League’s most problematic mechanic will soon be changed by Riot
Healing remains one of the most volatile aspects of League of Legends, having almost completely dominated the various metas of the past year while remaining relatively untouched. In its current state, which is arguably worse than it has been all year, Riot Games has admitted that it needs to step in and tweak the issues before they worsen.
Can a Yuumi rework repair years of vitriol from League fans?
Riot Games has finally answered the prayers of League of Legends players everywhere. Yuumi, the game’s most controversial champion, is getting a full-blown rework. Ever since her initial release in 2019, Yuumi has been one of the most hated champions on the League of Legends roster. The Magical Cat’s purely defensive, supportive, and passive gameplay style has given way to the popular belief that she’s boring to play as and against, with players often becoming frustrated with how easy it is for Yuumi players to control the flow of a game while doing minimal work in comparison to other champions at the support position.
Cat’s out of the bag: Riot to make Yuumi less unbearable with upcoming rework in League
Across the globe, there probably isn’t a League of Legends player who doesn’t despise Yuumi for one reason or the other, including untargetability, overwhelmingly strong shielding and healing, or strong poke and engage. Thankfully, Riot devs are reworking Yuumi with the goal of giving the enemy team more counterplay.
Who will be the next League of Legends champion?
Riot Games is constantly adding new champions to the ever-growing League of Legends roster. Currently, there are 162 champions in the game, and that number will grow in 2023. The newest champion in the rotation is K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, who is a bruiser-like top laner. K’Sante has been in the game since Nov. 2. In 2022, there have been five new champions released to the game. And while we can’t say for sure if that’s going to be a similar case next year, we have some early details about the first two champions arriving on the Rift in the coming months.
It should take players 41 hours to ‘beat’ VALORANT according to Xbox Game Pass
Well, this is interesting. It turns out you can “beat” VALORANT. This may come as a surprise to players who have put thousands of hours into the game and have never hit the finish line, but according to the game’s new listing on Xbox Game Pass, it should have happened around the 41-hour mark.
Latest Pokémon News: Go players lose faith in Niantic as Scarlet and Violet players discover cool Area Zero detail
It’s been a difficult day for Pokémon Go players. Last week, they pointed out ticket prices for pay-to-play events are becoming absurd. They’re even considering boycotting them. Today, however, the fiery passion and enthusiasm was replaced with sadness and sorrow. The community realized there’d been a pay-to-play...
TFT’s last Set 8 patch of the year puts game in a good spot heading into 2023
Riot Games is taking a holiday break, putting four weeks in between updates for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, and players aren’t complaining. Heading into the holiday break for TFT this time last year, players were learning how to work Augments within Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets. Much has evolved within the auto battler over the last year, as Augments are now an evergreen mechanic and no champions are taking up two slots on the board anymore. The 12.23 B-patch heading into the Riot holiday break was quite large, containing 55 balance changes, although a majority were minor tweaks.
CS:GO Major champions bomb out of BLAST World Final after 16-1 domination
The reigning IEM CS:GO Rio Major winners, Outsiders, are out of BLAST Premier World Final 2022 after a devastating loss against G2 Esports. The European team defeated Outsiders 2-0 in the lower bracket of Group A. While the first map was even, with Jame and his crew losing 16-12 on Inferno, G2 steamrolled their enemies on Mirage 16-1.
League Patch 12.23b tackles strong junglers, overtuned preseason items before Riot shutdown
Riot Games wasn’t about to let the year end without addressing some glaring balancing issues plaguing League of Legends in its current preseason. Patch 12.23b is finally live in League after a brief tease through the patch preview earlier this week and a handful of adjustments making their way to the PBE. This mid-patch will be the final large set of balance changes hitting the game this year before Patch 13.1 launches at the beginning of next year—bar the implementation of any hotfixes.
Liquid slams ALGS door on its way out, points to Respawn and EA as reason for withdrawal
TL still loves Apex but left pointed comments for the ALGS. While it was already known that Team Liquid was letting its competitive Apex Legends team look for a new home, the organization released a statement today more fully explaining its decision to exit the scene. And in doing so, Liquid pulled back the curtain on some of its issues with the Apex Legends Global Series and its organizers.
Overwatch 2 players are growing tired of Twitch drops being one of the only ways to earn free content in-game
Ever since Overwatch 2 launched, players have been given several things through Twitch drops, which has been one of the few rare ways to get free content for the game besides the free version of the battle pass. Twitch drops have filled a void for free content, and most players...
Anivia player creates immortal damage sponge in ARAM with help from egg-ceptional bug
Riot Games recently implemented major changes to one of League of Legends’ most popular game modes, but it appears that—aside from some balancing outliers—the mode remains susceptible to some game-breaking bugs. In this clip posted to Reddit, an Anivia player, unfortunately, succumbed to an onslaught of damage...
Overwatch 2 devs are working on Roadhog rework that will change his ‘one shot’ power
The Overwatch 2 developers have been hard at work tackling all the issues on their checklist. In particular, they’ve been trying to adjust heroes like Sojourn and Doomfist, who have either been the best or worst characters so far in the sequel. Sojourn was recently nerfed again, but there’s...
Surprise Overwatch 2 balance patch reduces power of Doomfist and Sojourn, helps damage of Orisa and Ana
If you’ve also been terrorized by the prevalence of Doomfist since the launch of season two of Overwatch 2, don’t fret—Blizzard has stepped in just before the holidays to gift players a new balance patch. A handful of buffs and nerfs directly targeting some of the strongest...
Valve releases The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle in Dota 2, offers discounted Battle Pass levels
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass has been around since September, and it only has a month to go. Dota 2 fans will have to bid farewell to the battle pass on Jan. 12, 2023, so it was about time for a little booster, which came in the form of The Diretide 2022 Battle Level Bundle.
How to change or remove Challenge Tokens from your League profile
Riot Games added Challenges to League of Legends in Patch 12.9, and opinions in the community were split. Some were happy to have a system to track progress over time while others feared it may lower the quality of ranked matches. Either way, it seems they’re here to stay, whether you’re a fan or not.
Anubis inspires Liquid to reverse sweep reigning Major champions at BLAST World Final
BLAST Premier World Final started today, and Anubis featured in the first series between Team Liquid and Outsiders. This was the first time the new map in CS:GO’s competitive map pool was played at an A-tier event after being added in the Nov. 18 update. The map was Outsiders’ pick but Liquid won 16-8 after pulling off a decisive CT side. The series ended 2-1 in Liquid’s favor.
HisWattson’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds
HisWattson enjoyed one of Apex Legends’ most meteoric rises in 2022. After being signed to FURIA just before the Apex Legends Global Series Last Chance Qualifiers, HisWattson led the FURIA squad to a dominant performance in the LCQ. He followed that up with an MVP-winning performance at the ALGS Championship, where FURIA took second place and changed the game’s meta in the process.
Jankos pins his roster leak slip-up on League’s announcement culture
Jankos accidentally leaked a League of Legends roster move on Jan. 13, and now he’s defending his blunder. The Team Heretics player leaked Martin “Yike” Sundelin will be G2’s new jungler for the 2023 season. In a recent stream, Jankos pinned the blame on League’s announcement culture. He explained that most roster moves in League are widely known months before they’re made official thanks to journalists.
How to get Sparks of Life in WoW Dragonflight
Season one of Dragonflight started on Dec. 13 and gearing has never been more important to get a head start in Rated Arena and Solo Shuffle. Just like in previous expansions, the main currencies you’ll use for PvP gear are Honor and Conquest. Aside from that, there are Bloody Tokens and Trophy of Strife.
