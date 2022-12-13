Read full article on original website
Booker T Sounds Off On Getting Emotional During Roxanne Perez's Victory At NXT Deadline 2022
Booker T was emotional watching Roxanne Perez have her big moment at NXT Deadline 2022. During a recent installment of his Hall Of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his reaction to her big win at the final premium live event for NXT of 2022.
Willow Nightingale Says She Wants To Set The Standard For Entire AEW Women's Division
Willow Nightingale recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about wanting to set the standard for the entire women's division in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the...
Braun Strowman Looks At Legacy Of Andre The Giant & Other Big Men In Wrestling History
Braun Strowman isn't the only big man in wrestling history. The WWE Superstar recently spoke with CBS Sports for an interview, during which he looked at Andre The Giant and the legacy he and other big men throughout wrestling history have left on the sport. Featured below are some of...
WWE's Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee Hypes Tomorrow's Smackdown On FOX
WWE's Director of Longterm Creative has a message for the WWE Universe. Earlier today, Rob Fee posted on Twitter, where he shared the following statement:. WWE Smackdown On FOX (12/16) * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Ricochet. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan...
WWE News: Top 10 NXT Highlights, WWE Week On Wheel Of Fortune (Video)
-- ABC's Wheel Of Fortune is hosting WWE week soon. If you're a membe of the WWE Universe, and you'd like a chance to "solve puzzles with your favorite WWE Superstars," send a video to the following website: https://www.wheeloffortune.com/wwe. -- in other World Wrestling Entetainment news, a fresh edition of...
Roxanne Perez Talks NXT Women's Title Win (Video)
Moments after she deafeated Mandy Rose to become the new NXT Women's Champion, WWE posted an exclusive video, featuring Roxanne Perez.
Saraya Says Several Women In AEW Still Aren't Being Utilized
Several female talents in All Elite Wrestling are still waiting for their opportunity. Saraya spoke about this during a recent interview with Forbes, as well as her thoughts on an AEW women's tag-team division. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics...
WWE NXT Viewership Up Huge From Last Week's Show, Draws Highest Total Audience Since November 1
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT drew a total of 666,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.17 in the key 18-49 demo. This total is up 24.72% from last week’s 534,000 viewers for the NXT Deadline go-home episode. This past Tuesday night's 0.17 rating...
WWE Quietly Confirms Mandy Rose is No Longer With The Company
-- Yesterday, news broke that WWE had released former NXT champion Mandy Rose the day after they had her drop the title on TV. While no official statement has been posted by the company, WWE quietly made the news official by moving Rose to the "alumni" section of WWE.com, dropping all brand designations from her profile.
Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer Sound Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure
The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts. Featured below are some of the highlights. Bully Ray begins by saying that...
Jim Ross On How Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In The WWE
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how they made a deal with J Robinson that they wouldn't sign Brock Lesnar to a deal in the WWE until the end of the wrestling season, but Brock wanted money right away in the WWE as The Beast Incarnate was tired of being broke and he was also tired of the camps as well as the training and the practices.
Various News: Asuka Says She's Going On "A Trip," AEW Dynamite Preview (Video)
Following her Monday Night Raw singles loss to Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day, Asuka posted on Twitter, where shared the following statement:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on Wednesday, ahead of the WInter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:
AEW Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Holiday Bash Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature three matchups. It was announced that AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, reigning IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will battle The Firm's The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in Tag Team action and the current AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will battle The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series, which will be a No DQ Match.
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
Mandy Rose Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE
UPDATE: Mandy Rose's release has been confirmed by multiple sources within WWE, however, the company has yet to make an official statement on the matter. Less than 24 hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship, Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. According to a report from Fightful, content...
Dustin Rhodes Talks Vince McMahon Pitching Him His Goldust Gimmick
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon presented to him his Goldust gimmick by mentioning that it is an androgynous character and it is somehow related to Adrian Street and Adrian Adonis as well as how he just agreed with everything Vince told him the first time.
DDP Recalls Cody Rhodes Turning Him On To MJF, Compares Him To Ric Flair
What does Diamond Dallas Page think of Maxwell Jacob Friedman?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend shared his thoughts on the AEW Champion during a recent interview with the folks from Wrestling Inc. Featured below are some of the highlights. On recalling Cody Rhodes turning him on to MJF: "When...
Shane Taylor Talks About His ROH Final Battle Performance, Wants Singles Match With Keith Lee
Shane Taylor recently appeared as a guest on Ron Funches' One Fall program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about his ROH Final Battle 2022 performance, as well as how he wants a singles match against Keith Lee. Featured below...
Zicky Dice Talks About His Creativity, IMPACT Wrestling Not Giving Him A Live Microphone
Zicky Dice recently appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the Reffin It Up program with Brian Hebner. During the appearance, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about his creativity and how IMPACT Wrestling has yet to give him a live microphone. Featured below are some of the highlights.
MLW Announces Huge Singles Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that Davey Boy Smith Jr. will take on former MLW National Openweight champion Alex Kane at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the event will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
