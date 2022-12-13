Read full article on original website
WWE NXT Viewership Up Huge From Last Week's Show, Draws Highest Total Audience Since November 1
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT drew a total of 666,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.17 in the key 18-49 demo. This total is up 24.72% from last week’s 534,000 viewers for the NXT Deadline go-home episode. This past Tuesday night's 0.17 rating...
AEW Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Holiday Bash Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature three matchups. It was announced that AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, reigning IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will battle The Firm's The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in Tag Team action and the current AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will battle The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series, which will be a No DQ Match.
