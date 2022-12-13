WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the original plans WWE had for him at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and that is he was supposed to win the WWE Title by defeating "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, who was undefeated at the time, but Kurt broke his neck prior to the show and he had to lost to Lesnar and give him the title because he had to have surgery.

