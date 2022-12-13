ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, UT

Related
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

8 Utahns charged with participating in $100 million supplements scam

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight Utahns and one Washington resident have been indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of obtaining $100 million worth of credit and debit card purchases through a scheme that involved the sale of nutraceutical, CBD and dietary supplements. The U.S. Attorney's Office of...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'A dream come true': Tooele Fire Department hires 1st female firefighter

TOOELE — The Tooele Fire Department hired its first female firefighter. Makensie McManigal, 24, joined the department in August. "It's honestly like a dream come true," she said. "I've always wanted to be a firefighter." That runs in her family — both of her parents were firefighters in Utah....
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

Rocky Mountain substations damaged; copper wire stolen

SANDY — Rocky Mountain Power asked for the public's help reporting suspicious activity around its electrical substations Thursday after the company says someone vandalized three stations and stole copper wire from two of them. It's not the kind of incident you hear of often in Utah, though Jona Whitesides,...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

1 killed in rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

HERRIMAN — Police said one person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Real Vista Drive in Herriman, according to Herriman Police Cmdr. Brent Adamson. A man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

17-year-old dead after vehicle found crashed into Bear River

CORINNE, Box Elder County — A 17-year-old boy was found dead Friday afternoon in an upside-down car that appears to have crashed into the Bear River. Law enforcement officers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene near 4000 West and 3600 North in Corinne about 3:15 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Cade Palmer, of the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'He was everyone's guy': Friends remember skier found dead at Solitude

SOLITUDE SKI RESORT — The body of a skier who went missing at Solitude Mountain Resort on Monday was found Tuesday by search crews. Unified police confirmed the body of Devon O'Connell, 37, of Cottonwood Heights, was found around 8:15 a.m. in a thick wooded area near the bottom of the Sensation ski run. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said investigators are looking at the possibility that O'Connell hit a tree.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT

