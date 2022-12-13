Read full article on original website
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
'No One Believed' This Black Founder Was the Owner of a Liquor Brand in 2012. He Launched to Great Acclaim — Then Lost It All. Here's How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback.
Jackie Summers, founder of Jack From Brooklyn, Inc. and Sorel Liqueur, has a big story to tell — and it begins thousands of years ago.
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for $5 million, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says it takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing manufacturer Kraft Heinz for $5 million. The company called the lawsuit "frivolous" in a statement.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order
A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
Business Insider
Why cannabis beverages struggling to take market share from flower and edibles?
It is edible, vaporizable, and can be smoked. Companies are wagering that as more US states legalize cannabis for recreational use, more people will seek to drink it. Cannabis beverages have advanced significantly in a short period. With the help of science and technology, THC can now be emulsified to enable these drinks to reach the bloodstream more quickly, giving users a high that lasts for hours rather than minutes.
Nutella maker Ferrero scoops up owner of Blue Bunny ice creams
MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Ferrero has agreed to buy U.S. based Wells Enterprises, which makes several ice creams brands including Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop and Halo Top, the maker of Nutella chocolate spread said on Wednesday.
Study: Young cannabis users drinking less alcohol
New research released by international investment bank Cowen Inc. shows that younger consumers are drinking less alcohol. The study shows that 60 percent of cannabis users have cut back on drinking. That decline mostly comes from younger cannabis users. A recently released study from international investment bank Cowen Inc. found...
geeksaroundglobe.com
Wanna Date What happened After Shark Tank & Net Worth? Here Is The Latest Update & Their Story So Far
Wanna Date is a business that sells date-based spreads targeted to fulfill sugary appetites through low-calorie fruity spreads plus nut butter. It appeared in the Shark Tank season 11-episode 11. So, founder Melissa Bartow comes here demanding $100,000 for a 20% stake in her business. However, She ended up getting...
NBC New York
McDonald's Hopes Deals Like 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers Beef Up Sales on Its Mobile App
McDonald's holiday promotion this year includes the chance to win free food for life for you and three friends. The three-week-long promotion, which began Monday, is part of the company's broader digital strategy to drive traffic to its mobile app without sacrificing profitability. A little more than a year after...
Got 'Pilk'? TikTokers are amassing millions of views drinking a bizarre concoction of Pepsi mixed with milk
"If Lindsay Lohan drinks it, I drink," said one creator.
cstoredecisions.com
CBD Living Releases New Sparkling Water
“Year-over-year, the proliferation of mango beverages increases tremendously, and it’s no secret why,” said CBD Living Chief Operating Officer, Sean McDonald. “Mango is not only a delicious, sweet flavor on its own, but pairs perfectly with other tropical fruits like Guava.”. All CBD Living products are manufactured...
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
PepsiCo layoffs point to corporate belt-tightening extending beyond big tech
Hundreds of jobs will reportedly be eliminated with company sites in Purchase, N.Y., Chicago and Plano, Texas, likely to be most affected.
Heidi Alagha visits Catalina Brewing Company to apply as a brewmaster
It's the holiday season and you might be enjoying a beer or two. That's why this week, Heidi Alagha decided to see if she has what it takes to work as a brewmaster.
Save 30% On Nespresso's Top-Rated Coffee Drink Maker, Just in Time for Christmas!
We all love coffee runs. Sipping on your favorite coffee drink creation at Starbucks or your local java joint can be one of the most rewarding things ever, especially when you need a jolt of caffeine. But those visits tend to add up, making a daily pitstop for coffee a pricey habit. Luckily, you can recreate at least part of the coffee shop experience at home, which means you'll save money both regularly and when you pick up the machine that makes it all possible! You won't want to miss out on this great coffee maker deal.
CNBC
PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of corporate jobs, report says
PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company's beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts, according to the Journal. In November, Coca-Cola said it would restructure its North American business through a voluntary separation program that...
