ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Hulu’s ‘Kindred’ Series Is Filled with Big Ideas, but They Haven’t Come Together Yet

By Ben Travers
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ppu59_0jgt9KWz00

FX assembled a formidable, curiosity-driving team to adapt “ Kindred ” for television. Showrunner and writer Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, as well as a MacArthur fellow. Even though he only has a few TV credits, they still include a consulting producer gig on a little Emmy juggernaut called “Watchmen.” He’s joined by fellow tick-tock colleague Victoria Thomas, the exceptional, Emmy-winning casting director behind everything from “Ed Wood” and “Ali” to “The Leftovers” and “Insecure.” “Zola” director Janicza Bravo helms the pilot, while the series’ other executive producers include “The Americans” masterminds Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, as well as some guy named Darren Aronofsky.

Such talent behind the camera befits both the classic novel on which the series is based — Octavia Butler’s 1979 book is still a strong seller today, while being taught in high school classrooms and college campuses across the nation — as well as the big swings taken in translating the author’s words to TV. Ambitious creativity is often called for in telling an oft-told story in a new medium, for a new audience, and “Kindred” (available exclusively on Hulu ) is full of bold changes that force readers to reconsider what they’re watching.

…they just haven’t landed. Not consistently during the eight-episode first season, at least, but perhaps “not yet” serves as the more appropriate warning. The FX production is meant to be an ongoing series, not a limited run (as previously reported), and despite a pilot that plows through quite a bit of plot, “Kindred” is just approaching some of the book’s most challenging character moments and thematic ideas when Season 1 ends. Given the people involved and its compelling premise, Season 2 could really take off. But for some, getting there may simply be too taxing, too indefinite, to keep pushing forward.

The first thing we see, spinning in rapid circles, is a ceiling fan, and Bravo’s camera, in a movement replicated later in the episode, pans down to a hand laying softly on the floor. The first-person perspective then shifts, and we see the woman who’s been muttering, then shouting, the name “Kevin,” while laying motionless in a shadowy, largely empty home. Soon, she stands. She examines her back, which is bleeding, and pours salt in a bathtub filled with warm water. As she soaks her wounds, she wraps one hand around the straps of a duffel bag filled with two small knives, aspirin, and other, unspecified supplies. (She did not take the handgun seen in her refrigerator.)

Almost as soon as she’s out and dressed (a painful endeavor made more difficult by her shaking hands), lights from a police car roll through her windows. An anxious neighbor is standing on her front lawn, straining to see inside. The cops knock on the door, asking to come in and make sure she’s OK. She tells them she’s fine, but they don’t listen. The pounding grows louder and louder, as she backs away, deeper into the house.

Then, she’s smiling. It’s two days prior, and Dana (Mallori Johnson) is sprawled out in bed, watching Dominique Deveraux (Diahann Caroll) eviscerate an enemy on “Dynasty.” Taking notes between laughs, we come to learn Dana has just moved to Los Angeles with hopes of writing for television. Yet unlike other aspiring Hollywood types in their mid-twenties, she’s got a house of her own and a bit of money to burn, after selling her grandmother’s New York City brownstone. Her huge financial decisions paired with a surprise cross-country move have Aunt Denise (Eisa Davis) worried, but Dana soon has bigger issues to deal with than figuring out how to format dialogue.

One evening, Dana dreams she’s in a different house — only, it doesn’t feel like a dream. She turns out the light by her bed, but when her eyes open, a lit candle reflects in her iris. There’s a baby in the room and strangers whispering in the pitch-black hallway. When they spot Dana, one woman screams and charges her. Dana wakes up shouting, clinging to her comforter, standing in her own living room again — not sure what’s happened.

Anyone who’s read “Kindred” knows exactly what’s going on, but the pilot hits the accelerator to make its core conceit clear: Dana’s dreams turn into an inexplicable reality. She’s going back in time to the year 1815, where a family of white plantation owners and a community of Black slaves may carry links to Dana’s past. Who she’s meant to see, why she’s being pulled back, and how she can move through time are all questions teased out throughout the first season, and not all of them are answered. But the opening shot alone — and how it stands in direct opposition to the book’s initial flash-forward — serves as a warning to anyone expecting the same story: This “Kindred” is a bit different.

Make that very different. Without spoiling anything for viewers coming to “Kindred” with fresh eyes, Dana is soon accompanied on her journey by Kevin (Micah Stock), a waiter who she starts dating shortly after her first “dream.” A former musician who lives with his well-off sister, Kevin, I believe, is meant to mirror Dana’s adrift state; two lost youths who cling to each other when there’s nothing else to cling to. But while Kevin is clearly a bit off — his scraggly beard, haphazard tattoos, and torn band T-shirts clash with his elegant dinner attire at the fine-dining establishment where he’s been working — it’s hard to tell if Dana is actually unsettled or just perceived to be unsettled. She’s got a plan, she’s secured a place to live, and she’s moved to L.A. in order to be close to “the only family I have left” — all of which are rather sound decisions for someone who still only finds purpose and conviction in her journeys to the past.

These choices are a shift from the Dana introduced in the novel, and such cloudy character-building combined with Dana and Kevin’s nascent relationship makes processing the rest of “Kindred”  — time travel! family trees! puzzles to solve! more time travel! — particularly challenging. The pilot launches into its central mystery before we get a grip on who Dana is, who Kevin is, what they want, or what they need. It ends with another twist sure to pique readers’ interest and meant to hold viewers’ attentions. The first hour is overwhelming, but at least it moves . Ensuing episodes slow way down, without providing a better foundation for its two leads and instead focusing on the Weylins, who run the plantation, and the show’s mystery-box motifs: What triggers each trip to the 1800s? How does Dana get back to the present? Can she bring people from one era to the other? How?

If you enjoy stitching together clues, “Kindred” might keep you hooked long enough to finish the first season. After the hourlong pilot, all but one episode clocks in at 42 minutes or less. There are plenty of tense interactions between Dana and the Weylins, as she tries to explain why she’s there or where she goes, and thankfully, “Kindred” is honest about the abuse Black Americans faced during slavery without fetishizing their pain. (The book was hailed for Butler’s authentic portrayal of what slaves endured, but times have changed, and the author herself said she toned down the violence in order to make the story accessible to readers.) Seeing the juxtapositions between Dana’s struggles in 1815 and her life in 2016 can be eye-opening, even though it feels like there’s more to be said.

Perhaps there is. Each actor settles in nicely. Stock’s jarringly deep voice takes some getting used to, but he depicts the contorting fragility of Kevin’s white privilege with nuanced precision, and Johnson threads a fine line between conviction and collapse, as her growing determination to help her 19th century family is met with escalating resistance to her very being. “Kindred” Season 1 ends on the precipice of some of the book’s most riveting concepts. A potential second season would have all the tricky exposition out of the way and could pivot harder into what works best in Season 1, as many second seasons do: like Dana’s internal dilemmas, further exploring her ancestors’ identities, and fleshing out the telling parallels at the heart of Butler’s time-hopping story. With a creative team carrying so much potential — who clearly have a vision in mind, even if its clarity has yet to shine through — it would be a shame not to see what’s next. Adaptations should forge their own space, and they shouldn’t be easy. “Kindred” knows that, and its audience should, too.

Grade: B-

“Kindred” Season 1 premieres all eight episodes Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Here’s Why ‘Westworld’ Probably Won’t Be the Last Big HBO Show That Moves to FAST

If David Zaslav knows anything, it’s lean-back, pre-programmed, ad-supported TV channels. So it only makes sense for his Warner Bros. Discovery to go all-in on FAST, otherwise known as free, ad-supported streaming television. Given his recent high-profile scrubbing of HBO Max’s library, most notably with “Westworld,” consider it the method to his madness. Warner Bros. Discovery is going at FAST, well, fast. On the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call, Zaslav said WBD “will be aggressively attacking the AVOD market with our own FAST offering in 2023.” Between that and the pending combination of HBO Max and Discovery+, WBD engineers should...
IndieWire

Netflix Cancels ‘Warrior Nun’ After 2 Seasons

“Warrior Nun,” a scrappy action-fantasy series that last month debuted its second season, has been canceled by Netflix, an individual with knowledge of the decision told IndieWire. The series starring Portuguese actress Alba Baptista had in its short run developed a passionate fanbase online, and the show’s second season even spent three weeks on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 list for English-language TV, topping out at No. 5. “Warrior Nun” creator and showrunner Simon Barry tweeted Tuesday that the show would not return on Netflix, sparking the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun to trend on Twitter. I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing...
IndieWire

Aubrey Plaza Explored Italy While ‘Tripping Balls’ with Meghann Fahy During ‘White Lotus’ Filming

While Sicily is known for truffles, “The White Lotus” stars Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy were on the hunt for a different type of mushroom during production. The Season 2 duo explored Sicily while high on shrooms, Plaza said during “Late Night with Seth Myers.” “We were on mushrooms. I don’t know if, like, maybe her parents don’t like…We took a little one,” Plaza said, citing that Fahy had previously told host Myers the same story, minus one key detail. “She told the story and it was like, ‘Aubrey was on the road, and all these Italian guys are on motorcycles, and...
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘1923,’ the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series

December is the Holiday season, but it might as well also be called the “Yellowstone” season. Taylor Sheridan’s insanely popular modern Western is currently airing its fifth season on the Paramount Network and will soon see the debut of its second Paramount+ prequel series, “1923.” Like last year’s “1883” with Sam Elliott and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, “1923” looks back at the past history of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana, introducing ancestors of John (Kevin Costner), Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley). But even for those who don’t watch “Yellowstone” and don’t...
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

Netflix Cancels ‘Blockbuster,’ Much Like How Netflix Canceled Blockbuster

When Netflix announced it was making a sitcom about Blockbuster employees, the irony was lost on absolutely no one. The Vanessa Ramos-created workplace sitcom was about the last Blockbuster video store in America, and Netflix was the primary reason that most of those stores shuttered. Netflix’s original business model of sending DVDs through the mail was a major obstacle for the iconic video store chain, but its eventual pivot to streaming proved to be an insurmountable death blow to Blockbuster. To many, the sitcom was a declaration of victory, one corporation asserting its dominance by dancing on the grave of a competitor....
IndieWire

Meet Austin Butler, Who Lost Himself in Finding ‘Elvis’ and Emerged a Star

After his turn as menacing Manson cultist Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Austin Butler was rising fast with Hollywood casting directors. The Broadway community took note of his performance opposite Denzel Washington in the 2018 “The Iceman Cometh.” But no one was prepared for his star power that broke out of Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic “Elvis” (Warner Bros.). Before the movie opened last June, Luhrmann and others were nervous about the younger-audience interest in the King of Rock ‘n Roll, who died in 1977. As it turned out, young moviegoers helped boost the movie to...
IndieWire

‘The L Word’ Star Daniel Sea on the ‘Reparative Gesture’ of Max’s Return

To someone who doesn’t remember the days of water cooler TV, it would be hard to explain the enormous cultural impact of a show like “The L Word.” Following the watershed gay show “Will & Grace” and the slightly more niche “Queer as Folk,” the Showtime lesbian melodrama marked the first time a mainstream TV show focused solely on gay women. “The L Word” ushered in the era of “lesbian chic,” celebrating and spotlighting queer women in all of their sexy, stylish, and deliciously messy glory. This being mainstream television, however, and with the show’s trendy Los Angeles setting, “The L...
IndieWire

Netflix’s Non-Linear ‘Kaleidoscope’ Puts a Crime Caper in Your Hands — Watch the Trailer

Netflix has never been shy about putting experimental TV on its platform, as seen with interactive specials like “Bandersnatch.” Now, the streamer is playing with the medium’s episodic format with “Kaleidoscope,” a new anthology series set to premiere New Year’s Day. “Kaleidoscope” is loosely inspired by a real-life story of $70 billion in bonds gone missing in Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, focusing on a group of thieves as they undergo a multi-decade-long plan to pull off the perfect heist on a seemingly unbreakable vault. The first season features eight episodes, with each installment bouncing around a 24-year timeline from when the...
IndieWire

‘Pokémon’ Anime Says Goodbye to Ash Ketchum, Introduces Two New Protagonists for ‘Scarlet and Violet’ Adaptation

Now that he’s officially become the very best, like no one ever was, Ash Ketchum is heading into retirement. The long-running and perpetually 10 year-old star of the beloved “Pokémon” anime will exit the series with an upcoming 11-episode run airing in Japan this January, the Pokémon Company announced Friday. In his place, two new protagonists, Liko and Roy, will be introduced in a new series set in the Paldea region, first seen in this year’s Generation IX “Pokémon” games “Scarlet and Violet.” The series will premiere sometime later in 2023, and feature the starters from the game: Sprigatito (a grass...
IndieWire

Jennifer Coolidge Begged to Do ‘White Lotus’ Finale Stunt Herself: ‘I Get Why Tom Cruise Wants to Do His Own’

[Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The White Lotus” Season 2 finale.] Jennifer Coolidge was dying to dive head-first into “The White Lotus” stuntwork. The Emmy winner reflected on the watery Season 2 finale that saw her character Tanya hit her head on the side of a dinghy railing and drown. Yet Coolidge was tempted to go full Tom Cruise and do her own stunt for the scene. “I didn’t feel like the boat was that far off the water. I wanted it to be me. I wanted it to be me falling off the boat,” Coolidge told Vulture. “I didn’t...
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2023

It’s a new year which means new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+. Actually, this first month of 2023 is fairly light on new television shows, making it the perfect opportunity to catch up on the numerous other series that are already on the streaming platform, including “National Treasure: Edge of History” and “Willow.” The only new series debuting in January of 2023 on Disney+ is the second season of their animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” As IndieWire laid out when the second season’s trailer dropped earlier this month, it’s perfect for those who liked “Andor,” but couldn’t...
IndieWire

‘Wednesday’ Just Passed ‘Dahmer’ on Netflix’s Top 10 — and It May Catch ‘Stranger Things’

“Wednesday” was again dominant for Netflix: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The “Addams Family” spinoff is now the streamer’s third-ever billion-hour series (over its first 28 days), joining “Stranger Things 4” and “Squid Game” in the distinction. From December 5-11, “Wednesday” compiled 269.67 million hours viewed, which was more than enough to pass “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and become Netflix’s new No. 2 English-language TV series of all-time. In its first full week of availability, November 28-December 4, “Wednesday” had a whopping 411.29 million hours; its Week 1 total was 341.23 million hours, but that start included...
VERMONT STATE
IndieWire

‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’: Inside the Process of Assembling the Best Edited Film of 2022

In the early days of filming “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” nonfiction filmmaker Laura Poitras (“Citizenfour,” “The Oath”) didn’t have a clear grasp on what the shape of her latest documentary would be, but she was clear what her portrait of famed artist and activist Nan Goldin wouldn’t be. “We weren’t gonna make a biography,” Poitras told IndieWire’s Filmmaker Toolkit podcast. “One thing I try to do as a filmmaker is to not hear the story that people repeat about their life over and over. We all do that. We all tell a story and we go into a kind...
IndieWire

Former Chippendales Host Spills Wild True Story of ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Doug Jeffery left his job as host of The Men of Adonis touring revue in Australia in 1992; three weeks later, the FBI came to the show. Jeffery’s replacement was taken off stage and informed that there had been a hit put out on him and he was in danger. To this day, Jeffery doesn’t know if that hit was meant for him. It’s one of the many ways in which Jeffery — who is now an actor in Los Angeles and spoke to IndieWire via Zoom — confirmed that while Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” seems implausible and extravagant, it’s also...
IndieWire

Julio Torres Sets New HBO Comedy Series After ‘Los Espookys’ Cancellation

Just days after the surprise cancellation of “Los Espookys” at HBO, series creator Julio Torres has a new show in the works for the network. Torres is the creator, writer, director, executive producer, and star of “Little Films” (working title) for HBO, and they’re fast-tracking production of the show to kick off in February. Here’s the logline: “Julio tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate...
IndieWire

From Viral Sketches to Animated Short: The Unlikely Journey of ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’

. Charlie Mackesy remembers the first thing producer Cara Speller said to him when they met about turning Mackesy’s bestseller “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse” into an animated short: “I wonder how they move?” “It was an intimate, child-like question and I found it very compelling,” Mackesy told IndieWire in a recent interview. It wouldn’t be the first time a larger story sprung from the artist, illustrator, and cartoonist’s lovely drawings of kindness and hope. The characters who populate “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” began appearing in posts on Mackesy’s Instagram in 2018; one...
IndieWire

‘Party Down’ Returns to Starz This February — Watch the Teaser

Starz is almost ready to party. The premium cable network is bringing back its beloved series “Party Down” on February 24, it was announced Wednesday. Accompanying the date announcement is a new teaser that sees the returning cast members — recent “Severance” Emmy nominee Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally — back in their white dress shirts and pink bowties. Created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd, “Party Down” focuses on employees at the titular Los Angeles catering company, largely consisting of aspiring actors or writers, as they take on...
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy