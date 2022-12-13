Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie recently spoke to Denise Salcedo on a number of topics such as how at first she was having the best time in NXT as well as how nobody could tell her anything, but as time went on it felt like no one in the company really knew what to do with her and she never even got the chance to have any connection with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

1 DAY AGO