Wyoming State

60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming

While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
It Could Be Late This Afternoon Before I-80 in Wyoming Reopens

It could be late this afternoon before Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. At this time, the eastbound lanes are closed from Evanston to Rock Springs due to rolling closure, both lanes are closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne due to winter conditions, and the eastbound lanes are closed from Archer to the Nebraska state line due to winter conditions and crashes.
WYOMING STATE
WYDOT: Give Snowplows Room to Work

High to extreme winter weather road impacts are likely across Wyoming and the region Tuesday through Thursday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to work. According to Senior Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley, 18 WYDOT plows were hit last winter, including...
WYOMING STATE
Black Ice Is Big Danger To Wyomingites On The Roads

It is a hidden killer on the roads of Wyoming. Black ice has been the main cause of many accidents across the Cowboy State. It's exactly what the name says. Black ice forms on the roads and because ice is clear, it magnifies the color of the road. Since most roads are made of asphalt, the black becomes a bit glossy, but you can't really see the ice forming.
WYOMING STATE
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
CHEYENNE, WY
Police Looking For Suspects In Wyoming Laundry Theft

Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a recent laundry theft. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on December 11 at Sweetwater Laundry. Anyone with information on the people in the photo...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Ho-Ho-Ho! How to Track Santa Claus’s Arrival in Wyoming Airspace

Santa Claus is coming to town in t-minus ten days. Are the kids already losing their minds? My son has woken up every morning asking, "Is it Christmas yet?" He's not a fan of hearing that Christmas hasn't arrived. But I've found a way to cool his jets about the whole "when is it Christmas" ordeal - every night, we've started checking in on Santa Claus with the help of NORAD and Google.
WYOMING STATE
Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices

Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
WYOMING STATE
What You Didn’t Know About Your Wyoming Backyard

Look at the hills around you. Look at what's right under your feet. Where did that come from?. Did you know that about 80% of the rock layers around Cody Wyoming are Marine rocks?. Yes, marine, like from the sea. That's because Wyoming used to be at the bottom of...
CODY, WY
Why Nobody Lives In Wyoming, The Latest Theory

There are many videos claiming that Wyoming does not exist. Mostly because nobody outside of Wyoming has ever met someone from Wyoming. For the few people who do think Wyoming is real, why do so few people live here?. It is the nation's least populated state, after all. Below is...
WYOMING STATE
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Mind-Control Parasites Have Invaded Wyoming’s Yellowstone Wolves

A recent study by the University of Montana has taken a turn into the world of Science Fiction, suggesting that a parasite has invaded the wolves of Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park...and is controlling their minds. It sounds like Invasion of the Body Snatchers or an episode of The X-Files. Well,...
