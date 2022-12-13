ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Quick! The AirPods Pro 2 drop to $229, and you'll get them before Christmas

Apple's best-selling AirPods are always popular during the holidays, and Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro 2 in stock and on sale for $229 (opens in new tab) (was $249). That's just $30 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. Released in October...
TechRadar

Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 review

Devolo’s app still needs a little work, but the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 is an affordable range extender that can get fast Wi-Fi to the rooms where you need it. A Wi-Fi range extender is a good option if you need to improve the Wi-Fi in just one or two rooms within your home - although Devolo prefers to call them ‘repeaters’ rather than ‘range extenders’. We‘ve always been a fan of Devolo’s Magic products, as they provide both Wi-Fi and PowerLine connectivity that can reach even into the annoying deadspot in the office at the back of our building.
TechRadar

Act fast - the MacBook Air M2 has plummeted to its cheapest price ever

Now, this is unexpected: the latest MacBook Air M2 has just dropped to its lowest price ever and is even cheaper than we saw it at over Black Friday. It's not clear how long this unexpected MacBook deal will be available, so grab it while you can if you've had an eye on Apple's premium laptop in the Christmas sales.
TechRadar

This essential PS5 accessory is back to its cheapest ever price

Alongside a surprise hour-long update, there's little else more frustrating than settling in for a gaming session only to discover that your PS5 controller is completely out of juice. You forgot to plug it in last night and now it's completely flat. We've all been there. It's a deflating experience,...
TechRadar

XPPen Deco Pro review

The XPPen Deco Pro is a fantastic starter tablet or a worthy low-budget upgrade for those who have been making do with older models. Still, the award-winning design and impressive specs might feel limiting and cheap for anyone accustomed to more professional-grade drawing tablets.
TechRadar

Amazon's best standing desk deals

Looking for the best deals on standing desks for your home office? Check out Amazon's current selection of top standing desk deals. These offers are constantly changing, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on the best deals available on Amazon. (Not in the US? Scroll...
The Independent

Christmas markets see plunge in trade ‘due to Brexit red tape’

The number of businesses at the UK’s Christmas markets has slumped by more than a fifth since Brexit, it has emerged – with some of Britain’s biggest cities hit hardest by the decline.There will be 21 per cent fewer traders at the first post-Covid markets this year compared to pre-Brexit numbers, local authority figures shared with The Independent show.UK capitals saw some of the steepest downturns, with Edinburgh’s flagship Christmas market expected to see around half as many traders this year as before the UK quit the EU.London’s West End reported the largest decline of all those surveyed, collapsing from...
TechRadar

The Witcher 3 developer addresses next-gen update issues – and offers some solutions

Following the release of its much-anticipated next-gen update for The Witcher 3, developer CD Projekt RED has addressed the common issues players have been running into – even offering some potential short-term solutions. On the game's official forum page (opens in new tab), CD Projekt RED addressed known issues...
TechRadar

Samsung's next QD-OLED TVs will fix the two big problems with its first models

Samsung’s launch of its 2023 TVs looks set to address two of the most common criticisms of its QD-OLED display tech, according to a new report. As reported by industry website FlatPanelsHD, Korean newspaper ETNews claims the tech giant’s TV line-up for next month’s CES expo will see Samsung finally unveil a broader range of QD-OLED TV sizes, including its first commercially available 77-inch TV to feature the new display technology.
TechRadar

Using a VPN? Find out whether it is leaking data with this set of tools

If you’re keen to beef up the tools in your online privacy arsenal there’s never been a better time to get armed with a Virtual Private Network, or VPN as it’s more commonly referred to. Choosing one of the best VPNs (opens in new tab) can help to keep you safe and secure when you’re online, especially if you spend a lot of time browsing the internet.
TechRadar

The Witcher 3 next-gen update is great – when you disable ray tracing

After much anticipation, The Witcher 3’s next-gen update has finally been released. As promised, the free update has brought with it a wealth of visual upgrades and quality-of-life updates, but there are some caveats to watch out for. I’ve been playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update on PS5 and...
TechRadar

How to install a free ERP software called Dolibarr

Dolibarr is a powerful open-source ERP and CRM program that’s useful for businesses of all shapes and sizes. It comes with a suite of features, including everything from basic HR tools to marketing and productivity integrations. It’s also a super user-friendly option once you’ve got it going.
TechRadar

23 best last-minute gifts from Amazon that arrive before Christmas

Christmas is nearly just a week away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured through Amazon's site to bring you the 23 best last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Day. Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadget, want to...
TechRadar

Roll out your own Wikipedia clone with MediaWiki

MediaWiki (opens in new tab) is a collaborative documentation platform used by thousands of companies and organizations. Most notably, the software powers Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia. MediaWiki is suitable for large wikis with hundreds of editors. It has a simple editing interface and it’s easy to install. It’s also...
TechRadar

Pakistan vs England live stream: how to watch 3rd Test cricket online from anywhere

Having sealed the series in some style, England will be looking to end their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on a winning note in Karachi. What's more, with ICC WTC points and a historic whitewash on the line, this 3rd Test is anything but a dead rubber. Read on as we explain how to watch a Pakistan vs England live stream and catch the 3rd Test online from anywhere.

Comments / 0

Community Policy