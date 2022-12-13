Read full article on original website
Strong Winds, Blowing Snow To Continue In Southeast Wyoming Today
Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 65 miles per hour and blowing snow will continue through today in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The unrelenting wind will continue for about another 24 hours...
60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming
While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
It Could Be Late This Afternoon Before I-80 in Wyoming Reopens
It could be late this afternoon before Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. At this time, the eastbound lanes are closed from Evanston to Rock Springs due to rolling closure, both lanes are closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne due to winter conditions, and the eastbound lanes are closed from Archer to the Nebraska state line due to winter conditions and crashes.
WYDOT: Give Snowplows Room to Work
High to extreme winter weather road impacts are likely across Wyoming and the region Tuesday through Thursday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to work. According to Senior Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley, 18 WYDOT plows were hit last winter, including...
Black Ice Is Big Danger To Wyomingites On The Roads
It is a hidden killer on the roads of Wyoming. Black ice has been the main cause of many accidents across the Cowboy State. It's exactly what the name says. Black ice forms on the roads and because ice is clear, it magnifies the color of the road. Since most roads are made of asphalt, the black becomes a bit glossy, but you can't really see the ice forming.
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
Wyoming Driver Killed After Crashing Through Fence and Into Ditch
A Wyoming man is dead after crashing his car through a fence and into an irrigation ditch, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened last Wednesday, Dec. 7, at mile marker 63.3 on U.S. 26/U.S. 287, about seven miles east of Dubois. According to a crash summary, 29-year-old Aaron...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
Three Men Charged in One of the Largest Poaching Cases in Wyoming History
Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history, wrote the Game and Fish in a recent news release. Russell Vick, Robert Underwood and David Underwood were convicted of multiple wildlife offenses and cumulatively fined $171,230 and $131,550 in restitution.
Here’s How Real Wyomingites Prep For A Major Storm
Well, all have had advanced notice that a big storm is on the way. But how we prepare depends on who we talk to. Everybody has their own list of priorities. On the Wake Up Wyoming Facebook page the show's producer Miss Mary asked;. What do you do to prep...
Police Looking For Suspects In Wyoming Laundry Theft
Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a recent laundry theft. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on December 11 at Sweetwater Laundry. Anyone with information on the people in the photo...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
Ho-Ho-Ho! How to Track Santa Claus’s Arrival in Wyoming Airspace
Santa Claus is coming to town in t-minus ten days. Are the kids already losing their minds? My son has woken up every morning asking, "Is it Christmas yet?" He's not a fan of hearing that Christmas hasn't arrived. But I've found a way to cool his jets about the whole "when is it Christmas" ordeal - every night, we've started checking in on Santa Claus with the help of NORAD and Google.
Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices
Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments. Governor Gordon...
What You Didn’t Know About Your Wyoming Backyard
Look at the hills around you. Look at what's right under your feet. Where did that come from?. Did you know that about 80% of the rock layers around Cody Wyoming are Marine rocks?. Yes, marine, like from the sea. That's because Wyoming used to be at the bottom of...
Why Nobody Lives In Wyoming, The Latest Theory
There are many videos claiming that Wyoming does not exist. Mostly because nobody outside of Wyoming has ever met someone from Wyoming. For the few people who do think Wyoming is real, why do so few people live here?. It is the nation's least populated state, after all. Below is...
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
Strong Winds, Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Over Next Week
Strong winds and snow will be the main story across southeast Wyoming over the next week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. High Wind Warnings are in effect for most of southeast Wyoming until 5 p.m. Friday, with gusts up to 80 mph expected in some areas. URGENT...
KGAB AM 650
Mind-Control Parasites Have Invaded Wyoming’s Yellowstone Wolves
A recent study by the University of Montana has taken a turn into the world of Science Fiction, suggesting that a parasite has invaded the wolves of Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park...and is controlling their minds. It sounds like Invasion of the Body Snatchers or an episode of The X-Files. Well,...
