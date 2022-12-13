Ricky Starks has been making the media rounds to promote his AEW Championship shot against MJF at the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2022 special event this evening. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the winner of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale spoke about his fandom of The Rock, being compared to him and how his swagger comes from growing up in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO