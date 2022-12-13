ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash in town of Hope takes life of 1-year-old

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

HOPE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A one-year-old died at Nathan Littauer Hospital, police say, after the car she was riding in crashed into a tree in the town of Hope Saturday morning. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m., on Hope Falls Road.

State troopers say two adults and two children were in the car at the time of the crash. The 25-year-old driver and a five-year-old child were airlifted to Albany Medical Center, both suffering from internal injuries. A 23-year-old passenger and a one-year-old child were taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital.

Kara Perry, one, was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The second child remains in critical condition. Both adults are currently in stable condition.

Pedestrian seriously injured after Colonie crash

State Police were assisted at the scene by New York State Forest Rangers, LifeNet of New York, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hope Volunteer Fire Department, Northville Fire Department, Edinburg Volunteer Fire Company, Northampton Ambulance, and Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Service (GAVAC).

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police did not say whether alcohol or drugs were considered a factor, and no charges had been filed against the driver by Tuesday morning.

NEWS10 ABC

