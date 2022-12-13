ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

SHOPP hospitals in Oklahoma to receive a one-time payment of $52 million

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma hospitals participating in the state’s Medicaid Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program (SHOPP) will receive an additional one-time payment of $52 million, state officials announced Thursday. The state will provide $8 million of the total payment which will allow the state to maximize federal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cimarron Turnpike completes transition over to PlatePay

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As of Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has fully converted US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling. Drivers can now travel from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater or I-35 completely cashless. The Cimarron Turnpike began the conversion to PlatePay at the SH-99 toll plaza intersection near...
STILLWATER, OK
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
TEXAS STATE
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
TULSA, OK
Gov. Stitt visits Qatar for economic development trip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt paid a visit to Qatar for a two-day economic development trip. Stitt, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Chad Mariska, took the trip to Qatar to promote Oklahoma's energy industry, support Oklahoma's military, and drive investment to the state. The governor met with...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Do Oklahoma private schools have an edge over public schools in playoffs?

STROUD, Okla. (KOKH) — Officials are trying to level the playing field in school sports by making a new division for playoffs. The division would be for schools with unrestricted enrollments, like public schools. Those in favor say schools with restricted enrollments, such as private schools, have an advantage...
OKLAHOMA STATE
12 Days of Christmas: Legacy Cleaners & Laundry

It's been a staple in the metro for 25 years and now Legacy Cleaners and Laundry wants to give back to its customers. Matt Hargis with Legacy Cleaners and Manager Tammy Morse share some of the great things they're doing this holiday season and why it's important for them to give back this time of year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Saudi-backed golf tournament coming to Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The controversial LIV Golf invitational series is coming to Broken Arrow in May. Forty-eight of the world’s top golfers will compete at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in a tournament announced Wednesday. City officials were abuzz regarding the economic opportunity the event will bring. They said there’s a lot of tourism money on the table.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

