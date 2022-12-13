Read full article on original website
Related
Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Falling Overboard in 'Tragic Discovery'
Conditions were "extremely poor" overnight while rescuers searched for the woman, authorities said.
Shark Rips "Good Chunk" From Man's Torso in Horror Attack off Hawaii Coast
The attack comes just five days after a woman is thought to have been killed by a shark while snorkelling off Keawakapu Point on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Teenager among four dead in English Channel tragedy as more missing
A teenager was among the four victims of the English Channel boat sinking in the early hours of Wednesday as another four migrants remain missing.Roger Gough, the leader of Kent County Council, said that 12 of the survivors were unaccompanied child asylum seekers and had been taken into care, the Kent Messenger reported.“There are a further four people missing,” he added, describing the tragedy as “a sobering reminder of the human costs of what is an ongoing crisis”.The missing people would bring the total death toll of the sinking to eight, coming just a year after at least 27...
Search continues for man missing without coat in freezing conditions
Police searching for a man missing for three days with no coat in freezing conditions have released CCTV images of the last sighting of him.Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen heading down Grampian Road towards the southern end of Aviemore in the Highlands at around 3.10am on Sunday.He had no coat on and was wearing just a jumper and baggy jeans.The 33-year-old disappeared while a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice was in place for much of Scotland.Police said searches are continuing and appealed for information about the missing man.As concerns grow for missing 33-year-old Rodrigo Falcon, Police...
Three children dead after falling into icy lake
Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull.A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.Members of the public and police officers initially went into the chilly waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters who got...
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
Devastating Footage Shows Aftermath of Massive Aquarium Explosion in Berlin that Killed 1,500 Fish
Berlin's AquaDom was the largest freestanding aquarium in the world.
BBC
Devastation after fish tank blast at Berlin Radisson Blu hotel
Workers can be seen searching the debris after a giant fish tank exploded in a Berlin hotel. The aquarium at the Radisson Blu hotel was home to around 1,500 exotic fish, before it burst early on Friday morning. The 'AquaDom' was 14m high (45 ft) and described as the largest...
Florida hit-and-run, wrong way crash leaves social media star 'Ali Spice' among 3 dead: officials
A social media star was among three victims killed in a deadly car crash in Florida, where a driver road the wrong way, struck oncoming traffic, then fled the scene of the crime.
UK: Vigil held for 3 boys who died after falling in icy lake
LONDON (AP) — Dozens of mourners have left teddy bears and held a candlelight vigil for three boys who died after falling into an ice-covered lake near Birmingham in central England. Emergency workers, including a police officer who tried to punch through the ice to get to the children,...
maritime-executive.com
Tanker Rescues Missing Sailboat After Massive Three Day Search
A chemical tanker registered in Hong Kong reported a happy ending to a massive search spanning three days by the U.S. Coast Guard for an overdue sailboat missing on the U.S. East Coast. Two sailors, Kevin Hyde, age 65, and Joe Ditomasso, age 76, had been out of contact with their families for more than a week when they reported missing to the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday, December 11.
Three Boys Die After Falling Through Thin Ice, Fourth Hospitalized in Rescue Attempt
On Monday, three children tragically died after falling into a lake covered with thin ice, according to local authorities. A fourth child is also in critical condition after the tragedy. Three boys were pulled from the lake in Solihull, all in critical condition, according to West Midlands Police in central...
Winter Wonderland horror: Witnesses hear massive bang after Slingshot ride smashes into support beam with 2 boys rescued
WITNESSES of a horror crash at Winter Wonderland have told they heard a massive bang as a slingshot ride smashed into a support beam. Two young boys had to be rescued from the fairground attraction at the popular Christmas market in London on Wednesday. In a video shared on social...
Comments / 0