The holiday season is filled with the joys of home cooking, gift-giving, and the warm glow of seasonal lights. It’s a time for parties and get-togethers with friends and family. For some, a family holiday dinner can be like stepping into a time warp… no matter how old you are, the minute you sit at the holiday table, surrounded by your relatives, you fall back into that old pecking order you were once a part of and resume the role you played within your family of origin. Sometimes, this can be a less than pleasurable experience. Perhaps it’s just one person who you dread at your family functions; an uncle who doesn’t share your political beliefs, the cousin who judges your lifestyle, or a sister who is a life-long competitor.

1 DAY AGO