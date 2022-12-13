ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition

The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
NESN

Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week

TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

Raiders Reportedly Not Allowed To Do This Kickoff Wrinkle Vs. Patriots

The Raiders showcased an apparent loophole on kickoffs last Thursday, but they might have to find another quirk to exploit. Las Vegas lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 14, but during the game, it tried to put Los Angeles in a disadvantageous position as best as it could. Despite being indoors, the Raiders utilized a holder on Daniel Carlson’s kickoffs. Typically, someone is needed to hold the ball on a kickoff in the event there is poor weather. But special teams coordinator Tom McMahon used a holder because it apparently provides more hang time on Carlson’s kicks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

Irritated Tom Brady Claps Back At Report QB Alters Buccaneers’ Game Plan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday took exception when asked whether he critiques and changes the offensive game plan last-minute. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver, after the Buccaneers loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, published a column expressing just that. Silver wrote how Brady held meetings with skill-position players before games and made changes to Tampa Bay’s game plan without the knowledge of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Injury Updates: Here’s Latest On 10 Banged-Up Pats

TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots entered their week of practice at the University of Arizona with a host of high-profile injuries. After the first of three practice sessions at Rob Gronkowski’s alma mater, here’s what we know about 10 of the New England injured players:
NESN

Ex-QB Reveals How Josh McDaniels Outsmarted Bill Belichick In 2009

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will square off for the second time this Sunday. Their first matchup, way back in 2009, was a memorable victory for the latter. Early in McDaniels’ ill-fated tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos, his team took down the Belichick-coached New England Patriots 20-17 in overtime. McDaniels celebrated that result with a series of emphatic fist pumps — then proceeded to lose 17 of his next 22 games before being fired.
NESN

How Rex Ryan Became Infamous Figure In Patriots-Jets Rivalry

No great sports rivalry is complete without a good villain. They need to be easily hateable, of course, but also oddly compelling. That’s a role Rex Ryan was happy to play. For six seasons from 2009 to 2014, Ryan was the head coach of the New York Jets. From the day he was hired until the day he was let go, he remained brash, unapologetic and full-on obsessed with beating Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Wants Bigger Role, Might Leave Without It

Jerod Mayo has explored coaching opportunities outside of New England in each of the last two offseasons. Don’t be surprised if this spring finally sees the 36-year-old leave the Patriots. Mayo interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching vacancy in 2021 and conducted interviews with both the Denver Broncos...
NESN

Jets Go Back To Zach Wilson Vs. Lions; Mike White Not Cleared

Zach Wilson, just a couple of weeks after being benched, now gets a chance to save the day for the Jets. Wilson will start for New York on Sunday in a massive Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. The second-year quarterback gets the call after Jets doctors wouldn’t clear Mike White for contact after he suffered a ribs injury last week in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Start Sunday vs. Lions

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is back under center. According to ESPN.com, Wilson will start Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions at Metlife Stadium. The 23-year-old replaces injured starter Mike White, who has yet to be cleared for contact after suffering a rib injury in last week’s 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Seahawks Forget How To Tackle On George Kittle’s 54-Yard Touchdown

“Thursday Night Football” has been an entertaining game for everyone who isn’t the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy and the 49ers continue to impress many with what they’re doing on the gridiron as San Francisco carried a 14-3 lead into halftime over Seattle. The game, for the most part, hadn’t been completely one-sided in terms of on-field play but a crucial fumble at the end of the second quarter by Travis Homer helped set up a Christian McCaffrey one-yard touchdown. Not ideal but it wasn’t until the start of the second half that it got really ugly for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Here’s Why Devin McCourty Had To Exit Patriots-Cardinals Game

TUCSON, Ariz. — Devin McCourty rarely leaves the field for the New England Patriots, but he was forced to late in Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. After bouncing off Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy during a fourth-quarter QB scramble, McCourty was pulled from the game by the NFL’s independent concussion spotter. The veteran safety had to enter the sideline medical tent for a head injury assessment while the Patriots put the finishing touches on their 27-13 victory at State Farm Stadium.
NESN

Matthew Judon Reveals Drug Test Details, Opens Up On Controversy

TUCSON, Ariz. — Matthew Judon is posting big numbers both on and off the field this season. The star New England Patriots pass rusher, who ranks second in the NFL with 14.5 sacks, has grown increasingly annoyed with the number of times he’s been “randomly” drug tested in 2022. Three times this season, including after Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, Judon has called out the NFL for requiring him to take a test that feels anything but random. In reacting to Monday’s test, Judon told the league to leave him the “F alone” and also revealed he only takes melatonin to help with sleeping.
NESN

Bill Belichick Offers Thoughts On Late Mike Leach: ‘Funny Guy’

TUCSON, Ariz. — Bill Belichick began his Friday news conference by honoring Mike Leach, who died Monday due to complications from a heart condition. Leach was in his third year as head coach of Mississippi State at the time of his death. He previously served as head coach at Texas Tech, where he coached Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and Washington State, where, among many others, he coached current New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale.
ILLINOIS STATE
NESN

Bill Belichick, DeAndre Hopkins Share ‘Love’ During Patriots-Cardinals

When he wants, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick can be effusive in his praise for certain personalities around the league. It has been evident in the past with the likes of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor, Patriots legends James White and Tedy Bruschi and even punter Johnny Hekker. This season alone, Belichick has shared kind words about Rhamondre Stevenson, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and others.
NESN

Patriots Rule Out Three Starters For Pivotal Matchup With Raiders

The Patriots will be shorthanded Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. New England on Friday ruled out three starters for its pivotal Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders: cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver DeVante Parker. The Patriots also listed six players as questionable, including running back Damien Harris, receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
NESN

Broncos Decide To Sit Russell Wilson Despite Passing Concussion Protocol

Russell Wilson passed concussion protocols this week, but it still wasn’t enough to get him back on the field for the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Despite being cleared to play, the Broncos are electing to have Wilson sit out the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with the organization prioritizing his long-term health.
DENVER, CO
NESN

