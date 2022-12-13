ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

92.7 WOBM

The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Ocean County, NJ, Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age 5

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Meet the 2023 N.J. Destination of the Year

New Jersey’s Destination of the Year for 2023 is ready to be crowned. After a thorough review of travel trends, economic developments, overall aesthetic and more, the editors of Jersey’s Best have selected a locale they believe will capture the hearts of residents far and wide in the upcoming year. Which town is this, you ask?
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

Irvington, N.J. IHOP closes down for a day to feed the needy

IRVINGTON, N.J. -- In this season of giving, one restaurant owner in New Jersey is using her business to give back to the community.Her goal is help those who need it most.Every seat inside the IHOP in Irvington was taken up by someone in need."Everyone is going through something and if I have the opportunity to spread some kind of happiness or joy to someone else, I think it's worth it," owner Adena Bayoh said.Bayoh closed her restaurant to regular customers for the night, and instead her staff cooked up a hot meal for underprivileged families.Breakfast for dinner, including waffles...
IRVINGTON, NJ
golfcourseindustry.com

Forsgate Country Club adds Brian Young as superintendent

Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey, has hired Brian Young as superintendent and promoted Don Asinski to director of agronomy. Young most recently worked as superintendent at Colts Neck Golf Club in Monmouth County, New Jersey. His prior experience includes stint in New Jersey at Rumson Country Club, Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck and Charleston Springs Golf Club. Young also served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
shorebeat.com

Temple Files New Application to Move Into Former Brick Funeral Home

Temple Beth Or is seeking approval to utilize its new home – again. Despite a majority of members of Brick Township’s zoning board voting in favor of a plan to convert a shuttered funeral home into a meeting place for a Conservative Jewish temple congregation, approval was denied at the October hearing due to a statutory obligation to secure a supermajority in cases where the use of a property is proposed to change. The 4-2 vote in support of the application, therefore, was not enough to allow the 40-year-old congregation to hold services in the home it purchased earlier this year.
BRICK, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Steve Dodson Publishes ’Tuckerton, LBI & Southern Ocean County‘

The latest installment of Steve Dodson’s newspaper history series, “Tuckerton, LBI & Southern Ocean County,” is now available on Amazon. It’s a two-book series, and each part is $20 to purchase. Dodson is known for his work as a chronicler and author of local history. “Tuckerton,...
TUCKERTON, NJ
