Linn County, IA

Dating apps being used in Iowa to cut down on STI cases

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both nationally and locally. The Linn County Public Health Department is using dating apps, among other methods, to try and limit spread, KCRG reports. “Every case of gonorrhea, every case of syphilis, every case of HIV, we...
LINN COUNTY, IA
University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings

(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
IOWA CITY, IA
The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa

During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
IOWA STATE
Is It Really Illegal To Remove Your Mattress Tag In Iowa?

When you're growing up sometimes you hear or see things that you believe to be true until you grow up. When I was a young kid, I used to think that when TV was in black and white, the world was black and white too. I remember asking my parents when I was a kid "what was it like when you finally got to see colors?" They couldn't help but just laugh and roll their eyes.
IOWA STATE
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE
More Iowa Schools Are Reporting Students Out Sick

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is seeing more students out of school with flu symptoms. The Iowa Department of Human Services says 54 schools are reporting at least 10% of its students are out with illnesses - that's 15 more schools than last week. Iowa schools report student absences on...
IOWA STATE
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Mom Pleads Guilty To Charges Related to January 6th

A mother and son from Iowa sat in a courtroom in Washington D.C. this week, facing charges related to the January 6th riot. Just minutes before their trial was set to start, this mom said 'enough'. KCRG reports that 56-year-old Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines decided at the last minute...
IOWA STATE
KCCI 8 News promotes three journalists into new roles

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI promoted three journalists to new roles with the station, KCCI News Director Allison Smith announced. Weekend Morning anchor Scott Carpenter will move to weekdays to join central Iowa’s most-watched morning news team as an additional anchor on KCCI 8 This Morning, covering news and traffic. Carpenter joined KCCI in December 2020.
IOWA STATE
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens

The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
OGDEN, IA
It Is Illegal To Throw These 12 Things Away In Iowa

There is a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
IOWA STATE
