10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Economic Outlook

The 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up about 4 basis points at 3.49%, after climbing back above the 3.5% level earlier in the day. The 2-year Treasury yield last fell about 5 basis points at 4.193%.
Here's Everything the Federal Reserve Is Expected to Do Wednesday

Wednesday's meeting of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will bring an assortment of moves to chew on. In addition to an expected half-point interest rate increase, investors will be watching how the central bank communicates its future intentions. "There is no need at this point to continue hiking rates...
Fed Raises Interest Rates Half a Point to Highest Level in 15 Years

The Federal Reserve continued its battle against inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years. The Federal Open Market Committee voted to boost the overnight borrowing rate half a percentage point, taking it to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%. Along with the...
Here's What the Federal Reserve's Half-Point Rate Hike Means for You

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the seventh time this year to cool inflation. The rates you get for a mortgage, credit card, car loan, student debt and savings could be affected. Here are your best money moves heading into 2023. The Federal Reserve raised its target federal funds...
The Fed Projects Raising Rates as High as 5.1% Before Ending Inflation Battle

The Federal Reserve will hike interest rates to as high as 5.1% in 2023 before the central bank ends its fight against runaway inflation, according to its median forecast released Wednesday. The expected "terminal rate" of 5.1% is equivalent to a target range of 5%-5.25%. The forecast is higher than...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Ho ho ho? More like, no no no. It's been a terrible week for stocks, and hopes of a Santa Claus rally are fading. U.S. equities are on the verge of their second straight losing week. Markets fell steeply Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and outlook from the day before. Sluggish retail sales heading into the holidays didn't help, either, even though they indicated a slowing economy, which is what the Fed wants as it tries to beat back inflation. Instead, it's shaping up to be an environment where the Fed keeps rates higher for a longer period of time, regardless of what happens in the next few months. Read live markets updates here.
Will 2023 be naughty or nice?

The traditional holiday question to children, “Have you been naughty or nice,” is a perfect lead-in to the economic outlook in 2023.  As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, we face two economic challenges: inflation and recession. The big questions are: Will inflation return to normal in 2023, and will it take a recession to do so? Actually, we’ve already seen […] The post Will 2023 be naughty or nice? first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Plug gaps in doors and windows to cut energy costs, Government urges

Householders are being urged to plug gaps in doors and windows as a way of easing the sting of sky-high energy bills this winter.People are also advised to tweak their boiler temperatures and switch devices off at the wall, as part of a new multimillion pound public information campaign featuring tips on “simple, low or no-cost actions” to bring about “big savings”.The Government launched the It All Adds Up initiative on Saturday, to raise awareness of “straightforward” measures people can take to cut their bills over the colder months.These include reducing boiler flow temperatures from 75C to 60C and turning...
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets

Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
