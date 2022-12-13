Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 NXT Highlights, WWE Week On Wheel Of Fortune (Video)
-- ABC's Wheel Of Fortune is hosting WWE week soon. If you're a membe of the WWE Universe, and you'd like a chance to "solve puzzles with your favorite WWE Superstars," send a video to the following website: https://www.wheeloffortune.com/wwe. -- in other World Wrestling Entetainment news, a fresh edition of...
rajah.com
WWE's Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee Hypes Tomorrow's Smackdown On FOX
WWE's Director of Longterm Creative has a message for the WWE Universe. Earlier today, Rob Fee posted on Twitter, where he shared the following statement:. WWE Smackdown On FOX (12/16) * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Ricochet. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan...
rajah.com
Caprice Coleman Reveals Advice Jim Ross Gave Him Regarding Wrestling Commentary
Caprice Coleman recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the Ring Of Honor commentator revealed advice he was given about wrestling commentary by arguably the greatest to ever do it -- Jim Ross. Featured below are...
rajah.com
WWE News: Spolier Free NXT Level Up Card, Best Bloodline Moments Of 2022
NXT Level Up (12/16) * Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Top 10 has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Take a look back at The Bloodline's best moments of 2022 by viewing the...
rajah.com
WWE Quietly Confirms Mandy Rose is No Longer With The Company
-- Yesterday, news broke that WWE had released former NXT champion Mandy Rose the day after they had her drop the title on TV. While no official statement has been posted by the company, WWE quietly made the news official by moving Rose to the "alumni" section of WWE.com, dropping all brand designations from her profile.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
(Spoilers) WWE NXT Taping Results: 12/20, 12/27
On Tuesday night, WWE taped future episodes of NXT programming at the Performance Center in Orlando. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the ring. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction.
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
rajah.com
WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Episode, Draws Lowest Total Audience Since July 5, 2021
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network was able to draw a total of 1.472 million viewers, with a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 4.16% from last week’s viewership of 1.536 million viewers. This past...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Four Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matches that is set to take place on tomorrow's AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley will take on Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara in a Singles Match, Skye Blue will face Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in Women's Division Singles action, Wardlow will be in Singles action against an opponent that has yet to be named and Dustin Rhodes, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will face The Butcher, The Blade, Trent Seven and Kip Sabian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
rajah.com
Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer Sound Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure
The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts. Featured below are some of the highlights. Bully Ray begins by saying that...
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle On Original Plans The WWE Had For Him At WrestleMania XIX
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the original plans WWE had for him at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and that is he was supposed to win the WWE Title by defeating "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, who was undefeated at the time, but Kurt broke his neck prior to the show and he had to lost to Lesnar and give him the title because he had to have surgery.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The tapings took place prior to last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) taking on The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
rajah.com
Various News: Asuka Says She's Going On "A Trip," AEW Dynamite Preview (Video)
Following her Monday Night Raw singles loss to Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day, Asuka posted on Twitter, where shared the following statement:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on Wednesday, ahead of the WInter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:
rajah.com
Some Talent Who Have Come Back to WWE Reportedly Underwhelming Officials
-- Ever since Triple H came into power within WWE over the summer, the company has been busy restocking their roster specifically concentrating on bringing back wrestlers who were previously released under the old Vince McMahon regime. While some have obviously panned out and performed well, the WrestleVotes account claims that there are a handful of talent who have "underperformed" and "severely underwhelmed" Triple H and other officials since returning. No names were mentioned.
rajah.com
Psycho Boy Fodder Talks About Experience Thus Far In AEW
Psycho Boy Fodder recently spoke with The Spotlight for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling prospect spoke about his experience in AEW thus far, feedback from Jerry Lynn and more. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his experience in AEW: "Shawn...
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE Terminating Mandy Rose; Rose Releases First Public Comments
-- Mandy Rose was shockingly released from her WWE contract yesterday after a lengthy reign as NXT women's champion. The source of the termination was due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page which company officials believed violated the terms of her WWE contract. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE became aware of this content when NXT trainer Matt Bloom met with WWE VP Shawn Michaels and informed him of what Rose was posting.
rajah.com
AEW Road To Winter Is Coming Special For Tonight's Show (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show featuring the Winter Is Coming annual theme. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview.
rajah.com
WWE News: The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Synopsis, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon docu-series will air on VICE TV tonight, and the synopsis for Tuesday evenings program has surfaced online:. “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire.”. --...
Comments / 0