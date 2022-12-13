IRVINGTON, N.J. -- In this season of giving, one restaurant owner in New Jersey is using her business to give back to the community.Her goal is help those who need it most.Every seat inside the IHOP in Irvington was taken up by someone in need."Everyone is going through something and if I have the opportunity to spread some kind of happiness or joy to someone else, I think it's worth it," owner Adena Bayoh said.Bayoh closed her restaurant to regular customers for the night, and instead her staff cooked up a hot meal for underprivileged families.Breakfast for dinner, including waffles...

