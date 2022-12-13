Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Quick! The AirPods Pro 2 drop to $229, and you'll get them before Christmas
Apple's best-selling AirPods are always popular during the holidays, and Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro 2 in stock and on sale for $229 (opens in new tab) (was $249). That's just $30 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. Released in October...
TechRadar
Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 review
Devolo’s app still needs a little work, but the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 is an affordable range extender that can get fast Wi-Fi to the rooms where you need it. A Wi-Fi range extender is a good option if you need to improve the Wi-Fi in just one or two rooms within your home - although Devolo prefers to call them ‘repeaters’ rather than ‘range extenders’. We‘ve always been a fan of Devolo’s Magic products, as they provide both Wi-Fi and PowerLine connectivity that can reach even into the annoying deadspot in the office at the back of our building.
TechRadar
There’s finally a reason to use Bing - to get free Overwatch 2 skins
I can’t believe it’s finally come to this - I’m using Bing to build up enough points to get Overwatch 2 coins and finally purchase one of the new skins. But I’m not the only one who can benefit from this; you can too. Overwatch 2...
TechRadar
Act fast - the MacBook Air M2 has plummeted to its cheapest price ever
Now, this is unexpected: the latest MacBook Air M2 has just dropped to its lowest price ever and is even cheaper than we saw it at over Black Friday. It's not clear how long this unexpected MacBook deal will be available, so grab it while you can if you've had an eye on Apple's premium laptop in the Christmas sales.
TechRadar
This essential PS5 accessory is back to its cheapest ever price
Alongside a surprise hour-long update, there's little else more frustrating than settling in for a gaming session only to discover that your PS5 controller is completely out of juice. You forgot to plug it in last night and now it's completely flat. We've all been there. It's a deflating experience,...
TechRadar
XPPen Deco Pro review
The XPPen Deco Pro is a fantastic starter tablet or a worthy low-budget upgrade for those who have been making do with older models. Still, the award-winning design and impressive specs might feel limiting and cheap for anyone accustomed to more professional-grade drawing tablets.
TechRadar
Steam Deck 2 could have better screen and battery life – but not performance
Valve has shared some new info on what advancements will be made with the Steam Deck 2 – including better battery life – and further expressed a desire to make a Steam Controller 2. Valve has made no secret that there will be a sequel to the Steam...
TechRadar
Amazon's best standing desk deals
Looking for the best deals on standing desks for your home office? Check out Amazon's current selection of top standing desk deals. These offers are constantly changing, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on the best deals available on Amazon. (Not in the US? Scroll...
Christmas markets see plunge in trade ‘due to Brexit red tape’
The number of businesses at the UK’s Christmas markets has slumped by more than a fifth since Brexit, it has emerged – with some of Britain’s biggest cities hit hardest by the decline.There will be 21 per cent fewer traders at the first post-Covid markets this year compared to pre-Brexit numbers, local authority figures shared with The Independent show.UK capitals saw some of the steepest downturns, with Edinburgh’s flagship Christmas market expected to see around half as many traders this year as before the UK quit the EU.London’s West End reported the largest decline of all those surveyed, collapsing from...
TechRadar
The Witcher 3 developer addresses next-gen update issues – and offers some solutions
Following the release of its much-anticipated next-gen update for The Witcher 3, developer CD Projekt RED has addressed the common issues players have been running into – even offering some potential short-term solutions. On the game's official forum page (opens in new tab), CD Projekt RED addressed known issues...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti GPU spotted on Galax website – but don’t get your hopes up
Brief appearance of Galax 4090 Ti was a mistake, and we don’t expect this GPU is coming anytime soon. Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Ti popped up on the Galax website briefly, as the graphics card manufacturer made quite a whopper of a mistake, before it was pulled down quickly.
TechRadar
Samsung's next QD-OLED TVs will fix the two big problems with its first models
Samsung’s launch of its 2023 TVs looks set to address two of the most common criticisms of its QD-OLED display tech, according to a new report. As reported by industry website FlatPanelsHD, Korean newspaper ETNews claims the tech giant’s TV line-up for next month’s CES expo will see Samsung finally unveil a broader range of QD-OLED TV sizes, including its first commercially available 77-inch TV to feature the new display technology.
TechRadar
Using a VPN? Find out whether it is leaking data with this set of tools
If you’re keen to beef up the tools in your online privacy arsenal there’s never been a better time to get armed with a Virtual Private Network, or VPN as it’s more commonly referred to. Choosing one of the best VPNs (opens in new tab) can help to keep you safe and secure when you’re online, especially if you spend a lot of time browsing the internet.
A food fight is raging over what we can and can't call 'meat'
Startups that make plant-based foods are battling the meat lobby for the right to describe their products as bacon, burgers or steak. La Vie, Meatless Farm and Huera are among those facing legal challenges.
Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons.
TechRadar
The Witcher 3 next-gen update is great – when you disable ray tracing
After much anticipation, The Witcher 3’s next-gen update has finally been released. As promised, the free update has brought with it a wealth of visual upgrades and quality-of-life updates, but there are some caveats to watch out for. I’ve been playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update on PS5 and...
TechRadar
How to install a free ERP software called Dolibarr
Dolibarr is a powerful open-source ERP and CRM program that’s useful for businesses of all shapes and sizes. It comes with a suite of features, including everything from basic HR tools to marketing and productivity integrations. It’s also a super user-friendly option once you’ve got it going.
TechRadar
23 best last-minute gifts from Amazon that arrive before Christmas
Christmas is nearly just a week away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured through Amazon's site to bring you the 23 best last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Day. Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadget, want to...
TechRadar
Roll out your own Wikipedia clone with MediaWiki
MediaWiki (opens in new tab) is a collaborative documentation platform used by thousands of companies and organizations. Most notably, the software powers Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia. MediaWiki is suitable for large wikis with hundreds of editors. It has a simple editing interface and it’s easy to install. It’s also...
TechRadar
Pakistan vs England live stream: how to watch 3rd Test cricket online from anywhere
Having sealed the series in some style, England will be looking to end their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on a winning note in Karachi. What's more, with ICC WTC points and a historic whitewash on the line, this 3rd Test is anything but a dead rubber. Read on as we explain how to watch a Pakistan vs England live stream and catch the 3rd Test online from anywhere.
Comments / 0