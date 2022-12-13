Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
okcfox.com
SHOPP hospitals in Oklahoma to receive a one-time payment of $52 million
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma hospitals participating in the state’s Medicaid Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program (SHOPP) will receive an additional one-time payment of $52 million, state officials announced Thursday. The state will provide $8 million of the total payment which will allow the state to maximize federal...
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to protect, strengthen Second Amendment in Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Casey Murdock filed a bill on Thursday that he says would protect the Second Amendment in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 15 would prohibit state contracts from being made with companies that discriminate against a firearm entity or firearm trade association. Murdock authored a similar...
okcfox.com
Public memorial for Oklahoma Club Q victim at All Souls Unitarian Church
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friends and family are remembering a Broken Arrow man killed in the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub last month. All Souls Unitarian Church is hosting a public memorial Friday for 28-year-old Daniel Aston. During the service, the minister will address hate crimes against...
okcfox.com
Cimarron Turnpike completes transition over to PlatePay
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As of Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has fully converted US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling. Drivers can now travel from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater or I-35 completely cashless. The Cimarron Turnpike began the conversion to PlatePay at the SH-99 toll plaza intersection near...
okcfox.com
'It takes a lot': Stillwater teachers receive OSDE grant for classroom supplies
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is helping to fight back against the crisis in the classroom. In Stillwater, nearly a dozen teachers received a much-needed gift before Christmas. Thanks to an OSDE grant, 11 teachers at Highland Park Elementary now have access to...
okcfox.com
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
okcfox.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt visits Qatar for economic development trip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt paid a visit to Qatar for a two-day economic development trip. Stitt, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Chad Mariska, took the trip to Qatar to promote Oklahoma's energy industry, support Oklahoma's military, and drive investment to the state. The governor met with...
okcfox.com
Do Oklahoma private schools have an edge over public schools in playoffs?
STROUD, Okla. (KOKH) — Officials are trying to level the playing field in school sports by making a new division for playoffs. The division would be for schools with unrestricted enrollments, like public schools. Those in favor say schools with restricted enrollments, such as private schools, have an advantage...
okcfox.com
12 Days of Christmas: Legacy Cleaners & Laundry
It's been a staple in the metro for 25 years and now Legacy Cleaners and Laundry wants to give back to its customers. Matt Hargis with Legacy Cleaners and Manager Tammy Morse share some of the great things they're doing this holiday season and why it's important for them to give back this time of year.
okcfox.com
Saudi-backed golf tournament coming to Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The controversial LIV Golf invitational series is coming to Broken Arrow in May. Forty-eight of the world’s top golfers will compete at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in a tournament announced Wednesday. City officials were abuzz regarding the economic opportunity the event will bring. They said there’s a lot of tourism money on the table.
Comments / 0