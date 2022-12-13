Read full article on original website
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Jets have the top 2 rookies in the NFL, analyst says
The New York Jets have some strong young talent. And they’re getting recognition for it. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked the top 25 rookies, and Jets players take up the top two spots. ****. PLAY THIS FREE NFL PICK ‘EM CHALLENGE. Think you know football? Play the...
5 Keys To A New York Jets Victory Over The Lions On Sunday
If New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh wants to collect a BIG receipt on Sunday, he is going to have to guide his group to a victory over one of the hottest teams in football, don't laugh, the Detroit Lions. Second year head coach Dan Campbell has led his revitalized Lions to a 5-1 record over the last six games. Detroit started the season 1-6 and now the head to MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1pm, hunting for an NFC playoff birth. The Jets themselves are looking to jump back into the playoff picture. Here are 5 keys to victory for Robert Saleh and Gang Green this week.
The Projected Snowfall Totals for the Dolphins-Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium tomorrow night and oh boy, does it look like a snow game for the ages, not just for the Bills, but in NFL history. There's a lake effect snow warning for most of Western New York, including all of...
Tua Has Never Faced The Weather He Faces in Buffalo on Saturday
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park on Saturday Night, for what will be a nationally televised game on The NFL Network. It will also be aired locally in Buffalo on channel 7. The Bills (10-3) are first in the AFC East and hold down the number...
Fans Were Devastated to See These Ten New York Athletes in the ‘Wrong’ Jersey
At its core, a sports jersey is only a piece of clothing, yet it carries so much more meaning than any other shirt you have in our closet. The colors of the jersey are iconic, the logo is completely unique, and every stitch comes together to create a truly special piece of clothing in our minds. We wear it proudly, we pound your chest in the area where the logo sits; when we wear that jersey, we're a part of something bigger than ourselves.
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brandon Beane Explains How The Bills Re-Signed Cole Beasley
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are likely to play in a full-blown snow game this Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills (10-3) are the number one seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins (8-5) are second in the AFC East and sixth in the conference.
How Big Of A Game Is It Sunday Night For Giants QB Daniel Jones?
Sunday night's game is incredibly important for the New York Giants. If they win, they have a great shot to make the NFL playoffs for the NFC. If they lose, it will hurt their playoff chances big time. They currently sit at 7-5-1 overall and tied the Washington Commanders a few weeks ago. They visit their divisional rival on Sunday night in what should be a great game. The implications are there and it will be very competitive. Here is more on this and specifically Giants quarterback Daniel Jones from my quick take as seen in the Times Union:
