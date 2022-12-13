Read full article on original website
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Preview For Tonight's Show In Garland, TX. (12/14/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is 8 time...
MJF Talks About Significance Of Tonight's AEW Winter Is Coming 2022 Main Event
Tonight is a special night. Pro wrestling fans get to see two homegrown talents at the top of their game, fighting for the richest prize in AEW at a big event. Ahead of tonight's MJF vs. Ricky Starks-led AEW Winter Is Coming show on TBS from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the event.
AEW Road To Winter Is Coming Special For Tonight's Show (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show featuring the Winter Is Coming annual theme. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview.
MJF Comments Again About Plans To Leave Pro Wrestling
MJF is hours away from his title defense against Ricky Starks. His exit from the pro wrestling business. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to social media ahead of tonight's AEW Winter Is Coming special event and commented about his plans to leave the wrestling industry. "You people will...
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The tapings took place prior to last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) taking on The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
Ricky Starks Says The Rock Wasn't His Favorite Wrestler, Talks About Being Compared To Him
Ricky Starks has been making the media rounds to promote his AEW Championship shot against MJF at the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2022 special event this evening. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the winner of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale spoke about his fandom of The Rock, being compared to him and how his swagger comes from growing up in New Orleans.
AEW Announces Chris Jericho Segment For Winter Is Coming 2022
Ahead of the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming annual special event this Wednesday night, the Jericho Appreciation Society leader has been announced for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program. The announcement reads as follows:. Following a win by Claudio Castagnoli in their incredible title match at ROH Final...
Action Andretti Signs With AEW; Backstage Details On His Upset Win Over Chris Jericho
-- Action Andretti scored an upset victory over multi-time AEW champion Chris Jericho yesterday on Dynamite and immediately after, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Andretti was officially part of his promotion having signed him to a contract. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer described how the upset victory came together, noting that it was almost all Chris Jericho's idea.
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The TV Tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite and featured Dustin Rhodes, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and the AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy facing The Butcher, The Blade, Trent Seven and Kip Sabian in an 8-Man Tag Team Matchup in the main event.
WWE NXT Viewership Up Huge From Last Week's Show, Draws Highest Total Audience Since November 1
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT drew a total of 666,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.17 in the key 18-49 demo. This total is up 24.72% from last week’s 534,000 viewers for the NXT Deadline go-home episode. This past Tuesday night's 0.17 rating...
Various News: Asuka Says She's Going On "A Trip," AEW Dynamite Preview (Video)
Following her Monday Night Raw singles loss to Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day, Asuka posted on Twitter, where shared the following statement:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on Wednesday, ahead of the WInter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:
AEW Dark Recap (12/13): Atlantic City, New Jersey
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Tonight's AEW Dark, which took place inside the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, saw Eddie Kingston and Ortiz battle The Trustbusters' Slim J and Jeeves Kay in a Tag Team Match in the main event.
WWE News: Spolier Free NXT Level Up Card, Best Bloodline Moments Of 2022
NXT Level Up (12/16) * Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Top 10 has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Take a look back at The Bloodline's best moments of 2022 by viewing the...
AEW Dark Livestream: Kip Sabian, Tay Melo, Kingston & Ortiz In Action (Video)
AEW Dark (12/13) * The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. * Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Dean Alexander, Rhett Titus, & Rosario Grillo. * The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler,...
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Was The Biggest Disappointment As World Champion
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as what storyline should Jon Moxley be put in next after losing the AEW World Championship. Jim Cornette said:. “Now’s the time to get a...
Caprice Coleman Reveals Advice Jim Ross Gave Him Regarding Wrestling Commentary
Caprice Coleman recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Ring Of Honor commentator revealed advice he was given about wrestling commentary by arguably the greatest to ever do it -- Jim Ross. Featured below are...
MLW Announces Huge Singles Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that Davey Boy Smith Jr. will take on former MLW National Openweight champion Alex Kane at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the event will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
Willow Nightingale Says She Wants To Set The Standard For Entire AEW Women's Division
Willow Nightingale recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about wanting to set the standard for the entire women's division in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the...
