Christmas: A Great Light In Darkness
Christmas is celebrated every year. But do those celebrating really know what they are celebrating? Likely, not, for there would be a great “rush” to find Him! Sadly, the babe (Jesus Christ; God born on earth) would one day say, “…narrow is the way that leadeth to life, and few there be that find it.” Matt. 7:14 This is why God came to earth (became flesh); for He said, “I am come that ye might have life…” Jn. 10:10 He is thereby addressing the state in which we find ourselves: fallen into sin and outcast from God. Yes, lost to God and doomed to perish, without hope of Heaven and the surety of eternal damnation.
Report recommends eliminating dual enrollment tuition, fees for high schools
Virginia’s legislative watchdog commission recommends that policymakers consider eliminating tuition and fees for public high school students who simultaneously enroll in community college courses. The change could improve access for economically disadvantaged students interested in the state’s Dual Enrollment Program, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission concluded in...
NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrests 18 men from seven states
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests and convictions of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia on more than 40 felony charges. The 18 convicted men received a total of 128 years of active incarceration by the court.
Icy roads expected Thursday in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands – avoid travel
Motorists should avoid all unnecessary travel due to the freezing rain forecast for Thursday, December 15. Rainfall is expected to start in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands on Wednesday evening and transition to freezing rain and sleet during overnight hours. Hazardous conditions are likely during the Thursday morning commute.
