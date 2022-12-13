AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how they made a deal with J Robinson that they wouldn't sign Brock Lesnar to a deal in the WWE until the end of the wrestling season, but Brock wanted money right away in the WWE as The Beast Incarnate was tired of being broke and he was also tired of the camps as well as the training and the practices.

1 DAY AGO