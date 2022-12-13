Read full article on original website
Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer Sound Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure
The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts. Featured below are some of the highlights. Bully Ray begins by saying that...
WWE Quietly Confirms Mandy Rose is No Longer With The Company
-- Yesterday, news broke that WWE had released former NXT champion Mandy Rose the day after they had her drop the title on TV. While no official statement has been posted by the company, WWE quietly made the news official by moving Rose to the "alumni" section of WWE.com, dropping all brand designations from her profile.
Action Andretti Signs With AEW; Backstage Details On His Upset Win Over Chris Jericho
-- Action Andretti scored an upset victory over multi-time AEW champion Chris Jericho yesterday on Dynamite and immediately after, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Andretti was officially part of his promotion having signed him to a contract. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer described how the upset victory came together, noting that it was almost all Chris Jericho's idea.
Backstage News on WWE Terminating Mandy Rose; Rose Releases First Public Comments
-- Mandy Rose was shockingly released from her WWE contract yesterday after a lengthy reign as NXT women's champion. The source of the termination was due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page which company officials believed violated the terms of her WWE contract. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE became aware of this content when NXT trainer Matt Bloom met with WWE VP Shawn Michaels and informed him of what Rose was posting.
Eric Bischoff Says Bobby Roode Deserved To Be The TNA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how current WWE Star Bobby Roode was quiet and a professional as well as how he just did the work and he has nothing but respect for him, which is why the WWE Star deserved to be the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Taya Valkyrie Says It Felt Like No One In WWE NXT Knew What To Do With Her
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie recently spoke to Denise Salcedo on a number of topics such as how at first she was having the best time in NXT as well as how nobody could tell her anything, but as time went on it felt like no one in the company really knew what to do with her and she never even got the chance to have any connection with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
D’ Lo Brown Reveals He Was Very Happy With His Time In IMPACT Wrestling
Pro wrestling veteran and former IMPACT Wrestling Star D'Lo Brown took part in a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he was very happy with his time in IMPACT Wrestling as well as how he loved the people he worked with and the office there.
Chris Jericho Reveals How He Told Tony Khan To Sign Bandido To AEW
Top AEW Star Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how immediately after his matchup against Bandido in the main event of the September 28 episode of AEW Dynamite he told AEW CEO Tony Khan to sign Bandido to a contract with the company as well as how he sees big things in his future.
WWE News: Top 10 NXT Highlights, WWE Week On Wheel Of Fortune (Video)
-- ABC's Wheel Of Fortune is hosting WWE week soon. If you're a membe of the WWE Universe, and you'd like a chance to "solve puzzles with your favorite WWE Superstars," send a video to the following website: https://www.wheeloffortune.com/wwe. -- in other World Wrestling Entetainment news, a fresh edition of...
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Was The Biggest Disappointment As World Champion
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as what storyline should Jon Moxley be put in next after losing the AEW World Championship. Jim Cornette said:. “Now’s the time to get a...
Cathy Kelley Reveals She Was Offered A Number Of Roles In The WWE
WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley appeared on Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing to discuss topics such as how she always stayed in touch with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as well as how they always knew what projects she was working on and that the door was always open for her to return to WWE. She also discussed being offered a number of roles in WWE when she was on her way back to the company.
Kerry Morton Reveals He Has Signed Deal To Remain With NWA
The National Wrestling Alliance won't be losing Kerry Morton anytime soon. Son of Ricky Morton of the Rock 'N' Roll Express, announced via social media that he has signed a deal to remain with the NWA. "Proud to announce, I have extended and signed on board with the National Wrestling...
Kurt Angle On Original Plans The WWE Had For Him At WrestleMania XIX
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the original plans WWE had for him at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and that is he was supposed to win the WWE Title by defeating "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, who was undefeated at the time, but Kurt broke his neck prior to the show and he had to lost to Lesnar and give him the title because he had to have surgery.
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
Dustin Rhodes Talks Vince McMahon Pitching Him His Goldust Gimmick
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon presented to him his Goldust gimmick by mentioning that it is an androgynous character and it is somehow related to Adrian Street and Adrian Adonis as well as how he just agreed with everything Vince told him the first time.
WWE's Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee Hypes Tomorrow's Smackdown On FOX
WWE's Director of Longterm Creative has a message for the WWE Universe. Earlier today, Rob Fee posted on Twitter, where he shared the following statement:. WWE Smackdown On FOX (12/16) * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Ricochet. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan...
Some Talent Who Have Come Back to WWE Reportedly Underwhelming Officials
-- Ever since Triple H came into power within WWE over the summer, the company has been busy restocking their roster specifically concentrating on bringing back wrestlers who were previously released under the old Vince McMahon regime. While some have obviously panned out and performed well, the WrestleVotes account claims that there are a handful of talent who have "underperformed" and "severely underwhelmed" Triple H and other officials since returning. No names were mentioned.
Willow Nightingale Says She Wants To Set The Standard For Entire AEW Women's Division
Willow Nightingale recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about wanting to set the standard for the entire women's division in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the...
The Miz Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Be The "Ryan Seacrest of WWE"
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar The Miz recently stepped Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, for an in-depth interview covering the Two-Time Grand Slam Champion's career to date. During the interview, The Miz reflected on WWE's initial plans for his character, and so much more, Check out the highlights below.
