Prices Cooled More Than Expected in November, But Housing Still Costs 7.1% More Than Last Year

Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
Three relief payments from $125 to $300 delayed but now going out to millions of Americans – see if yours is on the list
MILLIONS of dollars in "relief payments" were sent to Americans throughout the year, but some are still waiting on the money. Inflation barreled through the country, pushing prices for everyday items out of reach for many. Several states took it upon themselves to help out residents through relief payments. Delivery...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Recession Fears Could Trigger a ‘Lipstick' Effect on Deal Activity Next Year
For the first time in over three years, there were no mega deals valued over $10 billion during the third quarter, according to Willis Towers Watson. Despite global recession fears, geopolitical tensions and expectations for inflation and interest rates to keep rising in 2023, WTW predicts dealmaking activity will continue.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
California and the Midwest Face ‘High Risk' of Electricity Shortages in Next Five Years
The electricity grid is being pushed to the breaking point and California, parts of the Midwest and parts of the South Central United States are at "high risk" for energy shortfalls. The grid is being challenged as it goes through an unprecedented transformation from fossil fuel based energy to renewable...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's Why Salaries in the U.S. Don't Keep Up With Inflation
Inflation in the United States hit a record high in June 2022. Consumer prices soared by 9.1% compared with a year prior — the largest annual increase since 1981. While wages are rising, they're not keeping up with inflation. Wage growth has been consistent with an inflation rate of about 4.5%. Meanwhile, as of November, inflation was at 7.1%.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nearly Half of American Workers Are Hoping for a Promotion Or Raise in 2023
As the end of the year fast approaches, workers are looking ahead to 2023 with a sense of cautious optimism and hope. That's at least according to Workhuman, which polled 1,000 full-time U.S. employees in December about their hopes and expectations for the new year. Despite ongoing fears of an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023
The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
For Most American Businesses, New Fed Rate Means Loans Now Start at 10%-Plus Interest
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, which sends small business loans to the double-digits percentage range for the first time in decades. Small business loans are based on the Prime Rate, which will now be 7.5%, the highest since 2007 and pushing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bank of England Seen Hiking by a Half-Point as Inflation Shows Signs of Peaking
LONDON — The Bank of England faces the unenviable task of navigating a slowing economy, sky-high inflation and an extremely tight labor market. The market is broadly pricing in a 50 basis point hike on Thursday to take its main Bank Rate to 3.5%, a slowdown from November's 75 basis point increase, its largest in 33 years.
Plug gaps in doors and windows to cut energy costs, Government urges
Householders are being urged to plug gaps in doors and windows as a way of easing the sting of sky-high energy bills this winter.People are also advised to tweak their boiler temperatures and switch devices off at the wall, as part of a new multimillion pound public information campaign featuring tips on “simple, low or no-cost actions” to bring about “big savings”.The Government launched the It All Adds Up initiative on Saturday, to raise awareness of “straightforward” measures people can take to cut their bills over the colder months.These include reducing boiler flow temperatures from 75C to 60C and turning...
