Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
NBC New York
NYC Firefighter, Married Dad of 2, Won't Survive Head Injury Suffered in Fall: Officials
A New York City firefighter and married father of two who was hurt in a training accident at his firehouse earlier this week will not survive his injuries -- and his family has opted to donate his organs, officials announced Friday. William Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, fell about...
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
Charges upgraded against suspected Brooklyn subway shooter
NEW YORK -- Charges have been upgraded against the suspected gunman in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting. In a new indictment, a federal grand jury charged Frank James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transit system. That's one count for each of the 10 people injured on an N train in Sunset Park on April 12.James is also charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.He has pleaded not guilty.
Exclusive: Woman recounts horrifying attack in Brooklyn apartment building
The victim is sharing her story to serve as a warning to other women and to help catch her attacker.
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who shoved victim onto tracks of Harlem subway station sentenced to 4 years in prison
A 26-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to four years in prison for shoving a stranger into the subway tracks of a Harlem station last year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
27-year-old woman stabbed to death at Manhattan women’s shelter
A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a homeless shelter in Manhattan Friday night, police said. The victim was attacked by a 42-year-old woman just before 10 p.m. inside of the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street near 3rd Avenue in Midtown, according to the NYPD. Officers found the victim in the 6th floor hallway with stab wounds to the head, shoulder and thigh, cops said. She was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead about a half hour later, police said. The attacker fled the shelter and remains at large, according to police. She was last seen wearing a pink and white striped shirt and black pants. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief
Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central Park
MANHATTAN - A man claiming to be homeless and disabled, is being sought by police for attacking an Upper East Side man and shouting Anti-Semitic remarks near Central Park. At around 7:30 pm on December 14, a 63-year-old man was walking to the Central Park entrance at Terrace Drive and East Drive. Suddenly the man was struck from behind and he fell to the ground. The elderly man chipped his tooth and suffered a broken hand.
WEED BUS BUST: Queens 'Beach Boyz' sold pot out of converted school bus 7 days a week
The weed bus was operating across from the Rockaway Ferry Dock in Rockaway Park, less than two blocks from nearby schools, according to Queens D.A. Melinda Katz.
Man breaks into NoHo building to steal packages, beats up super who confronts him
The superintendent of a Manhattan building was assaulted after he confronted a package thief last week, police said.
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
Bronx woman arrested for 2021 phone scam in Halfmoon
State police arrested Anahis Holguin, 24 of Bronx on December 15. Holguin was allegedly involved in receiving money from a phone scam in 2021.
qchron.com
DA: Robbery suspect tied to armed holdup spree
A sharp-eyed city cop and a traffic violation have a 23-year-old Brooklyn man facing up to 350 years in prison for a series of grocery and convenience store armed robberies dating back to Nov. 8. Reginald Williams, along with fellow Brooklyn residents Calvin Scantlebury, 39, and Dewkwan Cooper, 22 were...
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
NYPD on manhunt for suspect in fatal Morris Heights double shooting
The first victim was a 32-year-old man who was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim is a 27-year-old man who was shot in the groin and is expected to survive.
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Man, 32, slashed in the cheek in Times Square
A 32-year-old man was slashed in the cheek by a man who bumped into him at Times Square Wednesday night, authorities said.
Bronx gas station robbed at gunpoint, over $1K in cigarettes stolen: NYPD
BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A couple of unknown men walked into a gas station Thursday in the Bronx, and one man held a gun at the cashier while the other took money from the register, according to NYPD. The two men allegedly walked into the gas station on Bartow Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The […]
bkreader.com
NYPD Cops Accused of Driving Cruisers into Brooklyn Protesters in 2020 Face Trial
Two NYPD officers accused of driving into a crowd during the 2020 protests following the murder of George Floyd will stand trial before an administrative judge Wednesday. It’s one of the last cases still unresolved out of hundreds of complaints filed against officers who responded […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
