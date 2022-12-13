Christmas is celebrated every year. But do those celebrating really know what they are celebrating? Likely, not, for there would be a great “rush” to find Him! Sadly, the babe (Jesus Christ; God born on earth) would one day say, “…narrow is the way that leadeth to life, and few there be that find it.” Matt. 7:14 This is why God came to earth (became flesh); for He said, “I am come that ye might have life…” Jn. 10:10 He is thereby addressing the state in which we find ourselves: fallen into sin and outcast from God. Yes, lost to God and doomed to perish, without hope of Heaven and the surety of eternal damnation.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO