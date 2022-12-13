ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Keys To A New York Jets Victory Over The Lions On Sunday

If New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh wants to collect a BIG receipt on Sunday, he is going to have to guide his group to a victory over one of the hottest teams in football, don't laugh, the Detroit Lions. Second year head coach Dan Campbell has led his revitalized Lions to a 5-1 record over the last six games. Detroit started the season 1-6 and now the head to MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1pm, hunting for an NFC playoff birth. The Jets themselves are looking to jump back into the playoff picture. Here are 5 keys to victory for Robert Saleh and Gang Green this week.
DETROIT, MI
Beasley’s Return Spells Trouble For Buffalo’s Opposing Defenses

When the 2022 NFL season began, Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen was the odds-on favorite to win the AFC Most Valuable Player Award. Allen was coming off of his best statistical season in 2021. General manager Brandon Beane added free agent slot receiver Jamison Crowder to Bills talented receiver corp. Beane also picked up a great receiving running back, in the second round of April's draft, with James Cook. Josh Allen kicked off the season with everything he needed to be the "All World" quarterback that the Bills Mafia dreamed about. Unfortunately, things never seem to go as planned.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Bills’ Superstar Saves Americans $10M in Debt! How Did He Do It?

Everyone football fan already knows that Josh Allen is a superstar on the football field. A first round draft pick in the 2018 Draft, Allen has developed into one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks. He finished second in NFL MVP voting two seasons ago, and though he didn't get the same nod in 2021, he still performed extremely well, and has been a main reason why the Bills are regarded among the league's best teams.
BUFFALO, WY
Fans Were Devastated to See These Ten New York Athletes in the ‘Wrong’ Jersey

At its core, a sports jersey is only a piece of clothing, yet it carries so much more meaning than any other shirt you have in our closet. The colors of the jersey are iconic, the logo is completely unique, and every stitch comes together to create a truly special piece of clothing in our minds. We wear it proudly, we pound your chest in the area where the logo sits; when we wear that jersey, we're a part of something bigger than ourselves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Schenectady, NY
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

