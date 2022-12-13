Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Episode, Draws Lowest Total Audience Since July 5, 2021
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network was able to draw a total of 1.472 million viewers, with a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 4.16% from last week’s viewership of 1.536 million viewers. This past...
AEW Announces Four Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matches that is set to take place on tomorrow's AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley will take on Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara in a Singles Match, Skye Blue will face Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in Women's Division Singles action, Wardlow will be in Singles action against an opponent that has yet to be named and Dustin Rhodes, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will face The Butcher, The Blade, Trent Seven and Kip Sabian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
AEW Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Holiday Bash Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature three matchups. It was announced that AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, reigning IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will battle The Firm's The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in Tag Team action and the current AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will battle The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series, which will be a No DQ Match.
Spoilers From NJPW's Recent STRONG: Nemesis Tapings In Los Angeles
NJPW recently held their STRONG: Nemesis TV Tapings, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The tapings featured NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser putting his NJPW STRONG Openweight Title on the line against Peter Avalon in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results...
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
Caprice Coleman Explains How Sinclair Cared For ROH Talent At The End Of 2021
In his recent chat with Busted Open Radio, Caprice Coleman explained how Joe Koff and Sinclair helped ROH talent, during the early days of COVID-19. “They were open and honest with us the whole time. During the pandemic, we were paid when WWE were laying people off, when other organizations were laying people off by the hundreds. They continued to keep everyone under contract paid, and they also picked up some people that were gonna be picked up and made sure they still had food on the table … Joe Koff and Sinclair made it so that even during this time we would still get paid, and then when they brought us in, they brought us in with all of the COVID-19 protocols.”
WWE News: Spolier Free NXT Level Up Card, Best Bloodline Moments Of 2022
NXT Level Up (12/16) * Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Top 10 has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Take a look back at The Bloodline's best moments of 2022 by viewing the...
Various News: Asuka Says She's Going On "A Trip," AEW Dynamite Preview (Video)
Following her Monday Night Raw singles loss to Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day, Asuka posted on Twitter, where shared the following statement:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on Wednesday, ahead of the WInter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Preview For Tonight's Show In Garland, TX. (12/14/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is 8 time...
Willow Nightingale Says She Wants To Set The Standard For Entire AEW Women's Division
Willow Nightingale recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about wanting to set the standard for the entire women's division in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the...
List of Producers Behind Last Night’s WWE Raw
According to a report from Fightful Select, the full list of producers behind the latest episode of Monday Night Raw has been revealed. Tyson Kidd handled the Raw Women's Championship Number One Contender's clash between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, while Chris Park oversaw the United States Championship Number One Contender's battle featuring Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
Action Andretti Signs With AEW; Backstage Details On His Upset Win Over Chris Jericho
-- Action Andretti scored an upset victory over multi-time AEW champion Chris Jericho yesterday on Dynamite and immediately after, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Andretti was officially part of his promotion having signed him to a contract. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer described how the upset victory came together, noting that it was almost all Chris Jericho's idea.
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 6 matchups such as Trustbusters' Slim J and Jeeves Kay vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen, Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette and "The Reality" Zack Clayton vs. Steve Peña.
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results (12/14/2022): Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX.
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is 8 time World...
Some Talent Who Have Come Back to WWE Reportedly Underwhelming Officials
-- Ever since Triple H came into power within WWE over the summer, the company has been busy restocking their roster specifically concentrating on bringing back wrestlers who were previously released under the old Vince McMahon regime. While some have obviously panned out and performed well, the WrestleVotes account claims that there are a handful of talent who have "underperformed" and "severely underwhelmed" Triple H and other officials since returning. No names were mentioned.
MJF Talks About Significance Of Tonight's AEW Winter Is Coming 2022 Main Event
Tonight is a special night. Pro wrestling fans get to see two homegrown talents at the top of their game, fighting for the richest prize in AEW at a big event. Ahead of tonight's MJF vs. Ricky Starks-led AEW Winter Is Coming show on TBS from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the event.
Psycho Boy Fodder Talks About Experience Thus Far In AEW
Psycho Boy Fodder recently spoke with The Spotlight for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling prospect spoke about his experience in AEW thus far, feedback from Jerry Lynn and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his experience in AEW: "Shawn...
(Spoilers) WWE NXT Taping Results: 12/20, 12/27
On Tuesday night, WWE taped future episodes of NXT programming at the Performance Center in Orlando. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the ring. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction.
Kota Ibushi Says He Has Received "Really Big Offers" From AEW & Others
Has Kota Ibushi received any offers from All Elite Wrestling?. Who better to ask than the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion himself?. “My plan for the future is to have my own promotion and do a lot of volunteering. There are really big offers from AEW and all over the world, but I would like to make a contribution, but rather than visiting nursing homes and so on. Of course, I am also thinking of giving back to professional wrestling. I’m happy! So in 2023, I’m thinking of contributing to the world and giving back to professional wrestling. And above all, I want to liven up the world with professional wrestling.”
WWE News: The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Synopsis, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon docu-series will air on VICE TV tonight, and the synopsis for Tuesday evenings program has surfaced online:. “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire.”. --...
