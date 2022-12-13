Read full article on original website
rajah.com
WWE's Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee Hypes Tomorrow's Smackdown On FOX
WWE's Director of Longterm Creative has a message for the WWE Universe. Earlier today, Rob Fee posted on Twitter, where he shared the following statement:. WWE Smackdown On FOX (12/16) * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Ricochet. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan...
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The tapings took place prior to last night's episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta) taking on The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a Tag Team Match in the show's main event.
rajah.com
WWE Quietly Confirms Mandy Rose is No Longer With The Company
-- Yesterday, news broke that WWE had released former NXT champion Mandy Rose the day after they had her drop the title on TV. While no official statement has been posted by the company, WWE quietly made the news official by moving Rose to the "alumni" section of WWE.com, dropping all brand designations from her profile.
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Moving To DMAX, On This Day In WWE History, More
-- According to a new press release, All Elite Wrestling programming is moving to DMAX in Germany. Take a look at the full details below, via the official Twitter acccount of DMAX Wrestling:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE has added new content to...
rajah.com
Spoilers From NJPW's Recent STRONG: Nemesis Tapings In Los Angeles
NJPW recently held their STRONG: Nemesis TV Tapings, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The tapings featured NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser putting his NJPW STRONG Openweight Title on the line against Peter Avalon in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Holiday Bash Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature three matchups. It was announced that AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, reigning IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will battle The Firm's The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in Tag Team action and the current AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will battle The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series, which will be a No DQ Match.
rajah.com
(Spoilers) WWE NXT Taping Results: 12/20, 12/27
On Tuesday night, WWE taped future episodes of NXT programming at the Performance Center in Orlando. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the ring. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction.
rajah.com
Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer Sound Off On Mandy Rose's WWE NXT Departure
The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts. Featured below are some of the highlights. Bully Ray begins by saying that...
rajah.com
MJF Talks About Significance Of Tonight's AEW Winter Is Coming 2022 Main Event
Tonight is a special night. Pro wrestling fans get to see two homegrown talents at the top of their game, fighting for the richest prize in AEW at a big event. Ahead of tonight's MJF vs. Ricky Starks-led AEW Winter Is Coming show on TBS from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the event.
rajah.com
Braun Strowman Looks At Legacy Of Andre The Giant & Other Big Men In Wrestling History
Braun Strowman isn't the only big man in wrestling history. The WWE Superstar recently spoke with CBS Sports for an interview, during which he looked at Andre The Giant and the legacy he and other big men throughout wrestling history have left on the sport. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
WWE News: Spolier Free NXT Level Up Card, Best Bloodline Moments Of 2022
NXT Level Up (12/16) * Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of Top 10 has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Take a look back at The Bloodline's best moments of 2022 by viewing the...
rajah.com
Teddy Long Reveals Vince McMahon Always Monitored The Talent’s Weight
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how the company had a scale in the back and how former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was always very aware about the talent's weight and would always keep track of it.
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
rajah.com
MLW Announces New Singles Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently announced, via a press release, that Real1 (nZo) will be facing Microman at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the PPV Event will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE Terminating Mandy Rose; Rose Releases First Public Comments
-- Mandy Rose was shockingly released from her WWE contract yesterday after a lengthy reign as NXT women's champion. The source of the termination was due to the content she was posting to her FanTime page which company officials believed violated the terms of her WWE contract. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE became aware of this content when NXT trainer Matt Bloom met with WWE VP Shawn Michaels and informed him of what Rose was posting.
rajah.com
WWE News: Kylie Rae Makes Huge Announcement After Main Event Taping, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Kylie Rae made a pretty big announcement on Wednesday. Coming off of the heels of her recent appearance at a WWE Main Event taping, Kylie Rae, who performed on the show as Briana Ray, posted the following statement on Twitter:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Top...
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Chris Jericho Segment For Winter Is Coming 2022
Ahead of the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming annual special event this Wednesday night, the Jericho Appreciation Society leader has been announced for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program. The announcement reads as follows:. Following a win by Claudio Castagnoli in their incredible title match at ROH Final...
rajah.com
Willow Nightingale Says She Wants To Set The Standard For Entire AEW Women's Division
Willow Nightingale recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about wanting to set the standard for the entire women's division in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie Says It Felt Like No One In WWE NXT Knew What To Do With Her
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie recently spoke to Denise Salcedo on a number of topics such as how at first she was having the best time in NXT as well as how nobody could tell her anything, but as time went on it felt like no one in the company really knew what to do with her and she never even got the chance to have any connection with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
