Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session. In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining Missouri to make bets – […]

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO