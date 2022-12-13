Read full article on original website
Travel-not-recommended status lifted for Estevan highways
The Highway Hotline lifted its travel-not-recommended status at 10:12 a.m. for highways in the Estevan area. Icy sections, along with drifting snow and reduced visibility are still being reported. An update posted at 7:16 Friday morning listed poor visibility, icy and slippery sections, and snow drifts along the highways around...
UPDATE: SaskPower repairs outages around Estevan
After a large winter storm, SaskPower reported outages in the Estevan area. Crews were dispatched and determined the cause and repaired the outages.
WATCH: A snow summary as storm tapers off
Snow drifts, hazardous driving, and blustery conditions have gripped Estevan over the last couple days. Here's a recap of what the city has experienced and when the harsh weather might subside.
Moms helping out moms as Estevan organization supports Ukrainian families
With the fourth of five flights carrying Ukrainian refugees arriving in Saskatchewan, some families have made their homes here in Estevan. The community has done work to help them feel supported, including one organization that's relatively new to the practice. Moms Helping Moms Estevan is one of a series of...
