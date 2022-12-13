ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Amazon teams with Crystal Dynamics to publish the next Tomb Raider game

In brief: Amazon Games has partnered with Crystal Dynamics and will publish the next major entry in the Tomb Raider series. The new game doesn't yet have a name, but Amazon said it will be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft's story across multiple platforms. For now we...
TechSpot

Henry Cavill to star in and produce Amazon's Warhammer 40,000 series

Something to look forward to: Henry Cavill's love of The Witcher 3 game meant his role as Geralt of Rivia was well-suited. But the actor's next potential project, now that he'll no longer be playing Superman again, could be a match made in heaven: the tabletop miniature-loving king of the nerds is set to star in and executive produce a TV series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.
TechSpot

Rockstar adds ray tracing to GTA 5, but it's almost too much

Editor's take: While there have been plenty of "next-gen upgrades" to existing games, very few have provided ray tracing, with most just focusing on higher-resolution assets. So it's nice to see that Rockstar added RT support to GTA V on the PS5 and XBSX in its latest update. Most of the time it looks great, but in some situations, it almost feels like too much reflecting cheapens the effect.
TechSpot

Microsoft fixes Windows 11 22H2 gaming performance issues, restarts rollout

In context: Windows 11 22H2 update has had a messy rollout over the last few months. So many users reported problems with it that Microsoft paused its deployment to fix the glitches. Now after almost three months, things seem to be back on track for 22H2. Microsoft removed a compatibility...
TechSpot

Modders discover Portal RTX files can make Half-Life 2 and some other games look stunning

WTF?! Modders are having a field day with Nvidia's RTX Remix tool, and they haven't even gotten their hands on it yet. Apparently, you can take the files that enable RTX Remix in the recent Portal remake and drop them into the .exe folder of other games to give them a less-than-flawless visual upgrade with no further modification. Copyright lawyers are already rolling over in their graves and they aren't even dead yet.
TechSpot

HTC is prepping a lightweight Meta Quest competitor for CES

In a nutshell: HTC is preparing to introduce a new AR / VR headset that will go toe to toe with Meta's $1,500 Quest Pro and perhaps eventually, Apple's long-rumored visor. HTC global head of product Shen Ye told The Verge that their goal with the wearable, which will be properly unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show next month, was to create a small and light all-in-one that doesn't skimp on features.
TechSpot

Oppo unveils Find N2 and Find N2 Flip to compete with Samsung rivals

What just happened? Samsung might lead the pack when it comes to foldable and flip phones, but Oppo is looking to challenge the Korean giant with its new Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, referring to the former as the "industry's lightest horizontally folding phone." The original Oppo Find N...
TechSpot

Intel Atom successor spotted, an entry-level chip featuring i9-12900K E-cores

Bottom line: Intel's N95 is an upcoming budget friendly processor that is considered to be the successor to Atom processors. The chip punches above its weight class in Geekbench 5 and performs similarly to mid-range mobile CPUs from just a few years ago. As a result, it is significantly faster compared to any of Intel's Atom-based CPU architectures, thanks to the use of the Alder Lake-N architecture featuring the same Gracemont efficiency cores found in the Core i9-12900K.
TechSpot

Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED 45"

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. A 45in, 240Hz OLED ultrawide is as good as it sounds. We're not sure how many people would...
TechSpot

Microsoft's Patch Tuesday squashes 49 bugs to end the year

In context: "Patch Tuesday" was once an unofficial term used to refer to the rollout of patches from some of the world's largest software makers. It was formalized by Microsoft in October 2003 and is now associated with updates from Redmond that drop on the second Tuesday of the month.
TechSpot

talhacharagh

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I was trying to make an Android APP for skating play on android studio. But I got the error of the Gradle plugin failed to proceed. And...
TechSpot

Dell's Project Luna concept showcases the future of sustainable PCs

Forward-looking: When Dell first unveiled the Project Luna concept, the company garnered a great deal of attention for creating a vision centered around how devices like PCs could be upgraded, repaired, and recycled. The initial Luna concept focused on the modularity of the device, highlighting how key components could be organized into elements that essentially snapped together, creating an elegant notebook design that could easily be opened and accessed to do things like replace a motherboard or screen, perform upgrades, and more.
TechSpot

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. AMD's second-best Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 XT is a good card, trying to be better... but cut...

Comments / 0

Community Policy