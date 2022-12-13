Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Snowstorm leaves over 4 feet of snow in some Utah mountains, 1 foot in valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — This week's snowstorm is officially Salt Lake City's largest snow event in nearly two years. The National Weather Service reports that 12.2 inches of snow have fallen at the city's official station since Sunday. It's the most snow from a single storm since 11.7 inches fell on Feb. 17, 2021.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
ksl.com
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be 'compensated' if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he's hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won't force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And if the...
ksl.com
8 Utahns charged with participating in $100 million supplements scam
SALT LAKE CITY — Eight Utahns and one Washington resident have been indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of obtaining $100 million worth of credit and debit card purchases through a scheme that involved the sale of nutraceutical, CBD and dietary supplements. The U.S. Attorney's Office of...
ksl.com
Some Utah police agencies find success on TikTok amid state bans
SALT LAKE CITY — A local police agency said it found success reaching out to the community through TikTok, even as Utah joins a growing list of states banning its state agencies from using the controversial app. The Salt Lake Police Department launched its TikTok account early last month....
ksl.com
'A dream come true': Tooele Fire Department hires 1st female firefighter
TOOELE — The Tooele Fire Department hired its first female firefighter. Makensie McManigal, 24, joined the department in August. "It's honestly like a dream come true," she said. "I've always wanted to be a firefighter." That runs in her family — both of her parents were firefighters in Utah....
ksl.com
Police no longer believe shooting on Redwood Road was result of road rage
TAYLORSVILLE — Taylorsville police now believe that an apparent road rage incident on Thursday that left a man critically injured after being shot in the head may actually be a case of a drug deal gone bad. About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, two vehicles were making a left turn from...
ksl.com
American Fork man charged in connection with Taylorsville crash that critically injured teen
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say was using prescription drugs and had drug paraphernalia in his car when he crashed into another vehicle and critically injured a teen girl — even though he claimed he did not drink or do drugs — is now facing several charges.
ksl.com
Rocky Mountain substations damaged; copper wire stolen
SANDY — Rocky Mountain Power asked for the public's help reporting suspicious activity around its electrical substations Thursday after the company says someone vandalized three stations and stole copper wire from two of them. It's not the kind of incident you hear of often in Utah, though Jona Whitesides,...
ksl.com
1 killed in rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
HERRIMAN — Police said one person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Real Vista Drive in Herriman, according to Herriman Police Cmdr. Brent Adamson. A man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ksl.com
17-year-old dead after vehicle found crashed into Bear River
CORINNE, Box Elder County — A 17-year-old boy was found dead Friday afternoon in an upside-down car that appears to have crashed into the Bear River. Law enforcement officers and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene near 4000 West and 3600 North in Corinne about 3:15 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Cade Palmer, of the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.
ksl.com
Man shot in the head in apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — A man was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to police. Despite the critical injury, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill said the victim, a man in his 30s, is stable and expected to survive. The incident happened about...
ksl.com
Officer to stand trial for aggravated assault after ordering a K-9 to attack
WEST JORDAN — A Salt Lake City police officer has been ordered to stand trial for assault after commanding a police K-9 to bite a man who was already getting down and on one knee. Nickolas John Pearce, 41, of Herriman, was charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated...
ksl.com
Police arrest 3rd person in killing of man who was thrown onto highway
WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police have arrested a third man in connection with the killing of a man who was stabbed and thrown from a moving vehicle onto the Bangerter Highway. Seferino Ruiz, 55, of West Valley City, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday...
ksl.com
Good Samaritan helps woman critically injured and pinned after guardrail impales her car
FARMINGTON — The family of a survivor of a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help her. Renae Hilton's family said her vehicle slid on ice Tuesday morning, sending her crashing into a guard rail. Candace Rivera said she actually drove past Hilton's crashed...
ksl.com
'He was everyone's guy': Friends remember skier found dead at Solitude
SOLITUDE SKI RESORT — The body of a skier who went missing at Solitude Mountain Resort on Monday was found Tuesday by search crews. Unified police confirmed the body of Devon O'Connell, 37, of Cottonwood Heights, was found around 8:15 a.m. in a thick wooded area near the bottom of the Sensation ski run. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said investigators are looking at the possibility that O'Connell hit a tree.
ksl.com
West Valley family seeks public's help finding killer; police say they're close
WEST VALLEY CITY — This week marks six years since Javier Medina, 20, of West Valley City, was gunned down in the driveway of his aunt's house while working on a car. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the killing. But West Valley police believe they are close.
