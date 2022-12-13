Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
Tremendous! Jackson, NJ Christmas house lights set to music
If you're looking for a great place to take the kids this Christmas season, may I suggest you drive by 1 Carlson Court in Jackson?. That's where Michael and Carol Cook have not only decorated their home for Christmas, but put on an incredible show. Check out this video. Michael...
‘Praying For a Miracle:’ Homeless Flemington Man With Disability Prompts Wave Of Local Support
The Flemington community is coming together to support Joe, a beloved disabled man who is homeless for the holidays. Joe, who has a disability and uses a wheelchair, is homeless and until recently has been staying in the Marshall’s/ShopRite center in Flemington, according to a GoFundMe launched for his housing support.
WOW, Have You Seen the Magic and Sparkle in Monmouth County, NJ
You know I'm such a nerd with Christmas lights, this house almost made me tear up. It's absolutely gorgeous and fun and you can get out and walk around, I loved it. I can't say it enough, how much I love doing this with my family. Lots of times it's just me and my husband driving around looking at the Christmas lights and playing Christmas music.
Check Out the Amazing Winter Wonderland Light Show in Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Let me first say that it is very hard to photograph outdoor Christmas lights. Pictures of Christmas light displays do not do justice to the look of holiday light displays. So although I am sharing a few, you need to see them in person to enjoy them. Something you want...
Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
jerseysbest.com
Meet the 2023 N.J. Destination of the Year
New Jersey’s Destination of the Year for 2023 is ready to be crowned. After a thorough review of travel trends, economic developments, overall aesthetic and more, the editors of Jersey’s Best have selected a locale they believe will capture the hearts of residents far and wide in the upcoming year. Which town is this, you ask?
Irvington, N.J. IHOP closes down for a day to feed the needy
IRVINGTON, N.J. -- In this season of giving, one restaurant owner in New Jersey is using her business to give back to the community.Her goal is help those who need it most.Every seat inside the IHOP in Irvington was taken up by someone in need."Everyone is going through something and if I have the opportunity to spread some kind of happiness or joy to someone else, I think it's worth it," owner Adena Bayoh said.Bayoh closed her restaurant to regular customers for the night, and instead her staff cooked up a hot meal for underprivileged families.Breakfast for dinner, including waffles...
Nun who served for 67 years killed in N.J. highway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
golfcourseindustry.com
Forsgate Country Club adds Brian Young as superintendent
Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey, has hired Brian Young as superintendent and promoted Don Asinski to director of agronomy. Young most recently worked as superintendent at Colts Neck Golf Club in Monmouth County, New Jersey. His prior experience includes stint in New Jersey at Rumson Country Club, Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck and Charleston Springs Golf Club. Young also served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Fitness Director for the YMCA of Bucks County Was Recently Named ‘America’s Favorite Instructor’
The director was voted as one of the best in the entire country. A well-respected Bucks County health and wellness director has been voted as the best fitness instructor in the entire country. Megan McCuen, the Director of Group Wellness for the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties, was recently...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
pix11.com
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
Husband Dismembered Wife Because She Didn’t Support His ‘Dream of Opening a Comic Book Store,’ Unlike His Mistress: Cops
A Pennsylvania husband was recently arrested and charged in connection with the killing his wife and dismembering her in an apparently failed effort to dispose of the evidence. Stephen Capaldi, 57, stands accused of one count each of murder in the third degree, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with...
shorebeat.com
Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home
Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
$2.75 Million Settlement Reached In Renowned Late Crabber's Fall From Jersey Shore Dock
The family of a popular Monmouth County crabber who died after falling through a dilapidated dock is reportedly receiving a $2.75 million settlement.Patrick Shopp of Port Monmouth was walking along the dock at the Belford Seafood Co-Op in early 2020 when a broken board dropped him six feet onto the…
thesandpaper.net
Steve Dodson Publishes ’Tuckerton, LBI & Southern Ocean County‘
The latest installment of Steve Dodson’s newspaper history series, “Tuckerton, LBI & Southern Ocean County,” is now available on Amazon. It’s a two-book series, and each part is $20 to purchase. Dodson is known for his work as a chronicler and author of local history. “Tuckerton,...
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
Tri-Town News
Jackson, NJ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Jackson, Howell, Wall, Farmingdale in Ocean County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/tri-town-news/
Comments / 0