California State

Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Business Insider

Why cannabis beverages struggling to take market share from flower and edibles?

It is edible, vaporizable, and can be smoked. Companies are wagering that as more US states legalize cannabis for recreational use, more people will seek to drink it. Cannabis beverages have advanced significantly in a short period. With the help of science and technology, THC can now be emulsified to enable these drinks to reach the bloodstream more quickly, giving users a high that lasts for hours rather than minutes.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Study: Young cannabis users drinking less alcohol

New research released by international investment bank Cowen Inc. shows that younger consumers are drinking less alcohol. The study shows that 60 percent of cannabis users have cut back on drinking. That decline mostly comes from younger cannabis users. A recently released study from international investment bank Cowen Inc. found...
NBC New York

McDonald's Hopes Deals Like 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers Beef Up Sales on Its Mobile App

McDonald's holiday promotion this year includes the chance to win free food for life for you and three friends. The three-week-long promotion, which began Monday, is part of the company's broader digital strategy to drive traffic to its mobile app without sacrificing profitability. A little more than a year after...
cstoredecisions.com

CBD Living Releases New Sparkling Water

“Year-over-year, the proliferation of mango beverages increases tremendously, and it’s no secret why,” said CBD Living Chief Operating Officer, Sean McDonald. “Mango is not only a delicious, sweet flavor on its own, but pairs perfectly with other tropical fruits like Guava.”. All CBD Living products are manufactured...
COLORADO STATE
Parade

Save 30% On Nespresso's Top-Rated Coffee Drink Maker, Just in Time for Christmas!

We all love coffee runs. Sipping on your favorite coffee drink creation at Starbucks or your local java joint can be one of the most rewarding things ever, especially when you need a jolt of caffeine. But those visits tend to add up, making a daily pitstop for coffee a pricey habit. Luckily, you can recreate at least part of the coffee shop experience at home, which means you'll save money both regularly and when you pick up the machine that makes it all possible! You won't want to miss out on this great coffee maker deal.
CNBC

PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of corporate jobs, report says

PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company's beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts, according to the Journal. In November, Coca-Cola said it would restructure its North American business through a voluntary separation program that...
PLANO, TX

