Women: Meet Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison!
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The holidays bring so many families together to celebrate their love and holiday spirit, and for two Midland women, showcasing their love for the community through their holiday spirit is what makes them remarkable women. “Those little girls, knocking on doors saying, ‘Would you like to buy some burlap flowers?’ I […]
Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!
Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
Ready Midland asks residents to report earthquake damage
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County’s emergency management agency,. , is asking residents to report damage caused by the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that struck West Texas on Friday. The goal is to help local emergency management officials understand the damages that have occurred during recent natural disaster activity.
Declining gas prices in Midland-Odessa lead to more holiday travel
MIDLAND, Texas — With the price of gas in Midland and Odessa dropping since last month, now may be the best time to drive during the holiday season to see friends and family. Joshua Zuber, a Texas AAA representative, goes into more detail about the change in price at...
Did party politics cost a Texas city manager and attorney their jobs?
LUBBOCK — When Progressive-era advocates pushed for municipal elections to be nonpartisan, they sought to remove party politics from local government. More than a century later, party politics appear to have seeped back into down-ballot races, injecting political ideology into municipal affairs in places like Odessa — an oil town in West Texas.
Grand Opening! Newest McDonald’s Set To Open Up This Friday in Odessa!
McOpen! Exciting news for McDonald's fans here in the Permian Basin! The latest and newest locations is set to open up here in West Texas! And, it all happens this week. • GRAND OPENING IS FRIDAY DECEMBER 16TH IN ODESSA!. The new location is at 8000 East 56th Street in...
New HTeaO Coming Soon To This Location In Odessa!
Put this in the 'things we can never have too many of' file. In case you haven't noticed something new is coming to Odessa right across from the Walmart on John Ben Sheppard Parkway. Yep! In the Music City Mall parking lot, south of Golden Corral (did I get descriptive enough for you?) construction has begun on something new!
Ector County taxpayers to be impacted by Odessa City Council recent firing decisions
ODESSA, Texas — There has been quite the fallout from the Odessa City Council’s decision Tuesday night to fire City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks. There are certainly plenty of things to take into consideration, especially when it comes to how this will effect taxpayers...
Bond reduction denied for Odessa mom accused in death of baby
ODESSA, Texas — A judge denied a motion to reduce the bond of a woman accused of having a hand in her child’s death, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. Leyla Pierson, 18, and her significant other Kameron Gammage, 23, were arrested back in July following the death of their 7-month-old.
Community celebrates assistant fire chief's retirement
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue's Assistant Chief Rodd Huber retired Friday. "It's been very rewarding, you know, you're doing something for your community," said Huber. "You know, you're doing something good for the people." Many community members showed up to celebrate his service, including his colleagues. "His time...
Odessa community comes together during search for missing dog
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda Brown tells ABC Big 2 News that her precious pup Miss Riley went missing back in early November while she was doing laundry at the Woodlands apartment complex in Odessa. And ever since then she’s been searching both on and offline to bring her baby home. “I don’t actually know […]
Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Brittany, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Brittany is an 11-year-old poodle mix. She and another dog named Betty were surrendered by their family, who could not take care of them in their new living arrangements. She is a...
5.4 earthquake strikes near Midland exactly one month after last quake
MIDLAND, Texas — The USGS is reporting a 5.4 earthquake struck near Midland. The earthquake struck around 5:35 p.m. on Friday and was initially reported as a 5.3 but was later updated to a 5.4 before being downgraded to a 5.2, then upgraded back to a 5.4. People have...
Beyond the Bow: Midland Quilters Guild quilts for multiple causes, not just fun
MIDLAND, Texas — Every Tuesday at the Thompson House next to St. Luke’s Methodist, the Midland Quilters Guild meets up to do what they do best, quilt. There is no shortage of enthusiasm for the art of quilting in this group. “I like the company… It’s the social...
ECISD arrests student after threatening video circulates on social media
ODESSA, Texas — Multiple ECISD schools were put on "secure" status Friday morning after a social media post involving a gun was sent to them. The post included a video with a person with a weapon that seemed to have backgrounds in it that looked like a few different schools in the district.
Convicted thief accused of shoplifting again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a grocery store. Michael Wayne Bizzell, 45, has been charged with Theft of Property. According to an affidavit, on December 14, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the HEB store on west […]
Junior League of Odessa to hold 5th annual Christmas Carriage Rides
ODESSA, Texas — The Junior League of Odessa will be holding their 5th annual Christmas Carriage Rides from December 12-14. The rides will take place at the Emerald Forest Subdivision from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the dates listed above. These rides are part of a fundraiser to...
