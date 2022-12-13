Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon teams with Crystal Dynamics to publish the next Tomb Raider game
In brief: Amazon Games has partnered with Crystal Dynamics and will publish the next major entry in the Tomb Raider series. The new game doesn't yet have a name, but Amazon said it will be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft's story across multiple platforms. For now we...
Henry Cavill to star in and produce Amazon's Warhammer 40,000 series
Something to look forward to: Henry Cavill's love of The Witcher 3 game meant his role as Geralt of Rivia was well-suited. But the actor's next potential project, now that he'll no longer be playing Superman again, could be a match made in heaven: the tabletop miniature-loving king of the nerds is set to star in and executive produce a TV series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.
Rockstar adds ray tracing to GTA 5, but it's almost too much
Editor's take: While there have been plenty of "next-gen upgrades" to existing games, very few have provided ray tracing, with most just focusing on higher-resolution assets. So it's nice to see that Rockstar added RT support to GTA V on the PS5 and XBSX in its latest update. Most of the time it looks great, but in some situations, it almost feels like too much reflecting cheapens the effect.
TechSpot
Microsoft fixes Windows 11 22H2 gaming performance issues, restarts rollout
In context: Windows 11 22H2 update has had a messy rollout over the last few months. So many users reported problems with it that Microsoft paused its deployment to fix the glitches. Now after almost three months, things seem to be back on track for 22H2. Microsoft removed a compatibility...
Modders discover Portal RTX files can make Half-Life 2 and some other games look stunning
WTF?! Modders are having a field day with Nvidia's RTX Remix tool, and they haven't even gotten their hands on it yet. Apparently, you can take the files that enable RTX Remix in the recent Portal remake and drop them into the .exe folder of other games to give them a less-than-flawless visual upgrade with no further modification. Copyright lawyers are already rolling over in their graves and they aren't even dead yet.
Valve sheds light on future hardware plans, including a Steam Deck revision
Something to look forward to: Valve confirmed months ago that more versions of the Steam Deck would eventually arrive, but offered no details on how they would differ from the company's freshman model. Now we have more information on how Valve plans to improve its hardware in future iterations. In...
TechSpot
HTC is prepping a lightweight Meta Quest competitor for CES
In a nutshell: HTC is preparing to introduce a new AR / VR headset that will go toe to toe with Meta's $1,500 Quest Pro and perhaps eventually, Apple's long-rumored visor. HTC global head of product Shen Ye told The Verge that their goal with the wearable, which will be properly unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show next month, was to create a small and light all-in-one that doesn't skimp on features.
Netflix goes gaming: Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge are heading to the service
In a nutshell: Netflix is ending the year on a high note with the addition of two quality games from Annapurna Interactive that are available to play right now, and two more will keep the ball rolling in early 2023. Kentucky Route Zero is a point-and-click adventure game that follows...
Apple iOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, and concurrent updates include many security and feature updates
In brief: Apple's latest updates bring an eclectic grab bag of new productivity, music, and security features to most of its products. Users not interested in the company's latest software should still install the updates for their essential security fixes. Even iPhone users who can't upgrade to iOS 16 receive an update to patch vulnerabilities.
Oppo unveils Find N2 and Find N2 Flip to compete with Samsung rivals
What just happened? Samsung might lead the pack when it comes to foldable and flip phones, but Oppo is looking to challenge the Korean giant with its new Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, referring to the former as the "industry's lightest horizontally folding phone." The original Oppo Find N...
Intel Atom successor spotted, an entry-level chip featuring i9-12900K E-cores
Bottom line: Intel's N95 is an upcoming budget friendly processor that is considered to be the successor to Atom processors. The chip punches above its weight class in Geekbench 5 and performs similarly to mid-range mobile CPUs from just a few years ago. As a result, it is significantly faster compared to any of Intel's Atom-based CPU architectures, thanks to the use of the Alder Lake-N architecture featuring the same Gracemont efficiency cores found in the Core i9-12900K.
Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED 45"
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. A 45in, 240Hz OLED ultrawide is as good as it sounds. We're not sure how many people would...
TechSpot
Microsoft's Patch Tuesday squashes 49 bugs to end the year
In context: "Patch Tuesday" was once an unofficial term used to refer to the rollout of patches from some of the world's largest software makers. It was formalized by Microsoft in October 2003 and is now associated with updates from Redmond that drop on the second Tuesday of the month.
talhacharagh
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I was trying to make an Android APP for skating play on android studio. But I got the error of the Gradle plugin failed to proceed. And...
Dell's Project Luna concept showcases the future of sustainable PCs
Forward-looking: When Dell first unveiled the Project Luna concept, the company garnered a great deal of attention for creating a vision centered around how devices like PCs could be upgraded, repaired, and recycled. The initial Luna concept focused on the modularity of the device, highlighting how key components could be organized into elements that essentially snapped together, creating an elegant notebook design that could easily be opened and accessed to do things like replace a motherboard or screen, perform upgrades, and more.
The Nvidia RTX 4080 is Newegg's best-selling GPU, but the card doesn't make Amazon's top 20
WTF?! We've seen plenty of reports about weak RTX 4080 sales, but is Nvidia's expensive Lovelace product really that unpopular? Not according to Newegg, whose list of top-selling graphics cards is topped by the RTX 4080. Amazon, however, has some very different figures. The RTX 4080 started life with a...
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. AMD's second-best Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT is a good card, trying to be better... but cut...
Epic is shutting down servers for Unreal Tournament, Rock Band, and several others
What just happened? Epic Games has announced it will begin turning off what it calls "out-of-date" online services and servers for many of its legacy games. Most titles will still be playable offline, but not all of them. From January 24, 2023, the following games will see all of their...
Comments / 0