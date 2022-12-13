Read full article on original website
New John Wick 4 poster features an awesome optical illusion
If you feel that film posters aren't what they once were, you're not alone. Fans have been decrying the banality of the ubiquitous 'floating heads' design for years now, and genuinely original ideas seem few and far between in 2022. But the new John Wick poster is bucking the trend.
Behold, the dreadful new Twitter Blue logo
Unless you've been living under a rock (and after the last few years, I wouldn't blame you), you're probably aware of the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter takeover – and verification chaos that ensued. The platform was forced to pause its new anyone-can-buy-a-blue-badge-for-$8 policy a few weeks ago – but it's back, with an appropriately chaotic new logo.
Pantone's Colour of the Year is here (and so are the weird products)
As someone wise once said, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and the Pantone Colour of the Year. Once again, the colour authority has chosen a new hue to represent the year ahead – and this time it's Magenta. 'Viva Magenta' (PANTONE 18-1750) is a "powerful and...
Samsung's trolling of Apple is kind of cringeworthy
There was a time when brands thought carefully before criticising rivals in ad campaigns. Knocking copy was seen as poor sportsmanship and there was always the risk that highlights a rival's weaknesses rather than your own strengths could backfire. That seems to have change of late, and it seems Samsung...
Why Lensa's viral AI Magic Avatar tool is infuriating artists
It's been quite the year for AI art, with tools like DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion grabbing headlines thanks to their scarily impressive text-to-image capabilities. But while often impressive, AI art is also a little murky when it comes to ethics – and the latest viral app is proving the most controversial yet.
Developer reacts to PlayStation VR 2 – will PSVR 2 be any good?
PlayStation VR 2 is only months away, so we asked Moss VR developer Polyarc for their impressions of the new tech. Sony's PlayStation VR 2 will be here soon. The PSVR 2 release date is set for 22 February 2023, so it’s just months away and you’re maybe considering a PSVR 2 pre order from the official Sony PlayStation Store. The big question is, will it be worth it?
Yikes, Lamborghini just dropped the worst car ad we've seen
Look, I get it. Car adverts are supposed to be a little bit ridiculous. They're supposed to sell a ludicrously luxurious, adventurous lifestyle, to ooze money from the screen in a series of slow-motion action shots of vehicles cruising across beautiful landscapes or cities. But this. This is too much.
Massive $400 off the Surface Pro 8 in unmissable deal
The Surface Pro 8 made a big impression when it was released, offering big improvements on Microsoft's previous device, and with the Surface Pro 9 now out, we're seeing some decent deals. The best of which is this discount, bringing the 128GB SSD model of the Surface Pro 8 down from $1,099.99 to $699.99 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
The new Fortnite PS5 graphics are out of this world
Fortnite Battle Royale already boasted some pretty clean graphics on PS5, but it's just got a major upgrade. Epic Games has added new enhancements unleashed through Unreal Engine 5.1 in the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X and S and PC. Geometry and lighting...
Sadly, we might not get a USB-C iPhone until the iPhone 17
There was much excitement in October when the European Council approved legislation that will require many consumer electronic devices to feature a USB-C charging port. The new rule, which is designed to reduce waste, covers phones so would seem to mean that Apple will have to give us what almost everyone already wants – an iPhone with USB-C instead of the company's own Lightning cable.
Wow, this AI-generated reimagining of The Shining is wild
AI image generators have been the most radical and controversial tech development in the creative sectors for some time. Some creatives thing they're alchemy, others fear they might spell the end of creative work as we know it. But either way, there's there's no denying that there's something fascinating about their ability to quickly answer those 'What if...?' questions.
Apple fans are arguing about the best and worst products of 2022
Now that December is here, we can be pretty sure we've seen every new Apple product of 2022. Short of the company deciding to go all Father Christmas on us, it's unlikely we're unlikely to get anything else this year – which means fans are now casting a critical eye over the last 12 months.
Got a MacBook? Apple could owe you $400
I am typing these words on the Magic Keyboard of an M1 MacBook Air. There's decent key travel. None of the keys are sticking. It feels good. But my fingers have not yet forgiven the horror – nay, the pain – of years gone by. I am of course talking about those godawful MacBook Butterfly Keyboards.
This fiendish quiz tests your web design knowledge
Think you know your #0000FF from your #1000ff? Your Helvetica from your Verdana? Your 9:16 from your 4:3? If so (or indeed, if the above makes much sense to you), then this we've found the web design quiz for you. Semblance is a quiz designed to test your ability to...
The best iPad alternatives in 2022
The best iPad alternatives give you the power and features of Apple's tablet, but without the price tag. Some of them will even offer up different features that the iPad lacks. The likes of Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft dominate this space but there are some other players, such as Amazon, you might want to consider too.
Apple's next MacBook Air could look sensational
Of the countless new products Apple dropped this year, the M2 MacBook Air was one of our favourites. Finally doing away with that years-old tapered design, the sleek 2022 model features a sharp new look, and wildly powerful specs. But it could soon look even better. According to new reports,...
The Apple Car will cost 'no more' than $100,000
Apple's rumoured electric car keeps is getting closer to being a reality, but don't expect to pick one up at the Apple Store any time soon, and maybe get your Apple Pay in good shape first, because it'll cost a lot and may not have all the tech you expect.
Could these be the hottest design trends of 2023?
With less than a month left to go until New Year, we were just thinking, isn't it about time we started to see people's predictions for the design trends of 2023? Well sure enough, the trends prediction season has begun. So will 2023 design trends be the same as 2022......
New NBC logo is a subtle but brilliant update
We're big fans of the NBC logo, thanks to its clever (yet not overly obvious) use of negative space. At first glance it looks like a simple coloured fan, but factor in that white centre and it becomes clear that you're looking at a peacock. And a subtle redesign has just made the effect even clearer.
The best Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium bundle deals in December 2022
The best Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle deals are pretty easy to find. Well, as long as you use this bespoke page that pulls in all the current live deals on offer. The Xencelabs Pen Tablet was released in early 2021, created by ex-Wacom employees, and it comes with two styluses and a Quick Key device, giving you more buttons and a dial. This means you've got up to 40 programable shortcuts at your fingertips. But what should all this cost?
