Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri suburban district copies rural four-day school week strategy to attract teachers
(The Center Square) – When the Independence School District board voted this week to become the first suburban district in the state to adopt a four-day week, it prompted numerous questions as the western Missouri district joined approximately 150 other schools in the practice. Rural Missouri school districts began...
gladstonedispatch.com
Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session
In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining...
gladstonedispatch.com
Marijuana legalization raising HR questions
Businesses across St. Joseph are updating their human resources policies as Missouri Amendment 3, which legalizes adult-use marijuana, is now in effect. The amendment allows adults 21 and older to have and consume up to three ounces of marijuana. Many St. Joseph businesses have policies against being under the influence...
gladstonedispatch.com
COMMENTARY: How the Dems are flipping Lee’s Summit blue
It’s been broadly thought, for many years, that Lee’s Summit leans right-of-center when it comes to state politics. And many years of voting history help cement that line of thinking. Whereas we have no way to measure partisan politics and voting trends when it comes to City Council...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri gambling hearing
Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session. In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining Missouri to make bets – […]
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, left, pushed for accelerating redemptions of low income housing tax credits. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state. In a meeting last...
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
gladstonedispatch.com
State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts
The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen,...
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Springfield
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
gladstonedispatch.com
Election Integrity Force
State officials warn they ‘will not permit disruptive behavior’ from challengers at recounts. The GOP group responsible for an ongoing recount at hundreds of precincts across the state is being accused of disrupting the process, prompting a warning from state election officials. On Friday, Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater sent a letter to Daniel Hartman, an attorney who represents both Jerome Jay Allen, the Bloomfield Township man who […]
gladstonedispatch.com
Keep safety in mind when donating food
Donating to food pantries, food banks and soup kitchens this time of year is a way to reduce food waste and aid families in need. But experts urge being mindful of what you donate and who will receive the donated items. “We need to think ahead of time about their...
gladstonedispatch.com
Kemp Strickler
It’s been broadly thought, for many years, that Lee’s Summit leans right-of-center when it comes to state politics. And many years of voting history help cement that line of thinking.
Comments / 0