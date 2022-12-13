Read full article on original website
Related
5 of our very favorite moments to remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
tWitch will truly be missed.
Upworthy
Mom moved to tears when young son with speech delay says 'I love you mommy' while baking cookies
The bond between a son and his mother is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. Our mothers are always there to support, cherish and encourage us throughout everything we do. A heartwarming video of a little boy with a speech delay trying to tell his mother how much he loves her portrays this wonderful bond in a heartwarming manner. The video, shared online by Twitter user @jaylabrenae, shows Jayla preparing a batch of cookies with her little boy. As they mix the ingredients together, the youngster adorably says: "Thank you, mom!" and gives her a warm embrace. Going on to shower her with the sweetest kisses, he adds: "I love you, mommy." Layla bursts into tears at this and declares her love for him as well.
Upworthy
Daughter receives email from late dad with instructions to throw 25th anniversary bash for mom
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 12, 2021. It has since been updated. One of the most heartbreaking experiences as a human is the sudden passing away of a loved one. Even months and years after their death, random things continue to remind us of the good memories we have with them and the vacuum their absence created in our lives. A young woman named Alyssa Mendoza had barely come to terms with her father's death when one night 10 months after his passing, an email from him appeared in her inbox. "I was scared," she told Bored Panda. "Who wouldn't be when you receive an email from someone who passed away several months ago but when I read it, my heart melted and it reminded me of how pure my parents’ love was."
Upworthy
Adorable little girl takes her role as a big sister very seriously and it's the sweetest thing
Elder siblings are always protective of their younger ones. They would always be there for you, be it when you are bullied or are being scolded by your parents. In a heartwarming video shared on Twitter, an elder sibling can be seen protecting her younger siblings near a site that appears to be under construction. Noticing a vehicle approaching her and her siblings, the little girl runs to stand in front of the other two children with her arms outstretched in a protective stance. The girl can also be heard yelling out—presumably asking the driver of the vehicle to stop—and moves her siblings to safety when the vehicle comes to a halt.
Upworthy
Man records picking up his ecstatic girlfriend from work every day and she's definitely a keeper
Two people in love might be one of the most beautiful things to witness in this world of ours. Seeing the joy they bring each other can make even the most unromantic souls among us feel an inexplicable warmth in their hearts. A viral video of a man recording her girlfriend every time he picks her up from work is doing just that. In the clip, the woman can be seen walking or running from her workplace toward her boyfriend and instantly brightening up upon seeing him even after a tiring day.
Upworthy
Son shares Mom's elaborate email about holiday plans and everyone wants in: 'How do I sign up?'
While most families are making plans and getting ready for Christmas, one family seems to be going all out to celebrate the season. Khalid El Khatib, a writer, shared on Twitter, the elaborate plan that his mother makes every year. He wrote, "My mom’s annual “home for the holidays” email to me and my siblings just dropped. An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it’s possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week."
Upworthy
Older generations share what they did for fun before the internet era and it's a nostalgic trip
Nowadays, almost everyone spends most of their time online, and the younger you are, the more of your day you probably spend in front of a screen. Given how indispensable the internet has become, it's easy to forget that there was a period when it just... didn't exist. But if you're of a certain age, you remember those pre-internet days all too well—and possibly very warmly, despite how crazy it may seem to many younger people today. One Reddit user u/_mayora13_ asked: "Teenagers before the internet: What did you do in your room during your spare time? What activities did you do (by activities, I mean hobbies or things to pass time)? Were you more easily bored?"
Comments / 0