ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Billboard 200 Metro Boomin (‘Heroes and Villains’) knocks Taylor Swift (‘Midnight’) from #1 spot

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wHBL_0jgt9RSq00

Hip-hop DJ and producer Metro Boomin enjoys his third number-one album on the Billboard 200 for the tracking week that ended December 8. His album “Heroes and Villains” knocked Taylor Swift ‘s “ Midnights ” down to number-two for only the second time since that album’s release. Read more about this week’s albums chart here at Billboard.com .

SEE
2023 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 80th annual ceremony

Metro Boomin previously hit number-one with “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” (2018) and his 21 Savage collab “Savage Mode II” (2020). But this was the biggest week of his career to date, achieving 185,000 equivalent album units based on combined sales, online streams, and individual track sales. The vast majority of its total came from streaming (179,000), while album sales accounted for 5,000 units and track sales added up to 1,000 units.

Swift’s “Midnights” achieved another 143,000 album units, which was down only five-percent from the previous week, so I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of Swift at number-one. Familiar faces come next with Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” dropping one spot to number-three and Bad Bunny ‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” slipping one place to number-four.

SEE Billboard Hot 100: Every #1 song of 2022

On the holiday front, Michael Buble ‘s “ Christmas ” dropped a spot to number-five despite a 16% week-to-week increase in album units. Also seeing an increase in album units were Nat King Cole ‘s “The Christmas Song” at number-nine and Mariah Carey ‘s “Merry Christmas” at number-10. Meanwhile, on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart , Carey has returned to the top spot with “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

In our predictions contest , only two Gold Derby users correctly predicted that Metro Boomin would knock Swift out of the top spot. There was actually no consensus on where he would end up: 14 said number-two, while six said number-three and five said number-four. Instead, our odds had “Her Loss” at number-two and Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” in the fifth spot. The only chart placement our odds correctly predicted this week was “Un Verano Sin Ti” at number-four, even though more users were actually predicting that album at number-three. Were you able to out-guess our odds?

PREDICT the Billboard 200 now; change them until Thursday night

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our music forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Beyonce has the most Record of the Year Grammy nominations in history … but she hasn’t won it yet

Beyonce keeps making history at the Grammys, but when it comes to the top four general field categories, she keeps not winning. Out of 28 career victories to date, only one has been in the general field: Song of the Year for “Single Ladies” in 2010. This year she became the most nominated artist of all time (tied at 88 with her husband Jay-Z), and in the process she became the all-time most nominated artist for Record of the Year. Will she win that coveted prize for the first time this year? SEETaylor Swift tied the all-time Grammy record for Song...
GoldDerby

Could this be the year ABBA finally win at the Grammys?

To many, one of the biggest surprises of this year’s Grammy nominations was the inclusion of ABBA in multiple categories. The legendary pop quartet definitely had a hit album with their latest, “Voyage,” but few expected them to overperform with four nominations. They’re nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Voyage,” as well as Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single “Don’t Shut Me Down.” These nominations could be seen as just the Grammys giving an older act a pat on the back. However, with no Grammys on their very...
GoldDerby

Grammy predictions: Why Wet Leg might be the artists to beat in the alternative music field

One of the most innovative and exciting fields at the Grammys every year is the alternative field. It’s not rare to see new artists and critically beloved records in the field instead of the name checks that happen elsewhere (although one or two may slip in). This year the Grammys recognized the genre’s growing base in popular culture and within the academy by adding a new category for alternative music songs, which used to be relegated to either pop or rock. With all that in mind, let’s see who might win big in the alternative field this year. SEEBeyonce has the...
GoldDerby

Billboard Hot 100: Every #1 song of 2022

The Billboard Hot 100 singles chart measures the most popular songs in America every week from Friday to Thursday based on sales, online streams (audio and video), and radio airplay. Below see the list of every song that reached the top spot in 2022, updating weekly as each new chart is announced. SEEShould Olivia Rodrigo beware of a Grammy curse, or is Best New Artist not really a jinx after all? Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero” 6 weeks at number-one November 5 – December 10 This is the ninth number-one single for Taylor Swift. It debuted in the top spot the same week its parent album “Midnights”...
GoldDerby

Grammys 2023: How jazz artists Domi and JD Beck or Samara Joy could upset to win Best New Artist

This year’s Grammy nominations for Best New Artist were … unexpected, to say the least. If you look back at the odds for the Grammy nominations on Gold Derby, only five of the expected 10 contenders actually made it in, those being Latto, Muni Long, Anitta, Wet Leg, and Omar Apollo. There were definitely a lot of surprises when it came to more niche genre-specific artists, and perhaps two of the biggest surprises were jazz artists Samara Joy and Domi and JD Beck. But don’t count out the jazzists for the win here. Samara Joy and Domi and JD Beck represent...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GoldDerby

Mystery solved: NBC confirms Bodie is ‘The Voice’ runner-up, Morgan Myles takes 3rd place

At the end of “The Voice” Season 22 finale on Tuesday night, host Carson Daly announced how three of the Top 5 artists specifically placed based on America’s overnight votes. Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton won the competition, while Omar Jose Cardona of Team John Legend came in fourth and Brayden Lape of Team Blake Shelton placed fifth. But what about Bodie of Team Blake and Morgan Myles of Team Camila Cabello? Who was the runner-up and who was the third-place finisher? Well, NBC has now solved the mystery. The network confirmed in a late-night press release that rock/indie artist Bodie...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GoldDerby

Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]

After countless hours of blind auditions, battles, knockouts and live shows, “The Voice” crowned its 22nd champion on Tuesday, December 13. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog to see how it all went down.) Heading into the results show, the five finalists were Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan Myles, Team John Legend‘s Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Blake Shelton‘s Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood. So did the right person win “The Voice” Season 22? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to give us YOUR hot takes down in the comments section. SPOILER ALERT: At the end of the three-hour...
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

Blake Shelton wins 9th ‘The Voice’ championship thanks to country artist Bryce Leatherwood

As the only coach who’s been with “The Voice” since day one, Blake Shelton understandably has more victories than anyone else. But that still doesn’t take away from the fact that he just won his 9th championship out of 22 seasons thanks to young country artist Bryce Leatherwood. (See the updated “The Voice” winners list.) Season 22 ended on Tuesday night with Bryce Leatherwood, the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, claiming victory over runner-up Bodie (also Team Blake) and third place contender Morgan Myles (Team Camila Cabello). In addition, Omar Jose Cardona (Team John Legend) placed fourth and Brayden Lape (again from Team...
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 43’ finale spotlight: Idol-less and untrustworthy, Karla Cruz Godoy is now a long shot to win

Up until a few weeks ago, Karla Cruz Godoy was one of the most powerful players in “Survivor 43,” but poor decisions and ill-conceived lies have left her at the back of the pack heading in to Wednesday’s finale. Tricked into playing her immunity idol a week too early and deceived by her now former allies, Karla goes into the final five without protection and seen as the least trustworthy player left. In order to make it to the final tribal council she’ll need to repair the damage. Below, we take a look at where she might find support in...
GoldDerby

‘Elvis’ sound team on creating ‘sexy, gorgeous and completely immersive’ sonic architecture [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The big thing about working with Baz is that you know it’s not going to be a straight narrative,” says Wayne Pashley, sound designer and supervising sound editor for Baz Luhrmann‘s film “Elvis.” “I’ve worked with Baz for 30 years now. I knew, even from the script, by the time it hits post-production it’s gonna be up for grabs. He’ll shoot a lot. He tends to shoot conventionally, surprisingly enough, but a lot of the magic happens in post.” Pashley is joined by production sound mixer David Lee and re-recording mixers Andy Nelson and Michael Keller in our video interview...
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22 finale power rankings: Morgan Myles or bodie will come out on top

The top five artists of “The Voice” season 22 delivered their final performances for on Monday night. On Tuesday evening, one of them will emerge as the champion based on America’s vote and earn eternal bragging rights for their coach. Will it be Team John Legend‘s vocal powerhouse Omar Jose Cardona or Team Camila Cabello‘s emotional storyteller Morgan Myles? If not either of them, perhaps Blake Shelton will become a nine-time winner with bodie, Brayden Lape or Bryce Leatherwood. SEE 30% of ‘The Voice’ fans say bodie (Team Blake Shelton) deserves to win season 22 [POLL RESULTS] As you prepare to finalize your...
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ poll results: 29% of viewers say Bodie should have won for Team Blake

This just in: According to 29% of “The Voice” fans, the wrong artist from Team Blake Shelton won the title during the Season 22 finale. Gold Derby ran a poll after the December 13 finale asking who really deserved to win NBC’s reality TV show, and only 24% of respondents voted that Team Blake’s country crooner Bryce Leatherwood was the rightful champion. (See the show’s winners list.) To compare, a leading 29% of voters said fellow Team Blake artist Bodie should have won instead. Here are the complete poll results for this oh-so-close race: 29% — Bodie (Team Blake) 28% — Omar Jose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘Survivor 44’

The 44th season of “Survivor,” which is simply titled “Survivor 44,” was officially given the green light by CBS in March 2022 and began filming in Fiji immediately after the 43rd cycle wrapped production last summer. Just like Seasons 41-43, the show is adhering to strict Covid-19 safety guidelines for all cast and crew members, including host Jeff Probst. Read on for everything to know about the upcoming season of “Survivor 44,” including cast and air date information. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new details are revealed. “Survivor 44” cast CBS will officially announce the identities of the 18...
GoldDerby

‘Survivor 43’ winner predictions: Jesse Lopez overwhelming favorite to win on December 14

All season long, Gold Derby readers have been making their predictions for who they think will take home the $1 million grand prize on “Survivor 43.” With just hours left to go before the season finale airs December 14 on CBS, the overwhelming favorite to win is Jesse Lopez. This 30-year-old survey methodologist from North Carolina was solely responsible for ousting his biggest threat, Cody Assenmacher, during the penultimate episode. Jesse also holds a secret immunity idol that should theoretically bring him to the Final 4, at which case he’d truly be vulnerable for the first time ever. (Start practicing...
GoldDerby

How ‘The Woman King’s’ sound team created the dynamic sonic landscape of 1820s Kingdom of Dahomey [Exclusive Video Interview]

For the sound team behind Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s “The Woman King” — including Oscar-nominated re-recording mixer Tony Lamberti and supervising sound editor Becky Sullivan, as well as production sound mixer Derek Mansvelt — one of the biggest challenges was recreating the time and place in which the film is set. This group, which also included dialogue and music re-recording mixer Kevin O’Connell, was tasked with turning modern-day South Africa, which is where filming for the historical epic took place in late 2021 and early 2022, into 1820s Kingdom of Dahomey. “Our set there, in modern day, was a city. And even though...
GoldDerby

Eddie Redmayne (‘The Good Nurse’): ‘From an actor’s point of view, this is one of those dream roles’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m someone that prefers to react to what’s in front of me, rather than going out with an aspiration or ambition of what I could play,” reveals Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne in our recent webchat. He plays serial killer Charles Cullin in “The Good Nurse,” which made its Netflix debut on October 26. “This script arrived in my hands six years ago and I knew [director Tobias Lindholm‘s] work. When I read the script it had the label of true crime, but as it unraveled it seemed almost genre-less. It refused to be boxed.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. SEE...
GoldDerby

Oscars rewind: How Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ won Best Picture

After having its world premiere at the 2017 Venice International Film Festival, Guillermo del Toro‘s “The Shape of Water” was awarded the coveted Golden Lion. From that moment on experts penciled it into their predictions as a front-runner going into the Oscars. Although at that stage in the race, there was still quite a long road ahead. Now that del Toro’s new animated film “Pinocchio” has made its Netflix streaming debut, let’s take a look back at how his “Shape of Water” Oscars windfall took shape. SEEEddie Redmayne (‘The Good Nurse’): ‘From an actor’s point of view, this is one of...
MISSOURI STATE
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy